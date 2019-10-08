Best Lug Wrenches: Change Flat Tires in Minutes 

Tips

Ensure that the nut's threads are free of dirt, oil, and grease before installing them. Oily nuts may come loose, especially when the tires heat up at high speeds.

Take care not to overtighten the wheel lug nuts. It puts too much strain on the wheel studs where the nuts are attached, and you will have a hard time removing the nuts.

Always keep a lug nut wrench in your trunk. You won't have to worry about having a blown-out tire in the middle of the road.

In case you don't have a lug wrench, fix the nuts as best as you can with your hands and drive at a reasonable speed to the nearest repair shop to get them tightened.

FAQs

Q: Is it safe to drive around with loose nuts?

A: Loose nuts translate to wobbly wheels, and eventually the nuts may fall off the vehicle, depending on how far you drive your car. In the worst-case scenario, the wheel may detach from your car. It also puts too much strain on the wheel studs, and they may expand. You will have a hard time getting a well-fitting nut after that.

Q: What is torque?

A: It's the amount of force applied to a lug nut when tightening it. Every vehicle requires a specified amount of torque to keep the wheel in place. A lug wrench takes the guesswork out of having to measure the amount of torque your lug nuts need to keep the tire stable. Most are calibrated to fit in and provide sufficient rotating power (torque) to the designated lug nuts.

Q: What causes a lug nut to loosen?

A: Undertightening the lug nut may cause it to loosen. You should follow the manufacturer's recommended torque or tightening sequence for your nuts. Also, a build-up of dirt or rust on the wheel nuts reduces the clamping force. Using too much lubricant may also cause the nuts to slip off from the wheel.

Q: Are all lug wrenches universal?

A: A universal lug wrench implies that the sockets are designed to cover both SAE and metric lug nuts. They can, therefore, be used in almost all modern passenger cars. Not all lug wrenches are calibrated in SAE and metric system.

Final Thoughts

Our best lug wrench overall is the CARTMAN Universal Lug Wrench. It’s a comfortable wrench with strong sockets that can withstand the intense pressure when working on tightened or frozen nuts.

If you would like a more affordable product, consider the EPAuto Universal Lug Wrench.