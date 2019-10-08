Best Motorcycle Vests: Ride in Style and Comfort

Tips

Be sure to look at the length of the vest as well as the width. While you want it to fit comfortably around your middle, you also want it to fall nicely towards your waist without being too long or too short.

Many motorcycle vests are versatile. You can wear them off the bike as well as on it. If it's cool outside and you don't want to wear a jacket, a vest is a perfect alternative. They're also fashionable for a night out on the town.

If you want to put patches on the back of the vest, look to see if it has a seam running down the center. Many vests feature one panel, which allows you to seamlessly add patches for a custom look.

FAQs

Q: What size motorcycle vest do I need?

A: Measure your chest and measure it again while you're wearing layers. Most products include a sizing chart in the description, so be sure to find the right size that matches your measurements.

Q: Do motorcycle vests come with concealed carry pockets?

A: Some do. Read the product’s description to see if it contains pockets that are large enough and can be sealed to carry a firearm.

Q: Can I put an iron-on patch on a leather vest?

A: Most riders sew the patches on their leather vests. An iron-on patch may ruin the leather because it requires heat to be affixed to the vest.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the top motorcycle vest is the SOA Men's Basic Leather Motorcycle Vest. It's comfortable, made of good-quality leather, and has several pockets for various items.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the ARD CHAMPS Men's Leather 10 Pockets Motorcycle Biker Vest.

Do you have a favorite motorcycle vest? Share your thoughts in the comments below.