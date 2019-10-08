Best Motorcycle Exhaust Wrap: Control the Heat from Your Pipes

Tips

Choose the strongest exhaust wrap possible. The more durable it is, the longer it will last and the longer it will protect your bike. This will save you time and money in the long run.

You can secure the exhaust wrap to the pipes using metal locking ties. Some products come with zipper locks or sprays with silicone to provide a tight seal.

Wear protective equipment such as gloves when installing the wrap on your motorcycle's exhaust system. Some materials such as fiberglass can irritate your skin.

Exhaust wraps can cause the pipes to overheat, which can be problematic with titanium exhaust systems. If you have such a system on your bike, do not use wraps made of fiberglass.

FAQs

Q: How much exhaust wrap do I need?

A: It depends on what type of exhaust your bike has. A standard bike may require wrap that is two-inches wide and 50-feet long. Bigger bikes with larger exhausts may need a wrap that's as long as 100 feet.

Q: How long does motorcycle exhaust wrap last?

A: It can last for several months to a couple of years, depending on the quality of the wrap and the type of riding you do. A high-grade wrap on an average bike should last several months at minimum as long as it's installed correctly. If you ride off road, it's unlikely to stay in good condition for a long amount of time.

Q: How do I install exhaust wrap?

A: First, clean your pipes. Then read the manufacturer's instructions, which may recommend either dampening the wrap or keeping it dry. Next, roll the wrap around the header or pipes. Finally, secure the wrap with stainless steel locking ties or a silicone spray.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle exhaust wrap is the Design Engineering Exhaust / Header Wrap Kit. It's easy to use, reduces heat, and comes with silicone coating spray, stainless steel locking ties, and everything else you need to wrap your pipes.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the ARTR Titanium Lava Fiber 2 Inch x 50 Feet Exhaust Header Wrap Kit.