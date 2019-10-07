Best Seat Belt Pillows: Make Your Drive More Comfortable

These pillows save you from irritation when wearing your seatbelt

By Bryan Long
Bryan LongView Bryan Long's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Seatbelts are crucial for preventing injuries and keeping you from being thrown from a car in an accident—which is a deep concern due to the high speeds our vehicles can achieve. Despite their importance, many people still choose not to wear them because they can be uncomfortable. Luckily, there is a huge selection of covers and pads that can make them less annoying. Keep reading for the top three seat belt pillows available today. 

  • Best Overall
    Zento Deals Soft Seat Belt Shoulder Pad
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The best seat belt pillow for drivers is a soft and stylish shoulder pad that requires no tools for installation.
    Pros
    Pros
    This product is made from faux sheepskin. It is made to be comfortable without too much bulk. It has a Velcro strap for easy installation.
    Cons
    Cons
    Some customers might find these seat belt pillows aren't long enough. Only available in one color.
  • Best Value
    ANDALUS Seat Belt Covers
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    Andalus offers a stylish seat belt cover that manages to cost half as much as its competitors.
    Pros
    Pros
    This pillow comes in seven different colors and is made out of fuzzy polyester fibers. It offers a 100 percent money-back guarantee.
    Cons
    Cons
    Small Velcro strips make it hard to adjust the size. Some customers have issues with the availability of colors.
  • Honorable Mention
    Cloudz Kids Plush Seat Belt Pillow
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    These fun stuffed animal seat belt pillows by Cloudz are the best option for kids.
    Pros
    Pros
    These plush seat belt covers have multiple stuffed animal options. They are completely machine washable and they protect against skin irritation.
    Cons
    Cons
    The Cloudz pillow has some issues with the stitching. Not a good option for adults looking for a product to match their car’s interior.

Tips

  • Determine what type of materials you find the most comfortable, especially since the pillow will be sitting on your neck and shoulder area. The last thing you want to do is cover your seat belt with something that doesn’t feel right.
  • To find a pillow that is the right length, measure how much your seat belt lays on your shoulder area.
  • Consider the fabric and color options compared to the interior of your vehicle. Since seat belt pillows will most likely be in your car at all times, you want one that matches your car's interior. 
  • Think about whether or not you want a stuffed pillow for your seat belt. Some covers are much thinner for people who don't want a bulky seat belt pad. 
  • Some seat belt covers come in packs of two or four. If you want to put one on each of the seat belts in your vehicle, bigger bundles might be the best option.

FAQs

Q: Are seat belt covers safe?

A: Yes, seat belt pillows are completely safe. It could even be argued that—since more people will be comfortable wearing a seat belt with a pillow on—they help make seat belts safer. 

Q: How do you put a seat belt pillow on?

A: While individual designs may vary, most seat belt covers are attached with Velcro. You simply wrap the pillow around your seat belt and use the Velcro to secure it in place.

Q: Do seat belt covers help people with allergies?

A: Yes, one of the benefits of using a seat belt cover is that they can reduce skin irritation for those with sensitive skin. 

Final Thoughts

The best seat belt pillow option is the Zento Soft Seat Belt Shoulder Pad due to its soft faux sheepskin. 

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, check out the ANDALUS Seat Belt Covers. The multiple colors options should match any interior, and the product includes a money-back guarantee. 

MORE TO READ