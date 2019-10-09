Best Laser Levels: Top Tools For Indoor and Outdoor Projects

These top laser levels will make DIY projects easier to complete

By Noelle Talmon
If you want to ensure that an item, such as a garage shelf, is aligned properly on the wall, you will need a laser level. The tool projects lines onto the surface area, so you can make sure it's even and pleasing to the eye. These devices are extremely accurate and often have self-leveling properties. Our guide will help you choose the best laser level for your next project.

  • Best Overall
    DEWALT 12V MAX Line Laser, Cross Line, Green
    Check Latest Price
    This tool is self-leveling and features green beam laser technology, which is four times brighter than red. It's part of DEWALT's 12V lithium-ion rechargeable power tool battery platform.
    This is a pro-grade tool with a DIYer price. The unit rotates on the bracket any way you need it, and it provides plenty of battery life.
    It's costly if you only need it for occasional use. The green laser beam may be hard to read outdoors after about five to eight feet.
  • Best Value
    DEWALT Line Laser, Self-Leveling, Cross Line 
    Check Latest Price
    This laser level features a red beam, and its full-time pulse mode allows use with a detector and plus/minus 1/4-inch accuracy at 100 feet.
    It's easy to use and will project a single horizontal beam, vertical beam, or both. It is self-leveling and has LED lights to indicate when it's level.
    While it works fine indoors, it's difficult to see the laser in daylight. If it gets knocked around or goes out of level/plumb, it cannot be fixed.
  • Honorable Mention
    Bosch Self-Leveling Cross-Line Red-Beam Laser Level
    Check Latest Price
    This tool delivers maximum line laser visibility up to 50 feet in standard working conditions. It's IP54 rated to withstand tough jobsite conditions such as rain or dust.
    It's great for the DIYer. It comes in a nice, hard case, is simple to operate, mounts to standard camera tripods, and the red laser is highly visible from a solid distance.
    The horizontal laser may not project a very visible line. Using it in manual mode can be challenging, and it’s difficult to see the laser beam outdoors.

Tips

  • Do not point the laser from the tool at someone's eyes. While it's unlikely to cause permanent damage, it can be harmful to your retina in some cases.
  • The type of laser level you need will depend on the type of work you're doing and whether it's indoors or outdoors. You will not need a pricey industrial laser level for small projects and DIY jobs.
  • Over time, your laser level may need to be recalibrated. You should check the accuracy of your laser level from time to time to make sure it is operating at its fullest capacity.

FAQs

Q: How does a laser level work?

A: They project a beam of light, or laser beam, through a diode that indicates whether a flat surface is level or not. Some laser levels emit a beeping sound to alert you when a level is reached. They are operated manually or are self-leveling.

Q: What is the most common use for a laser level?

A: Many people use laser levels to hang pictures. They can also be used to hang shelves, mount TVs on the wall, or align the wheel on a motorcycle. They make it easier for you to center frames and other objects.

Q: What is the difference between a laser level’s red and green beam?

A: Green laser beams are brighter, more visible, and more useful when you're working under the sun or bright lights. Red beams work just fine under most other conditions.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best laser level is the DEWALT 12V MAX Line Laser, Cross Line, Green. It's from a reputable brand, is self-leveling, and uses green laser beam technology for the toughest jobs.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the DEWALT Line Laser, Self-Leveling, Cross Line.

