Best Jigsaws: Make More Detailed Cuts

A jigsaw is a handheld version of a scroll saw and allows you to cut at angles of up to 45 degrees. It's a must-have item in your garage or shop since it can help you accomplish complex cutting jobs that other saws can't do. Here's a look at some of the best-rated jigsaws. 

    Bosch Power Tools Jigsaw
    Summary
    A heavy-duty, seven-amp, smooth cutting tool with an auto-ejection blade system.
    Pros
    Variable speed settings. Low vibration design. Offers a secure grip of T-shank blades. Can make angled cuts. User-friendly blade changing system. Great for cutting thick materials.
    Cons
    No working light included. May not be very effective at blowing off dust. The blade may bend when cutting through curves.
    BLACK+DECKER Smart Select Jigsaw
    Summary
    An affordable, five-amp, variable speed jigsaw with smart curve control technology.
    Pros
    Features four customized settings to control your cutting quality and speed. It allows for high-precision cuts. Includes a stable cutting platform. Clears the line of sight for clean and accurate cuts.
    Cons
    Not compatible with U-shank blades. Hard lock-on button. May overheat with prolonged use.
    DEWALT Jigsaw
    Summary
    A powerful 6.5-amp cutting tool with an integrated dust blower to maintain the visibility of cut lines.
    Pros
    It allows for easy blade changes. It offers control of speed and cut quality. Offers a comfortable grip for prolonged use. Protects soft materials from scratches. Reduced vibrations. Minimizes user fatigue.
    Cons
    May have a wobbly base plate. The blade retention system may lose grip over time. Only compatible with T-shank blades.

Tips

  • If you hate the rattling sound when cutting through sheets of metal, you can sandwich the metal plate between two sheets of plywood. The wood will absorb the vibrations from the metal and keep it steady enough for a clean cut. 
  • When cutting through wood, cut with the good side facing down. The top side will be rougher and full of splinters at the cut lines, but the other side (the good side) will remain clean. 
  • If you are dealing with thick wood, you can use a power saw to cut through the wood and then use the jigsaw for intricate cuts. It’s okay to make a rough cut with a power saw since you will have the jigsaw for detailing. 

FAQs

Q: What's the maximum thickness of wood that a jigsaw can cut?

A: A jigsaw’s blades are about four inches long and have an effectiveness of about three inches. It cannot cut through anything that's thicker than the length of the blade. You will also have a hard time cutting through wood that’s the same length as the jigsaw blade. You should ideally cut wood that’s at least one inch smaller than the saw blade length. 

Q: Are jigsaw blades universal?

A: If a jigsaw blade was universal, that would mean that it could cut through all types of materials besides wood. However, that's not the case. Jigsaws require different blade thicknesses, lengths, and construction when cutting different materials. Also, U-shank or universal blades aren’t universal as the name suggests. It only describes the portion of the blade that’s gripped by the clamp. 

Q: Can I use multiple jigsaw blades to cut through thick wood?

A:  If your jigsaw has the capacity to hold a number of blades, you can double up the blades to create a steadier cutting tool that can penetrate thick pieces. Just make sure to tighten the blade clamp to avoid making rough cuts or injuring yourself. 

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Bosch Power Tools Jigsaw. Changing the blades is just as easy as making precision cuts with the tool, and it allows you to adjust the speed to your liking. 

If you are on a tight budget, consider the BLACK+DECKER Smart Select Jigsaw

