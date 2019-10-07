Best Scroll Saws: Complete Basic Detailing Projects with Ease

Create intricate shapes on tough material with these scroll saws

By Norah Tarichia
Norah Tarichia

A scroll saw is a handy tool for your garage or workspace that helps you add a creative touch to the materials you cut. Scroll saws can be used by beginners and professionals alike. They are perfect for curving out basic patterns on wood and metals. Our scroll saw review will guide you through everything you need to know about some of the best options on the market.

  • Best Overall
    DEWALT Scroll Saw
    Summary
    A 1.3-amp parallel link scroll saw that’s extremely energy-efficient.
    Pros
    Solid and durable construction. Flexible cast iron table. Makes little vibration when working. Maintains the utmost accuracy for high precision cuts. Eliminates the need for sanding afterward. Can be used on a wide range of material. Safe and comfortable.
    Cons
    Expensive. It can get noisy at high speeds. May have blade alignment problems.
  • Best Value
    WEN Scroll Saw
    Summary
    A unique and user-friendly scroll saw that it accepts blades from two mounting angles.
    Pros
    Reasonably priced.  Includes a movable LED work light. Features onboard storage for blades. Adjustable speed. It can take both pinned and pinless blades. Designed to promote dirt-free cutting. Includes a foot-lock pump to limit movement.
    Cons
    Too small for large cuts. Not designed for making internal cuts. Not designed for heavy-duty cutting jobs.
  • Honorable Mention
    Delta Power Tools Scroll Saw
    Summary
    A variable speed power tool with a strong and adjustable cast iron table.
    Pros
    Includes a tool storage compartment. Features a work light and a convenient stand. Fairly noise-free. Easily accessible tensioning mechanism. Adjustable speed. Lets you work with a wide range of materials. Equipped with a dust blower. Easy assembly.
    Cons
    Stand and work light sold separately. The centering blade may be a bit wobbly. Inefficient customer service from Delta.

Tips

  • Perform regular maintenance to prolong the life of the scroll saw. Lubricate the internal components, clean off dust and debris from the moving parts, and change the blade if it seems blunt. 
  • Always wear protective gear when working with power tools. Wear a dust mask, safety goggles, gloves, and ear protectors. Also, keep your fingers out of the blade’s line of work.  
  • Remember to secure the scroll saw to a workbench or tabletop. Also, lock all handles before powering on the device to limit vibrations when operating at high speeds. 
  • Do not forget to switch off and unplug the scroll saw when it’s not in use. Remove the blades from tension, and store it in a cool and dry place away from children’s reach. 

FAQs

Q: Can I start detailing with a spiral blade?

A: You shouldn't start with a spiral blade since it's hard to control when penetrating a surface, and it may leave a wide gap. Use a straight blade to cut through the material, and change to a spiral blade when you want to add a little artistic detail to the piece. However, it requires more skill to control a spiral blade on softwood. Consider using your free hand to cut with the spiral blade. 

Q: What happens if I don't adjust the blade tension?

A: If you operate the tool with loose tension, you may break the blade since you'd have to apply more pressure to cut through the material. It also makes the blade overheat, and that may dull the blade. The blade might also push sideways and not make a precise cut. It's better to have too much tension than to work with a loose blade. 

Q: How do I prevent the blade from slipping from the blade clamp?

A: The upper clamp often gets slippery when there's oil in the clamp or when the insides get smooth from continued use. New blades typically come lubricated to prevent corrosion, and that can cause slipping of the blades. You can use alcohol to clean the oil from the clamp and sandpaper to increase the grip of the clamp. 

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the DEWALT Scroll Saw. It’s relatively quiet, a great tool for beginners, and allows for a hassle-free blade change. 

If you are looking for a product that fits within your tight budget, then consider the WEN Scroll Saw.

