Best Keyless Door Locks: Advanced Security for your Home

A keyless door lock is an enhanced way to ensure your house is secure. It builds upon the standard keyhole by adding a keypad entry to get inside your abode. This increases security, making it more difficult for thieves to get access. Plus, it gives you the ability to change the password whenever you like. Here are the best keyless door locks to upgrade your home’s protection.

  • Best Overall
    Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolt with Built-In Alarm
    Check Latest Price
    Includes a high-tech touchscreen keypad with a matte finish to protect against smudges. Stores up to 30 personalized user codes. Built-in alarm.
    Built-in voice control offers convenient and extra security. Smartphones ready for easy access to lock and unlock the door anywhere.
    It can be a hassle to install, and the screws can strip easily. The keypad only lights up when you touch it, so using at night can be difficult.
  • Best Value
    Kwikset SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt Keyless Entry
    Check Latest Price
    Features an auto-lock function to lock the door if you forgot. It can be programmed with up to eight individual codes.
    The finish is coated in a durable metal to prevent scratches. It’s easy to install and comes with a Smart Lock feature to re-key the lock if necessary. Plus, the buttons can be muted, the deadbolt is motorized, and the keypad is lit.
    The motor can be loud when engaging the lock. The auto-lock feature operates no matter if the door is closed or open, so it can be a hassle.
  • Honorable Mention
    Ultraloq Fingerprint and Touchscreen Keyless Smart Lever Door Lock
    Check Latest Price
    This lock includes a combination fingerprint scanner and an integrated touchscreen for convenience and versatility. Stores up to 95 fingerprints and codes at a time.
    The material and design make it waterproof and dustproof. The reversible lever functions on both left-handed and right-handed doors. The responsive keypad lights up as well.
    The fingerprint scanner isn’t the most responsive and may not register fingers that are cold. The manual can be difficult to understand.

Tips

  • Remember to reset the master code after installing the device. Many will be a simple code and can be guessed by anyone, which isn’t very secure. 
  • Make sure to keep the included keys nearby in case you ever get locked out of the house, the machine malfunctions, or the keypad won’t unlock for some reason.
  • It is best to install the most keyless door locks away from the elements. Many need to be protected by a porch or covered patio to ensure that rain or water doesn’t get into the system.

FAQs

Q: How do I know when the battery is low on a keyless door lock?

A: Many keyless door locks will have a colored light to show the battery charge. Green means it is fully charged, yellow or red may mean it is getting low and the batteries need to be swapped out. 

Q: Why won’t my keypad let me enter my code?

A:  You may have entered the code incorrectly or pressed the keys too quickly. Keyless door locks come with a time-out feature that will lock out the user for a short period before he or she can try again. This helps to deter potential thieves and would-be robbers. The device should take around 60 seconds to become active again.

Q: Does the touchscreen or fingerprint scanner work with gloves?

A: While keyless door locks with physical buttons will work with gloves, it’s highly unlikely a touchscreen one will. You may need special gloves that work with screens to ensure the touchscreen can read your print. However, a fingerprint scanner will not function through gloves at all.

Final Thoughts

For one of the most versatile keyless door locks with an alarm and several personalized codes, consider the Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolt with Built-In Alarm.

You can also check out the Kwikset SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt Keyless Entry for a much lower-priced keyless lock with additional security and an auto-lock ability.

What keyless door lock do you use? Let us know in the comments below.

