Best LED Work Lights: Add Some Light to Your Work Area

Tips
- Buy enough lights for what you need. Multiple lights make it easy to illuminate different parts or areas.
- Invest in a couple of LED lights you can also hand as well as set on the floor. These come in handy when working on the engine.
- Pay attention to the power requirements of the work light. Some operate off of battery power, but others need to be plugged into work.
FAQ
Q. Do I need a weatherproof light?
A. It's not required if you plan on working inside with them. Weatherproofing is good to have, however, when working outside.
Q. How many LEDs should be in the light?
A. This depends on the illumination you want. Six to eight individual LED lights, for example, output around 750 lumens.
Final Thoughts
Our top pick for the best overall LED lighting setup is the PowerSmith PWL2100TS.
Need to save some money? Go with our budget pick instead, the LEPOWER 50W LED Flood Light.