Best Motorcycle Coolants: Keep Your Engine Cool

By Noelle Talmon
You should regularly change your motorcycle coolant because it deteriorates over time, which can affect performance. A good coolant is engineered so it keeps your bike operating at a temperature that fosters optimal efficiency. Check out our buying guide to find the best motorcycle coolants on the market.

    Engine Ice High-Performance Coolant
    Summary
    This nontoxic coolant is biodegradable and phosphate-free. It keeps boil-over temperatures to 256 degrees Fahrenheit or less and freeze-up protection to minus 26 degrees Fahrenheit.
    Pros
    It contains propylene glycol, which eliminates water pump gasket and seal failures. It also better reduces operating temperatures in high load and high-stress conditions compared to standard coolants.
    Cons
    You may not notice a big difference in temperature drop or an increase in performance. The bottle is also on the small side.
    Maxima Coolanol 50/50 Blend Performance Coolant
    Summary
    This ready-to-use 50/50 blend of ethylene glycol-based antifreeze and deionized water provides rust and corrosion protection for aluminum and magnesium motorcycle and ATV liquid-cooled engines.
    Pros
    It protects your engine from freezing up in temperatures as low as negative 34 degrees Fahrenheit. It features antifoam agents to reduce water pump cavitation and increase cooling capacity.
    Cons
    Ethylene glycol is toxic. You may not notice any difference in temperature or performance. Also, the bottle is small.
    Honda Coolant Ready to Use
    Summary
    This genuine OEM Honda 50/50 blend is ready to use on any motorcycle, ATV, UTV, or snowmobile.
    Pros
    It's very high quality, and it's already premixed, so you just open and pour it. Overall, it works as advertised and expected.
    Cons
    The biggest drawback is it's a little expensive for what you get. It's also geared toward Honda motorcycles.

Tips

  • A premixed coolant is easier to use. If you choose a pure coolant you must mix it with distilled water before using it on your bike. This requires knowledge of the proper ratios in order to combine the coolant and water properly.
  • Don't choose products that contain phosphates, silicates, or similar substances. They can cause your motorcycle's aluminum and magnesium parts to corrode. If you are eco-friendly and don't need an anti-corrosive coolant, choose organic-based fluids.
  • The weather is important when it comes to the type of coolant you use. For example, in summer you need to keep your bike's operating temperature within certain limits so it doesn't overheat. Choose a coolant that can protect it in all types of weather.

FAQs

Q: Can I switch from a silicate-based motorcycle coolant to an organic one?

A: Yes, but it can be challenging. You must be sure to flush your system and remove every drop of old coolant before using the new, organic fluid. However, some organic coolants may be compatible with other coolants, which will save you time.

Q: How often do I need to change my motorcycle’s coolant?

A: Experts recommend changing your coolant every two years regardless of how many miles you've put on your bike. Coolant deteriorates over time and becomes less effective at removing heat away from the engine.

Q: Can I throw my old coolant in the trash?

A: Coolant is very toxic, so it needs to be disposed of properly. After you remove the old coolant from your motorcycle, put it in a container and label it with the contents. Check with a local garage or your local government to find the nearest disposal facility.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle coolant is the Engine Ice High Performance Coolant.  It reduces operating temperatures and is nontoxic. 

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Maxima Coolanol 50/50 Blend Performance Coolant.

