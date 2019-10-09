Best Keyless Door Locks: Advanced Security for your Home

Tips
- Remember to reset the master code after installing the device. Many will be a simple code and can be guessed by anyone, which isn’t very secure.
- Make sure to keep the included keys nearby in case you ever get locked out of the house, the machine malfunctions, or the keypad won’t unlock for some reason.
- It is best to install the most keyless door locks away from the elements. Many need to be protected by a porch or covered patio to ensure that rain or water doesn’t get into the system.
FAQs
Q: How do I know when the battery is low on a keyless door lock?
A: Many keyless door locks will have a colored light to show the battery charge. Green means it is fully charged, yellow or red may mean it is getting low and the batteries need to be swapped out.
Q: Why won’t my keypad let me enter my code?
A: You may have entered the code incorrectly or pressed the keys too quickly. Keyless door locks come with a time-out feature that will lock out the user for a short period before he or she can try again. This helps to deter potential thieves and would-be robbers. The device should take around 60 seconds to become active again.
Q: Does the touchscreen or fingerprint scanner work with gloves?
A: While keyless door locks with physical buttons will work with gloves, it’s highly unlikely a touchscreen one will. You may need special gloves that work with screens to ensure the touchscreen can read your print. However, a fingerprint scanner will not function through gloves at all.
Final Thoughts
For one of the most versatile keyless door locks with an alarm and several personalized codes, consider the Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolt with Built-In Alarm.
You can also check out the Kwikset SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt Keyless Entry for a much lower-priced keyless lock with additional security and an auto-lock ability.
What keyless door lock do you use? Let us know in the comments below.