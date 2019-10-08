Best Motorcycle Tool Kits: Be Prepared on a Road Trip

Tips
- Most breakdowns can be avoided if you properly maintain your bike and have it serviced regularly. Before you go on a road trip, make sure your motorcycle is in good working order.
- Some bikes come with OE tool kits, but they don't always include everything you need for basic maintenance and repairs. A properly equipped motorcycle tool kit will help you carry out bigger jobs.
- You can assemble your own tool kit by purchasing the tools separately, but it may be more expensive than a ready-made kit. Plus, you have to purchase an item such as a tool roll to hold all the equipment.
FAQs
Q: What should be included in a motorcycle tool kit?
A: A tool kit should have everything you need if your bike breaks down. The kit should include an assortment of tools, as well as a flashlight, battery cables, spare fuses and bulbs, and a tire puncture repair kit. And if your bike has a recurring issue, make sure you carry the right tools and parts to repair it on the road.
Q: Do motorcycle tool kits fit under the seat?
A: It depends on the size of the tool kit and the type of motorcycle you are riding. A good tool kit will be packed with an assortment of items, so it probably won’t fit. If there’s no room under the seat, you can store a tool kit in the saddlebags or in a tank or fork bag.
Q: Are motorcycle tool kits expensive?
A: Expect to pay more for a good-quality tool kit with a large assortment of tools. Cheap motorcycle tool kits are widely available, but the items may break easily, and they may not provide extras, such as a flashlight or zip ties.
Final Thoughts
Our pick for the best motorcycle tool kit is the Biker's Choice Roll-Up Tool Kit. It comes with a large assortment of tools that can conquer most roadside emergencies.
For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Cruztools SKHD SPEEDKIT Compact Tool Kit.