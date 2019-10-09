Best Tile Saws: Trim and Shape Various Types of Tiles 

Use any of these top tile saws for a simpler cutting experience

By Norah Tarichia
Without the right cutting tool, you may end up ruining the shape of your tiles and spending more in replacements. The best ceramic tile saws can be used to cut through marble, porcelain, granite, stone, and glass. Consider using the following tile saws for cutting through tiles of various shapes and sizes. 

  • Best Overall
    DEWALT Wet Tile Saw 
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    A 10-inch heavy-duty tile saw with a lightweight foldable stand that can cut tiles of up to 18 by 18 inches.
    Pros
    Great for large tiles. Provides stable and accurate cuts. Can regulate the water spray. Designed to keep the workspace clean. Can make angled cuts of up to 45 degrees. Has a powerful motor that can handle heavy-duty jobs.
    Cons
    Expensive. The motor produces a lot of noise. May be overkill for small cutting jobs.
  • Best Value
    SKIL Wet Tile Saw
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    An affordable 7-inch tile saw that supports tiles of up to 12 by 12 inches.
    Pros
    It has a corrosion-resistant stainless steel top. Makes accurate straight and mitre cuts. Includes blade cooling technology. Minimal dust and debris when cutting. Perfect for home renovating jobs.
    Cons
    May make a loud humming noise when switched on. Not designed for high-speed cutting. The blade may be wobbly.
  • Honorable Mention
    Rockwell BladeRunner Tabletop Saw
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    A versatile tabletop saw that can cut through tiles, wood, metal, aluminum, and plastic.
    Pros
    Compact and portable. It offers maximum control and accurate cuts. Can make scroll and rip cuts. Features a hold-down guard for stability. Instant and tool-free blade change. Includes a vacuum port for a clean working space.
    Cons
    It comes with poor-quality blades. Not the best straight cutting guide. May jam when cutting larger tiles.

Tips

  • Be sure to secure the tile on the cutting table before you turn on the saw. If the tile isn’t secured, it can lead to bad cuts or shatter if it falls. 
  • You should regularly inspect your tile saw for any flaws in the mechanism every time you complete a cutting job. Be sure to repair the damage. 
  • Lubricate the saw and use cooling oil on the motor to preserve the life of the tool and prevent overheating when working. 
  • Never use water to clean a tile saw. Instead, use a soft cloth or a dust blower to remove dust from the internal parts. Do not wipe the blades with a wet cloth; they may go dull and rust. 
  • Remember to wear eye goggles and a set of heavy-duty gloves to protect your eyes from flying debris and injuries on your hands. 

FAQs

Q: Can a tile saw be used at a Jobsite?

A: If there is an electrical outlet at the job site, then you can use a tile saw to achieve more accurate cuts. You will also be able to cut more tiles than if you use a ceramic tile cutter, which can be exhausting. 

Q: How do I know that my tile saw is operating efficiently?

A: A well-functioning tile saw will operate at a slow speed when starting and pick up to a full blade rotating speed. Also, the tile slides continuously, and there shouldn’t be too many particles flying around the cutting area. Jams and kickbacks are a sign of a malfunctioning tile saw. 

Q: Can I use a basic entry-level tile saw for shaping larger tiles?

A: Most entry-level sawing tools are typically small, and you'd have a hard time fitting a large tile on the saw table. You may be able to do a little detailing around the edges, but it will be difficult to make a diagonal cut on the tile. Also, the saw may overheat since it takes a longer time to cut through a large piece. 

Final Thoughts

The DEWALT Wet Tile Saw is our top pick because it’s a great power tool for professionals in the tiling industry. It’s portable enough to be carried around from one workstation to another and is safe and easy to use. 

If you would like a simple and cheap tile saw for home DIY projects, consider the SKIL Wet Tile Saw

