Best Motorcycle Exhaust Wrap: Control the Heat from Your Pipes

These top motorcycle exhaust wraps will protect your leg from excessive heat

By Noelle Talmon
Riding a motorcycle can be exhilarating, but it can also be uncomfortable if your exhaust gets really hot against your leg. A motorcycle exhaust wrap can solve the problem and prevent your ankle and calf from getting burned. Motorcycle exhaust wraps also make your bike look distinct and can provide a boost in performance. Our buying guide below narrows down the top exhaust wraps on the market.

  • Best Overall
    Design Engineering Exhaust / Header Wrap Kit
    Summary
    This kit includes two rolls of two-inch by 50-foot exhaust wrap, one can of Hi-Temp silicone coating spray, eight eight-inch stainless steel locking ties, and four 14-inch stainless steel locking ties
    Pros
    The wrap is easy to install. It comes with everything you need to wrap your pipes, and it produces a noticeable reduction in heat from the headers.
    Cons
    The wrap kit is pricey. There may be a slight smell for the first 30 miles or so. You may need more lock ties.
  • Best Value
    ARTR Titanium Lava Fiber 2 Inch x 50 Feet Exhaust Header Wrap Kit
    Summary
    The wrap withstands 1,800-degrees Fahrenheit direct and 2,500-degrees Fahrenheit intermittent heat. It is two inches wide and 50-feet long, and the material is made from crushed lava rock.
    Pros
    It's a thick wrap that looks great. It keeps the exhaust parts from burning your leg, and you get plenty of product at a price that's lower than some competitors.
    Cons
    You must wear gloves when wrapping the exhaust or your hands may feel itchy. During the first one or two heat cycles, the wrap will smoke a bit.
  • Honorable Mention
    Design Engineering Titanium Exhaust Heat Wrap with LR Technology
    Summary
    This titanium wrap withstands 1,800-degrees Fahrenheit direct heat and 2,500-degrees Fahrenheit intermittent heat. It is extremely pliable and reduces temperature and vibration breakdown.
    Pros
    You don't need to soak it in water before wrapping your exhaust, which makes it easier to manage. It looks great, and the color doesn't fade
    Cons
    If you cut a short piece from the wrap, it may cause the entire roll to unravel. The wrap can fray, and if you get it on your skin you’ll get very itchy.

Tips

  • Choose the strongest exhaust wrap possible. The more durable it is, the longer it will last and the longer it will protect your bike. This will save you time and money in the long run.
  • You can secure the exhaust wrap to the pipes using metal locking ties. Some products come with zipper locks or sprays with silicone to provide a tight seal.
  • Wear protective equipment such as gloves when installing the wrap on your motorcycle's exhaust system. Some materials such as fiberglass can irritate your skin.
  • Exhaust wraps can cause the pipes to overheat, which can be problematic with titanium exhaust systems. If you have such a system on your bike, do not use wraps made of fiberglass.

FAQs

Q: How much exhaust wrap do I need?

A: It depends on what type of exhaust your bike has. A standard bike may require wrap that is two-inches wide and 50-feet long. Bigger bikes with larger exhausts may need a wrap that's as long as 100 feet.

Q: How long does motorcycle exhaust wrap last?

A: It can last for several months to a couple of years, depending on the quality of the wrap and the type of riding you do. A high-grade wrap on an average bike should last several months at minimum as long as it's installed correctly. If you ride off road, it's unlikely to stay in good condition for a long amount of time.

Q: How do I install exhaust wrap?

A: First, clean your pipes. Then read the manufacturer's instructions, which may recommend either dampening the wrap or keeping it dry. Next, roll the wrap around the header or pipes. Finally, secure the wrap with stainless steel locking ties or a silicone spray.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle exhaust wrap is the Design Engineering Exhaust / Header Wrap Kit. It's easy to use, reduces heat, and comes with silicone coating spray, stainless steel locking ties, and everything else you need to wrap your pipes.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the ARTR Titanium Lava Fiber 2 Inch x 50 Feet Exhaust Header Wrap Kit.

