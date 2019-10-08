Best Motorcycle Exhausts: Boost Your Bike’s Sound and Style

Tips

Before purchasing an exhaust system, make sure you have information about your bike's engine as well as the year, model and make of your motorcycle. You will want to buy a compatible exhaust that fits properly on your bike.

When installing a new exhaust, you may have to make some modifications. For example, you may have to relocate the oxygen sensors, or you may need to buy additional bolts. Every bike is different, so be aware that you may need to do some alterations to get it to fit and perform properly.

Some riders wrap their motorcycle exhausts to prevent them from burning their legs. The process may also increase performance, and it also provides a custom look.

FAQs

Q: What’s the purpose of a motorcycle exhaust?

A: The exhaust discharges gases away from the rider and passenger. It also dampens noise and promotes performance. Most exhausts are made from aluminum and steel, but some are made from other materials, such as carbon fiber.

Q: How do I get a deeper sound from my motorcycle exhaust?

A: One way is to remove the baffles from your pipes. You can eliminate the baffles by removing the nut that is typically placed on the bottom of the exhaust pipes.

Q: Why do some exhaust pipes turn blue?

A: It's typically due to the heat that the exhaust emits. If your system runs too hot, it can cause the pipes to turn a bluish color. You can wash, polish, and buff the pipes to clean them. However, if you do this too often, it can damage the finish on the pipes.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle exhaust is the VooDoo Industries Chrome Universal Cafe Style Exhaust Pipe. It produces a great, throaty sound and is a large improvement over your stock exhaust system. For a more budget-friendly option, consider the ISTUNT Universal 51mm Slip-on Modified Motorcycle Exhaust Pipe Muffler.

