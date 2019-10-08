Best Motorcycle Coolants: Keep Your Engine Cool

Tips

A premixed coolant is easier to use. If you choose a pure coolant you must mix it with distilled water before using it on your bike. This requires knowledge of the proper ratios in order to combine the coolant and water properly.

Don't choose products that contain phosphates, silicates, or similar substances. They can cause your motorcycle's aluminum and magnesium parts to corrode. If you are eco-friendly and don't need an anti-corrosive coolant, choose organic-based fluids.

The weather is important when it comes to the type of coolant you use. For example, in summer you need to keep your bike's operating temperature within certain limits so it doesn't overheat. Choose a coolant that can protect it in all types of weather.

FAQs

Q: Can I switch from a silicate-based motorcycle coolant to an organic one?

A: Yes, but it can be challenging. You must be sure to flush your system and remove every drop of old coolant before using the new, organic fluid. However, some organic coolants may be compatible with other coolants, which will save you time.

Q: How often do I need to change my motorcycle’s coolant?

A: Experts recommend changing your coolant every two years regardless of how many miles you've put on your bike. Coolant deteriorates over time and becomes less effective at removing heat away from the engine.

Q: Can I throw my old coolant in the trash?

A: Coolant is very toxic, so it needs to be disposed of properly. After you remove the old coolant from your motorcycle, put it in a container and label it with the contents. Check with a local garage or your local government to find the nearest disposal facility.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle coolant is the Engine Ice High Performance Coolant. It reduces operating temperatures and is nontoxic.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Maxima Coolanol 50/50 Blend Performance Coolant.