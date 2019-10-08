Best Motorcycle Vests: Ride in Style and Comfort

These top motorcycle vests look and feel good

By Noelle Talmon
Proper riding gear is essential when you ride a motorcycle. It keeps you warm and safe. A good motorcycle vest adds a layer of protection should you get involved in a collision and also includes multiple pockets for convenience. Plus, it looks quite stylish. Check out our buying guide for the best motorcycle vests on the market.

    SOA Men's Basic Leather Motorcycle Vest
    Summary
    This vest from Milwaukee Leather has a satin liner, two concealed gun pockets inside, two hand pockets, and a single-panel back that's perfect for patches.
    Pros
    The vest retains its quality even after exposed to heavy downpours. It fits great and is put together well. It's also comfortable and feels like good-quality leather.
    Cons
    It's a bit on the heavy side and maybe hot in the summer. The zippers are a little weak, and the chest and shoulder width may be big.
    ARD CHAMPS Men's Leather 10 Pockets Motorcycle Biker Vest
    Summary
    This leather vest has six inside pockets, four front pockets, and laced sides. It is lightweight and includes antique brass hardware.
    Pros
    The leather is thick, and it features plenty of pockets for everything from a cell phone to a revolver. Overall, it's well-made, looks good, and fits great.
    Cons
    It may be too small for some people, even the XXL. It also may be longer than you may like, and the leather is not particularly soft.
    Viking Cycle Gardar Motorcycle Leather Vest
    Summary
    This leather vest has a double-snap mandarin collar and multiple pockets, as well as a spot to put your headphone wires. The lining is not removable and made of nylon.
    Pros
    The leather is of very good quality, nice and soft, yet tough and strong. The cut and style are great, and it is sturdy and well-constructed
    Cons
    The sizing may be off, and you may have to order a size up for a proper fit. The collar may be uncomfortable for some riders and may be tight on your neck.

Tips

  • Be sure to look at the length of the vest as well as the width. While you want it to fit comfortably around your middle, you also want it to fall nicely towards your waist without being too long or too short.
  • Many motorcycle vests are versatile. You can wear them off the bike as well as on it. If it's cool outside and you don't want to wear a jacket, a vest is a perfect alternative. They're also fashionable for a night out on the town.
  • If you want to put patches on the back of the vest, look to see if it has a seam running down the center. Many vests feature one panel, which allows you to seamlessly add patches for a custom look.

FAQs

Q: What size motorcycle vest do I need?

A: Measure your chest and measure it again while you're wearing layers. Most products include a sizing chart in the description, so be sure to find the right size that matches your measurements.

Q: Do motorcycle vests come with concealed carry pockets?

A: Some do. Read the product’s description to see if it contains pockets that are large enough and can be sealed to carry a firearm. 

Q: Can I put an iron-on patch on a leather vest? 

A: Most riders sew the patches on their leather vests. An iron-on patch may ruin the leather because it requires heat to be affixed to the vest.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the top motorcycle vest is the SOA Men's Basic Leather Motorcycle Vest. It's comfortable, made of good-quality leather, and has several pockets for various items.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the ARD CHAMPS Men's Leather 10 Pockets Motorcycle Biker Vest.

Do you have a favorite motorcycle vest? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

