Best Motorcycle Tool Kits: Be Prepared on a Road Trip

Tips

Most breakdowns can be avoided if you properly maintain your bike and have it serviced regularly. Before you go on a road trip, make sure your motorcycle is in good working order.

Some bikes come with OE tool kits, but they don't always include everything you need for basic maintenance and repairs. A properly equipped motorcycle tool kit will help you carry out bigger jobs.

You can assemble your own tool kit by purchasing the tools separately, but it may be more expensive than a ready-made kit. Plus, you have to purchase an item such as a tool roll to hold all the equipment.

FAQs

Q: What should be included in a motorcycle tool kit?

A: A tool kit should have everything you need if your bike breaks down. The kit should include an assortment of tools, as well as a flashlight, battery cables, spare fuses and bulbs, and a tire puncture repair kit. And if your bike has a recurring issue, make sure you carry the right tools and parts to repair it on the road.

Q: Do motorcycle tool kits fit under the seat?

A: It depends on the size of the tool kit and the type of motorcycle you are riding. A good tool kit will be packed with an assortment of items, so it probably won’t fit. If there’s no room under the seat, you can store a tool kit in the saddlebags or in a tank or fork bag.

Q: Are motorcycle tool kits expensive?

A: Expect to pay more for a good-quality tool kit with a large assortment of tools. Cheap motorcycle tool kits are widely available, but the items may break easily, and they may not provide extras, such as a flashlight or zip ties.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle tool kit is the Biker's Choice Roll-Up Tool Kit. It comes with a large assortment of tools that can conquer most roadside emergencies.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Cruztools SKHD SPEEDKIT Compact Tool Kit.