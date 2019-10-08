Best Oscillating Tools: Complete Nearly any Home Repair Job

Tackle nearly any job with these powerful and high-quality oscillating tools

By Scott Roepel
Scott RoepelView Scott Roepel's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

An oscillating tool, also known as a multi-tool, can do almost anything you can think of when it comes to handiwork. It can cut, slice, polish, grind, sand, and saw. That makes it one of the most important tools you can have in the toolbox. So, we put together a list of some of the best oscillating tools to consider when thinking about your next home improvement job.

  • Best Overall
    Dewalt Lithium-Ion Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The tool comes with a quick-change system to connect and disconnect its accessories with ease and without wrenches. It’s also universal and can connect with all major brands and comes with a 2.0 Ah battery.
    Pros
    Pros
    It includes 28 additional accessories for cutting, sanding, and sawing for versatility. Plus, the tools all fit in an easy-to-carry storage box.
    Cons
    Cons
    The charge isn’t too long and may need to be recharged every 20 minutes. It’s also on the loud side, so you should consider earplugs.
  • Best Value
    Dremel Amp Multi-Max Oscillating Tool Kit
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The device is equipped with a powerful 2.3 amp motor and includes a 120-volt battery.
    Pros
    Pros
    The kit comes with six accessories, including sanding sheets and cutting blades, which can easily and quickly be swapped out with the other.
    Cons
    Cons
    Additional blades can be expensive, and the tool itself can be awkward and heavy to carry around without a bag.
  • Honorable Mention
    Rockwell Amp Sonicrafter Oscillating Multi-Tool
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    It features a metal and wood setting for added convenience, power, and precision. The tool also comes with a hyper lock holding system to tightly secure each blade.
    Pros
    Pros
    It includes a strong 4.2 amp motor capable of handling heavy loads with ease. Plus, there are nine additional accessories and a carrying case.
    Cons
    Cons
    While the locking mechanism is sturdy and powerful, engaging it may be a hassle. You will have to rotate the mechanism until it locks in place. It’s also rather loud.

Tips

  • Make sure you wear protective earplugs when operating the oscillating tool to prevent any damage to your ears. You should also consider wearing protective eyewear to avoid any sawdust, sand, or debris from getting in your eyes.
  • Always wear a thick pair of gloves when operating the tool as well. They will ensure your hands don’t get injured and prevent them from getting calluses.
  • Use extreme caution when handling an oscillating tool. Always cut, saw, or sand away from you to avoid potentially hurting yourself.

FAQs

Q: What can an oscillating tool do?

A: As a multi-tool, the device is capable of performing nearly any home improvement task you can set your mind to. Its many functions allow you to punch holes in drywall, slice grout, grind mortar, cut through door trim, and grind and trim down almost any material.  

Q: How long does the battery last on an oscillating tool?

A: This will vary and depend on what device and brand you get. Generally, they tend to last around 20 to 30 minutes on a charge. However, more difficult jobs can drain the battery more quickly.

Q: Will I need to buy extra accessories or will the included ones last a lifetime?

A: While there are certain accessories that will not wear down with use, the majority of extra tools eventually will. For example, sandpaper and grinder additions will get weaker over time, so you will need to buy more of those. While blades tend to last longer, they can still bend and chip while operating the tool.

Final Thoughts

For a powerful oscillating tool with plenty of extra accessories, check out the Dewalt Lithium-Ion Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit.

The Dremel Amp Multi-Max Oscillating Tool Kit is also a tough tool at a cheaper price.