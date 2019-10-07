Best Scroll Saws: Complete Basic Detailing Projects with Ease

Tips

Perform regular maintenance to prolong the life of the scroll saw. Lubricate the internal components, clean off dust and debris from the moving parts, and change the blade if it seems blunt.

Always wear protective gear when working with power tools. Wear a dust mask, safety goggles, gloves, and ear protectors. Also, keep your fingers out of the blade’s line of work.

Remember to secure the scroll saw to a workbench or tabletop. Also, lock all handles before powering on the device to limit vibrations when operating at high speeds.

Do not forget to switch off and unplug the scroll saw when it’s not in use. Remove the blades from tension, and store it in a cool and dry place away from children’s reach.

FAQs

Q: Can I start detailing with a spiral blade?

A: You shouldn't start with a spiral blade since it's hard to control when penetrating a surface, and it may leave a wide gap. Use a straight blade to cut through the material, and change to a spiral blade when you want to add a little artistic detail to the piece. However, it requires more skill to control a spiral blade on softwood. Consider using your free hand to cut with the spiral blade.

Q: What happens if I don't adjust the blade tension?

A: If you operate the tool with loose tension, you may break the blade since you'd have to apply more pressure to cut through the material. It also makes the blade overheat, and that may dull the blade. The blade might also push sideways and not make a precise cut. It's better to have too much tension than to work with a loose blade.

Q: How do I prevent the blade from slipping from the blade clamp?

A: The upper clamp often gets slippery when there's oil in the clamp or when the insides get smooth from continued use. New blades typically come lubricated to prevent corrosion, and that can cause slipping of the blades. You can use alcohol to clean the oil from the clamp and sandpaper to increase the grip of the clamp.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the DEWALT Scroll Saw. It’s relatively quiet, a great tool for beginners, and allows for a hassle-free blade change.

If you are looking for a product that fits within your tight budget, then consider the WEN Scroll Saw.