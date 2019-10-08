Best Motorcycle Airbag Vests: Reliable Gear for Impact Protection

Tips

Airbag vests are designed to be worn over a jacket or other layers of clothing. They typically feature adjustable straps and buckles, so they're easy to put on and take off.

Airbag vests are generally cheaper than airbag jackets. They are more lightweight, easier to layer, and are good in warmer climates. However, airbag jackets provide more protection overall.

Airbag vests come with replaceable cartridges that are usually 50cc or 60cc. When traveling on a long road trip, purchase a few extra cartridges so you have them on hand.

FAQs

Q: Can I wear a motorcycle airbag jacket after it’s been deployed?

A: If the airbags and corresponding mechanisms are still in working order you can wear it again. Just be sure to check that the material and other components of the vest are intact. And most importantly, before you wear it again replace the CO2 cartridge.

Q: Can I wear a raincoat and backpack with an airbag vest?

A: Yes, but make sure the raincoat and backpack are somewhat loose so that there is room for the airbag to deploy. Otherwise, you will counter the effects of the vest.

Q: What happens if I don’t unclip the vest when I get off my motorcycle?

A: The coiled wire will pull you back towards your bike. Fortunately, the airbag will not deploy. It may take some practice for you to get used to the coiled wire, but the added safety benefit is worth it.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle airbag vest is the Hit-Air Inflatable Vest "MLV-C" in Black.It is made by an award-winning Japanese company, and the vest itself is comfortable as well as protective.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the MotoAir Airbag One Motorcycle Airbag Vest Black.

Have you tried a motorcycle airbag vest? Tell us about it in the comments below.