Best Motorcycle Oil Filters: Safeguard Your Engine

Tips
- It's critical that you determine what type of oil filter your bike needs by reading the owner's manual. Filters come in various sizes with different characteristics and are usually model specific.
- If you're not sure what kind of oil filter you need, then choose a genuine OEM one. It's guaranteed to fit and is designed to work specifically with your bike's engine.
- Filters that are mounted horizontally should include an anti-drain-back valve. This keeps the oil from rolling back into the oil pan after you shut off the engine.
FAQs
Q: How often should I change my oil filter?
A: You should change the filter every time you change the oil. This is typically every 2,000 to 3,000 miles for most motorcycles.
Q: Do motorcycles need special oil?
A: You need to use an oil that is designed for your particular motorcycle. Motorcycle oil is used to lubricate the wet clutch and transfers power to the drivetrain.
Q: Does oil go bad/expire?
A: You need to change the oil on a regular basis because it can oxidize and thicken in your engine, making it less effective. Also, it will have a tougher time warding off debris. As for bottles of oil, they remain effective as long as they are properly sealed and are stored in a cool place.
Final Thoughts
Our pick for the best motorcycle oil filter is the K&N Motorcycle Oil Filter: High Performance Black Oil Filter. It traps nearly all types of contaminants, includes an anti-drain-back valve for horizontal installation, and is a great aftermarket filter for most Harley-Davidsons.
For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Hiflofiltro Black Premium Oil Filter.