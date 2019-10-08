Best Motorcycle Oil Filters: Safeguard Your Engine

Tips

It's critical that you determine what type of oil filter your bike needs by reading the owner's manual. Filters come in various sizes with different characteristics and are usually model specific.

If you're not sure what kind of oil filter you need, then choose a genuine OEM one. It's guaranteed to fit and is designed to work specifically with your bike's engine.

Filters that are mounted horizontally should include an anti-drain-back valve. This keeps the oil from rolling back into the oil pan after you shut off the engine.

FAQs

Q: How often should I change my oil filter?

A: You should change the filter every time you change the oil. This is typically every 2,000 to 3,000 miles for most motorcycles.

Q: Do motorcycles need special oil?

A: You need to use an oil that is designed for your particular motorcycle. Motorcycle oil is used to lubricate the wet clutch and transfers power to the drivetrain.

Q: Does oil go bad/expire?

A: You need to change the oil on a regular basis because it can oxidize and thicken in your engine, making it less effective. Also, it will have a tougher time warding off debris. As for bottles of oil, they remain effective as long as they are properly sealed and are stored in a cool place.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle oil filter is the K&N Motorcycle Oil Filter: High Performance Black Oil Filter. It traps nearly all types of contaminants, includes an anti-drain-back valve for horizontal installation, and is a great aftermarket filter for most Harley-Davidsons.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Hiflofiltro Black Premium Oil Filter.