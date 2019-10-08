Best Motorcycle Horns: Loudly Alert Others of Your Presence

Tips

The sound of your horn is greatly affected by where it is directed. Keep this in mind if you install it pointing down or behind a grill or other body parts.

The size of the horn's trumpet affects its sound. Shorter and thinner trumpets tend to be more high pitched than longer and wider trumpets.

The best place to put your horn is under the headlight because that is where it will be the loudest. Also, you may need to drill some holes in the bike's frame in order to install a horn.

FAQs

Q: Can I use a car horn on a motorcycle?

A: Possibly. You have to check and make sure it fits and whether it requires more electricity than a motorcycle horn. You may need a dedicated power line and relay as well.

Q: Is it legal to put an air horn on a motorcycle?

A: Some states only allow emergency vehicles to have air horns. Other states allow air horns to be used in conjunction with an anti-theft system. Check your state's laws to see what is permitted.

Q: Do motorcycle horns come with mounting brackets?

A: Some products come with mounting kits, such as brackets. However, you may have to modify the horn or your bike in order to get them to fit properly.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle horn is the PIAA Slim Line Horn Kit. The horns are louder than what's supplied by the factory, they're easy to install, and they're intended for use on nearly all types of motorcycles.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the HELLA Twin Trumpet High/Low Tone 12V Horn Kit.

Tell us about your favorite motorcycle horn in the comments below.