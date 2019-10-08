Best Mechanic Flashlights: Illuminate Your Work Space 

Use these mechanic flashlights to create high-visibility working situations

By Norah Tarichia
Forget the older large and heavy flashlights that don’t allow you to multitask when working in your garage. Most modern flashlights are compact enough to fit in your pocket and are bright enough to help you see everything under your car’s hood. However, buying a flashlight isn’t as straightforward as it seems. There’s a process for determining the best option that will work for your profession. We will help you pick out a few options in the buying guide below. 

  • Best Overall
    INFRAY LED Pen Light Flashlight
    Summary
    A super bright flashlight with an unbreakable aircraft-grade construction.
    Pros
    Ultra-compact design. It can attach to a key chain. Rainproof. Abrasion and corrosion-resistant. It offers up to 14 hours of consistent lighting. Great 230-feet beam distance.
    Cons
    May wear out the installed batteries fast. Can get hot if used for long on the highest setting.
  • Best Value
    Coast Inspection LED Flashlight
    Summary
    An inexpensive LED penlight that’s small enough to fit in a pocket.
    Pros
    Bright beam. Great illuminating distance. Convenient rear switch system and pocket clip. Water-resistant. Compact and easy to use. Good battery life.
    Cons
    The button may not always work. Fragile construction. Not long-lasting.
  • Honorable Mention
    Streamlight Stinger LED Flashlight
    Summary
    A rechargeable flashlight that offers a 50,000-hour lifetime.
    Pros
    Lightweight. High lumen flashlight. It features three lighting modes. Water and impact-resistant. Scratch-resistant.  Features an anti-slip rubber grip. Has an anti-roll head. Respectable beam distance.
    Cons
    Expensive. The switch may fail. The battery may die with frequent use.

Tips

  • Try to use gloves every time you use your flashlight. That way, you will keep the gadget clean and less prone to the contamination that may degrade the outer construction. Also, avoid using your teeth to hold the light
  • Remove the batteries when you are done using the flashlight. The gadget may drain the batteries even when it's not switched on. Keep the batteries and flashlight in your toolbox for easy access the next time you need to work. 
  • Any kind of light is bad for your eyes if it’s directed at your face for a long time. LED flashlights cause irreparable damage to the retina. Remember to protect your eyes every time you are servicing, maintaining, or repairing your vehicle with the flashlight. 

FAQs

Q: Are LED lights better than Xenon bulbs?

A: LED bulbs are better since they are efficient and can last for up to 50,000 hours. They have no filaments, which break easily and reduce the lifespan of the bulbs. Xenon lamps produce a brighter light that mimics natural sunlight, and for that reason they are less energy-efficient and don’t last as long. 

Q: How long does an LED flashlight last?

A: It depends on the quality of the flashlight and how often you use it. A well-maintained flashlight from a high-end brand can last up to 100,000 hours. LED lights can outlast any other flashlight, including incandescent bulbs. Pay attention to the manufacturer’s recommendations on how long the battery can last on low and full power.

Q: Is there a way to prevent the flashlight battery from dying?

A: Rechargeable batteries die from constantly charging the battery and prolonged use at a high power setting. You should charge a new battery overnight to get the maximum capacity of the battery and prolong its life. However, you shouldn’t make overcharging a trend, since it can significantly shorten the battery life. Only recharge the battery when its close to being fully discharged. 

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the INFRAY LED Pen Light Flashlight. The material of the flashlight is great for working in open environments, and it has good battery timing. It’s also easy to carry around and is a great tool for professional mechanics on the move. 

You could also consider the Coast Inspection LED Flashlight, which is a more affordable option. 

