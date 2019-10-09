Best Tile Saws: Trim and Shape Various Types of Tiles 

Tips

Be sure to secure the tile on the cutting table before you turn on the saw. If the tile isn’t secured, it can lead to bad cuts or shatter if it falls.

You should regularly inspect your tile saw for any flaws in the mechanism every time you complete a cutting job. Be sure to repair the damage.

Lubricate the saw and use cooling oil on the motor to preserve the life of the tool and prevent overheating when working.

Never use water to clean a tile saw. Instead, use a soft cloth or a dust blower to remove dust from the internal parts. Do not wipe the blades with a wet cloth; they may go dull and rust.

Remember to wear eye goggles and a set of heavy-duty gloves to protect your eyes from flying debris and injuries on your hands.

FAQs

Q: Can a tile saw be used at a Jobsite?

A: If there is an electrical outlet at the job site, then you can use a tile saw to achieve more accurate cuts. You will also be able to cut more tiles than if you use a ceramic tile cutter, which can be exhausting.

Q: How do I know that my tile saw is operating efficiently?

A: A well-functioning tile saw will operate at a slow speed when starting and pick up to a full blade rotating speed. Also, the tile slides continuously, and there shouldn’t be too many particles flying around the cutting area. Jams and kickbacks are a sign of a malfunctioning tile saw.

Q: Can I use a basic entry-level tile saw for shaping larger tiles?

A: Most entry-level sawing tools are typically small, and you'd have a hard time fitting a large tile on the saw table. You may be able to do a little detailing around the edges, but it will be difficult to make a diagonal cut on the tile. Also, the saw may overheat since it takes a longer time to cut through a large piece.

Final Thoughts

The DEWALT Wet Tile Saw is our top pick because it’s a great power tool for professionals in the tiling industry. It’s portable enough to be carried around from one workstation to another and is safe and easy to use.

If you would like a simple and cheap tile saw for home DIY projects, consider the SKIL Wet Tile Saw.