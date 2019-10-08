Best Mechanic Flashlights: Illuminate Your Work Space 

Tips

Try to use gloves every time you use your flashlight. That way, you will keep the gadget clean and less prone to the contamination that may degrade the outer construction. Also, avoid using your teeth to hold the light

Remove the batteries when you are done using the flashlight. The gadget may drain the batteries even when it's not switched on. Keep the batteries and flashlight in your toolbox for easy access the next time you need to work.

Any kind of light is bad for your eyes if it’s directed at your face for a long time. LED flashlights cause irreparable damage to the retina. Remember to protect your eyes every time you are servicing, maintaining, or repairing your vehicle with the flashlight.

FAQs

Q: Are LED lights better than Xenon bulbs?

A: LED bulbs are better since they are efficient and can last for up to 50,000 hours. They have no filaments, which break easily and reduce the lifespan of the bulbs. Xenon lamps produce a brighter light that mimics natural sunlight, and for that reason they are less energy-efficient and don’t last as long.

Q: How long does an LED flashlight last?

A: It depends on the quality of the flashlight and how often you use it. A well-maintained flashlight from a high-end brand can last up to 100,000 hours. LED lights can outlast any other flashlight, including incandescent bulbs. Pay attention to the manufacturer’s recommendations on how long the battery can last on low and full power.

Q: Is there a way to prevent the flashlight battery from dying?

A: Rechargeable batteries die from constantly charging the battery and prolonged use at a high power setting. You should charge a new battery overnight to get the maximum capacity of the battery and prolong its life. However, you shouldn’t make overcharging a trend, since it can significantly shorten the battery life. Only recharge the battery when its close to being fully discharged.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the INFRAY LED Pen Light Flashlight. The material of the flashlight is great for working in open environments, and it has good battery timing. It’s also easy to carry around and is a great tool for professional mechanics on the move.

You could also consider the Coast Inspection LED Flashlight, which is a more affordable option.