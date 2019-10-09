Best Keyless Door Locks: Advanced Security for your Home

Tips

Remember to reset the master code after installing the device. Many will be a simple code and can be guessed by anyone, which isn’t very secure.

Make sure to keep the included keys nearby in case you ever get locked out of the house, the machine malfunctions, or the keypad won’t unlock for some reason.

It is best to install the most keyless door locks away from the elements. Many need to be protected by a porch or covered patio to ensure that rain or water doesn’t get into the system.

FAQs

Q: How do I know when the battery is low on a keyless door lock?

A: Many keyless door locks will have a colored light to show the battery charge. Green means it is fully charged, yellow or red may mean it is getting low and the batteries need to be swapped out.

Q: Why won’t my keypad let me enter my code?

A: You may have entered the code incorrectly or pressed the keys too quickly. Keyless door locks come with a time-out feature that will lock out the user for a short period before he or she can try again. This helps to deter potential thieves and would-be robbers. The device should take around 60 seconds to become active again.

Q: Does the touchscreen or fingerprint scanner work with gloves?

A: While keyless door locks with physical buttons will work with gloves, it’s highly unlikely a touchscreen one will. You may need special gloves that work with screens to ensure the touchscreen can read your print. However, a fingerprint scanner will not function through gloves at all.

Final Thoughts

For one of the most versatile keyless door locks with an alarm and several personalized codes, consider the Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolt with Built-In Alarm.

You can also check out the Kwikset SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt Keyless Entry for a much lower-priced keyless lock with additional security and an auto-lock ability.

What keyless door lock do you use? Let us know in the comments below.