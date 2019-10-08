Best Oscillating Tools: Complete Nearly any Home Repair Job

Tips
- Make sure you wear protective earplugs when operating the oscillating tool to prevent any damage to your ears. You should also consider wearing protective eyewear to avoid any sawdust, sand, or debris from getting in your eyes.
- Always wear a thick pair of gloves when operating the tool as well. They will ensure your hands don’t get injured and prevent them from getting calluses.
- Use extreme caution when handling an oscillating tool. Always cut, saw, or sand away from you to avoid potentially hurting yourself.
FAQs
Q: What can an oscillating tool do?
A: As a multi-tool, the device is capable of performing nearly any home improvement task you can set your mind to. Its many functions allow you to punch holes in drywall, slice grout, grind mortar, cut through door trim, and grind and trim down almost any material.
Q: How long does the battery last on an oscillating tool?
A: This will vary and depend on what device and brand you get. Generally, they tend to last around 20 to 30 minutes on a charge. However, more difficult jobs can drain the battery more quickly.
Q: Will I need to buy extra accessories or will the included ones last a lifetime?
A: While there are certain accessories that will not wear down with use, the majority of extra tools eventually will. For example, sandpaper and grinder additions will get weaker over time, so you will need to buy more of those. While blades tend to last longer, they can still bend and chip while operating the tool.
Final Thoughts
For a powerful oscillating tool with plenty of extra accessories, check out the Dewalt Lithium-Ion Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit.
The Dremel Amp Multi-Max Oscillating Tool Kit is also a tough tool at a cheaper price.