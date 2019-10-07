Best Sandpapers: Ensure A Smooth Finish

If you’ve worked with wood, you know the benefits of sandpaper. But there are a variety of applications in which sandpaper is useful. To help you choose the best sandpaper for the job, we’ve compiled a list of tips, facts, and tricks you’ll want to consider. Keep reading to find out more—and see just how much you know about sandpaper.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

These circular sandpaper pads are not meant for wet use. They also won’t be able to refine your sanding beyond the 800 grit mark.

Grits in this package vary from 120 to 800 grit. Eight dust holes remove debris as you sand, and you can use this product on wood, metal, and automotive paint.

If you’re working on your car, you may have a hard time finding the right size sanding sponge. Otherwise, you’ll have to cut the sandpaper sheets down to size.

Each sheet of this variety pack is electro-coated and can be used in wet and dry conditions. The manufacturer offers a 48-day money-back guarantee and a two-year warranty.

If you use sandpaper a lot, this variety and value pack is for you. Each grit of sandpaper comes in four sheets that measure 9 inches by 3.6 inches.

These sandpaper strips are shaped in a way that you may need to cut them down to size in order to achieve a smooth and even sanding plane

3M’s sandpaper can be used for wood, metal, and automotive polishing. Though we mention the 400 grit variety here, 3M offers the most common sizes for all your sanding needs.

This Pro-Pak of 3M sandpaper comes in various grits. You can use this sandpaper in wet and dry applications. There are 25 sheets per pack for maximum sanding power.

Benefits of Sandpaper Smoother finish. The right sandpaper goes a long way in creating a smoother finish on any project you're working on. This can mean the difference between sliding into a comfortable wooden chair and having splinters in a not-so-very-nice place.

No power required. While it is easier to use a power sander, sanding is one skill you can do completely by hand. Depending on the scale of your project, there's something to be said for spending a few hours sanding your various creations.

Various grits. Along with being widely available, there are a number of grits you can choose from. If you've got to sand off a bunch of material, there's a 300 (or lower) grit for that. Need to smooth something before painting it? Around 2,000 grit is your best bet.

Multiple applications. The possibilities are only as endless as you make them. You can use sandpaper to smooth woodworking projects, automotive finishes, headlights, metal construction pieces, and so on. Affordable and easy to use. Sandpaper isn't something you need a lot of knowledge, money, skill, or effort to use. You don't have to don excessive amounts of safety equipment either.

The possibilities are only as endless as you make them. You can use sandpaper to smooth woodworking projects, automotive finishes, headlights, metal construction pieces, and so on. Affordable and easy to use. Sandpaper isn’t something you need a lot of knowledge, money, skill, or effort to use. You don’t have to don excessive amounts of safety equipment either. Types of Sandpaper Wet or Dry If you’re going to be wet-sanding a project, you’ll definitely want to invest in wet or dry sandpaper. Formulated to work in wet and dry conditions, this sandpaper is used on automotive paint, lacquers, and many other kinds of finishes to really pull out the blemishes and showcase the shine. Most of the sandpaper you’ll come into contact will likely be wet or dry. Aluminum Oxide Like many of the sandpaper types listed here, aluminum oxide sandpaper can be used on a variety of surfaces, including wood and metal. When sanding with aluminum oxide, you’ll see that while there are tiny pieces of sandpaper discarding from the sheet, these pieces break off to reveal sharp edges beneath. Most people use aluminum oxide sandpaper for power sanding with a belt sander. Garnet Garnet sandpaper works well on woods that haven’t been finished but it wears down faster than other types of sandpaper. This means you’ll have to use a lot more sandpaper to take away larger amounts of material. One benefit is it can produce a smoother surface than aluminum oxide of the same grit number. Silicon Carbide Most automotive sanding occurs with silicon carbide sandpaper. This type of sandpaper can be used wet or dry, and it’s often the wet application that helps body shop workers perfect the paint on the cars they service. Silicon carbide sandpaper takes away material quickly, so it’s not something you’ll want to use with a lot of force—unless you mean it. Top Brands 3M The 3M brand is well known across a variety of industries. Like many of its other products, the 3M Sanding Sponge works to achieve the smoothest finish you desire. 3M has been in business since 1902 and is headquartered in Minnesota. Meguiar’s Headquartered in California, Meguiar’s has been in the car care business since 1901. If you’re looking to do any type of automotive sanding, choose a sandpaper from Meguiar’s, like this Meguiar’s K1500 Mirror Glaze Sanding Block. All those scratches will come out looking like they never happened. Fandeli Operating since 1987 and headquartered in Texas, Fandeli is quickly becoming a big name in the sandpaper market. Check out its Medium Grit Wood Professional Sandpaper, a key ingredient to the overall finish of any wood project you’re working on. Sandpaper Pricing $1-$5: Most sandpaper costs around $5. For this amount, you can easily pick up single sheets of various grits, multiple sheets of one grit, or even a variety of grits in one package. Most manufacturers include anywhere from one to five pieces of sandpaper in packages at this price point.

Most sandpaper costs around $5. For this amount, you can easily pick up single sheets of various grits, multiple sheets of one grit, or even a variety of grits in one package. Most manufacturers include anywhere from one to five pieces of sandpaper in packages at this price point. $5-$20: If you’re looking for uncommon grits (such as anything above 2,000), you’ll likely pay a bit more. Most common grits can be found in multiple packs above $10, so if you’re working on a big project, this is where you’ll get the most value. Sanding blocks and discs are available in this price range as well. Key Features Grit Choosing the right grit for your intended application can be harder than actually sanding the piece. Grits such as 100 and 400 are going to be much harsher than something like 1,500 or 3,000. Harsher grits are best for taking a lot of material off right away, while softer grits in the 1,000s and 2,000s produce a smooth finish. Size If you plan on using your sandpaper by hand, size isn’t a huge factor; however, if you are working with a machine or need a specific size of sandpaper, you may require something bigger. Larger size sandpaper sheets aren’t necessarily better than their smaller counterparts. It’s all about the application. Application Some sandpapers are meant for any kind of general application; others are not. For the best results, choose a type and grit of sandpaper that’s going to help you achieve the results you’re looking for. For example, there are sandpapers designed especially for wood, metal, and everything in between. Other Considerations Form: Depending on your application, you might need to use a different form of sandpaper. For example, many large projects comprised of wooden materials require a power sander, which often uses sanding discs, to execute the sanding process efficiently. Sanding blocks are especially useful in automotive situations where consistency is key. Regular sandpaper sheets? Well, you can use that on just about anything.

Depending on your application, you might need to use a different form of sandpaper. For example, many large projects comprised of wooden materials require a power sander, which often uses sanding discs, to execute the sanding process efficiently. Sanding blocks are especially useful in automotive situations where consistency is key. Regular sandpaper sheets? Well, you can use that on just about anything. Variety: If you’re not sure what type of grit you want to use or just want to have a few extra sheets on hand just in case, investing in a variety pack can be the way to go. Variety packs allow you to experience and have different grits on hand without having to invest in multiple sheets of each grit. Buying multi-sheet packages of various grits can be a great way to save money. Best Sandpaper Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Sandpaper Overall: 3M Pro-Pak 400 Grit Wetordry Sanding Sheets

We chose the 3M Pro-Pak Wetordry sandpaper as our top pick for the best sandpaper because 3M has always been a trusted name in the industry, whether you work with your hands in the garage, woodshop or anywhere else. Though we focused on the 400 grit variety in this article, 3M offers many other different grits as well. One of the biggest features we like about the 3M sandpaper is that you can use it in both dry and wet conditions. That means you can really move a lot of material when using it dry, or work carefully and with precision to remove small amounts when wet. 3M offers its sandpaper in large sheets as well, so you can be sure you’re getting your money’s worth. In this pack there are 25 sheets of sandpaper, which makes large jobs that much more achievable. The silicon carbide makeup also aids in precision sanding where you need it most. Though large sheets of sandpaper can be good in some cases, you may need to cut these sheets down to fit your intended application. This is one drawback we found with 3M’s product, which is also much more expensive than other leading sandpaper manufacturers. It’s arguable whether a brand name will get you better sanding power in the long run. However, it’s easy for nearly anyone of any skill level to benefit from using this 3M sandpaper. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Sandpaper Value: 48-Pack Sandpaper Assortment Block

If you thought 36 sheets of various grits of sandpaper were enough, then 48 sheets of similar grits should be plenty to serve you for quite some time. We chose this variety pack of sandpaper because of the sheer volume you get in a number of common grits that can be used in both wet and dry applications. There are 12 grit levels available in this variety pack: 120, 240, 320, 400, 600, 800, 1,000, 1,200, 1,500, 2,000, 2,500, and 3,000. Each piece measures 9 inches by 3.6 inches, so you can easily cut the pieces to size or even just use them as they are. This variety pack of sandpaper comes with a 48-day money-back guarantee and a two-year warranty that you can take advantage of if you’re not satisfied with the product. You can use this sandpaper on a multitude of materials, from wood and metal to automotive paint. We did have a few concerns about this variety pack, however. Because of its size, it might be difficult for DIY automotive enthusiasts to find the right backing sponge to hold the sandpaper in place during wet sanding. Depending on your application, you may have to cut the pieces down as well, which could increase your sanding time. All the same, it’s easy for anyone who needs a bit of sandpaper to find value in this product. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Sandpaper Honorable Mention: 5-Inch, 8-Hole Hook and Loop Sanding Discs Assorted Pack

