Best Hammers: Construct, Build, and Design with Power

Add strength to your home projects with these durable and sturdy hammers

By Scott Roepel
A hammer is one of the most basic tools you can find. It’s also one of the most versatile and functional devices. It allows you to build houses, toys, furniture, and much more, but can also tear down, deconstruct, and destroy just as easily. It’s a tool everyone should have access to in their homes. Here are the most worthy hammers to consider for your next project.

    Estwing Hammer
    Summary
    It’s built with durable solid steel and reduces impact vibration. The head and hammer are forged together in one strong piece for additional strength.
    Pros
    The shock reduction grip is enhanced with a sturdy rubber to increase your grasp. The fully polished material enhances the hammer's durability. Plus, the curved claw provides a tighter grip on nails.
    Cons
    The claw’s paint may chip if it struggles to pull free nails. While it is a hammer and makes a lot of noise, the specific sound is higher pitched and can cause ringing in the ears.
    Fiberglass General Purpose Claw Hammer
    Summary
    It’s made out of tough fiberglass material to better absorb shocks and vibrations. It’s also forged steel for improved durability and function.
    Pros
    It includes a sharpened claw for maximum grip on nails. The textured rubber curved handle enhances grip and comfortability to prevent it from slipping.
    Cons
    The steel seems softer than other hammers, and you could get dents on its head.
    All Steel Rock Pick Hammer with Pointed Tip
    Summary
    Its ergonomic design is focused on balance and increased swing speed. It’s made out of one piece of solid steel with a fully polished coating for additional power.
    Pros
    The clear coat paint is rust- and corrosion-resistant. It has a square hammer for a more precise strike, while the other end is built for picking and breaking rocks.
    Cons
    There is no claw to pull or yank nails out. While it comes with preventative care for rust, it may end up rusting here and there if left in the elements.

Tips

  • Consider wearing protective gloves when using a hammer. The possibility of you accidentally hammering your finger is high.
  • Always wear fully closed shoes when using a hammer. This will reduce the chance of any broken toes if you accidentally drop it.
  • Never place a nail in your mouth while hammering. You could end up swallowing it, and then you’ll have to go to the hospital.

FAQs

Q: Where is the best place to hammer a nail on a wall?

A: Use a stud finder to find the best place to hammer a nail. The stud provides a much sturdier place to hang pictures or frames, while drywall may tear or fall apart if you hang something that is too heavy.

Q: How do I align two nails?

A: If you are having trouble eyeballing where a nail should go to properly hang something, consider using a tape measure to guide you. You can mark where the nails need to go with a pen and then cover the marks up with the item you are hanging.

Q: Do different sized hammers make a difference?

A: A hammer with a longer grip will provide much more force behind it. A shorter-gripped hammer is still effective, but it doesn’t allow you to use as much power.

Final Thoughts

For a hammer with a firm grip, powerful build, and strong claw, consider the Estwing Hammer

You can also go for the cheaper Fiberglass General Purpose Claw Hammer if you want a durable hammer that absorbs shocks and vibrations.

What hammer do you use? Let us know your recommendations in the comment section.

