Best Laser Levels: Top Tools For Indoor and Outdoor Projects

Tips

Do not point the laser from the tool at someone's eyes. While it's unlikely to cause permanent damage, it can be harmful to your retina in some cases.

The type of laser level you need will depend on the type of work you're doing and whether it's indoors or outdoors. You will not need a pricey industrial laser level for small projects and DIY jobs.

Over time, your laser level may need to be recalibrated. You should check the accuracy of your laser level from time to time to make sure it is operating at its fullest capacity.

FAQs

Q: How does a laser level work?

A: They project a beam of light, or laser beam, through a diode that indicates whether a flat surface is level or not. Some laser levels emit a beeping sound to alert you when a level is reached. They are operated manually or are self-leveling.

Q: What is the most common use for a laser level?

A: Many people use laser levels to hang pictures. They can also be used to hang shelves, mount TVs on the wall, or align the wheel on a motorcycle. They make it easier for you to center frames and other objects.

Q: What is the difference between a laser level’s red and green beam?

A: Green laser beams are brighter, more visible, and more useful when you're working under the sun or bright lights. Red beams work just fine under most other conditions.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best laser level is the DEWALT 12V MAX Line Laser, Cross Line, Green. It's from a reputable brand, is self-leveling, and uses green laser beam technology for the toughest jobs.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the DEWALT Line Laser, Self-Leveling, Cross Line.