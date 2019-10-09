Best Hammers: Construct, Build, and Design with Power

Tips

Consider wearing protective gloves when using a hammer. The possibility of you accidentally hammering your finger is high.

Always wear fully closed shoes when using a hammer. This will reduce the chance of any broken toes if you accidentally drop it.

Never place a nail in your mouth while hammering. You could end up swallowing it, and then you’ll have to go to the hospital.

FAQs

Q: Where is the best place to hammer a nail on a wall?

A: Use a stud finder to find the best place to hammer a nail. The stud provides a much sturdier place to hang pictures or frames, while drywall may tear or fall apart if you hang something that is too heavy.

Q: How do I align two nails?

A: If you are having trouble eyeballing where a nail should go to properly hang something, consider using a tape measure to guide you. You can mark where the nails need to go with a pen and then cover the marks up with the item you are hanging.

Q: Do different sized hammers make a difference?

A: A hammer with a longer grip will provide much more force behind it. A shorter-gripped hammer is still effective, but it doesn’t allow you to use as much power.

Final Thoughts

For a hammer with a firm grip, powerful build, and strong claw, consider the Estwing Hammer.

You can also go for the cheaper Fiberglass General Purpose Claw Hammer if you want a durable hammer that absorbs shocks and vibrations.

What hammer do you use? Let us know your recommendations in the comment section.