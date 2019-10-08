Best Oscillating Tools: Complete Nearly any Home Repair Job

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

An oscillating tool, also known as a multi-tool, can do almost anything you can think of when it comes to handiwork. It can cut, slice, polish, grind, sand, and saw. That makes it one of the most important tools you can have in the toolbox. So, we put together a list of some of the best oscillating tools to consider when thinking about your next home improvement job.