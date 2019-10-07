Best Seat Belt Pillows: Make Your Drive More Comfortable

Tips

Determine what type of materials you find the most comfortable, especially since the pillow will be sitting on your neck and shoulder area. The last thing you want to do is cover your seat belt with something that doesn’t feel right.

To find a pillow that is the right length, measure how much your seat belt lays on your shoulder area.

Consider the fabric and color options compared to the interior of your vehicle. Since seat belt pillows will most likely be in your car at all times, you want one that matches your car's interior.

Think about whether or not you want a stuffed pillow for your seat belt. Some covers are much thinner for people who don't want a bulky seat belt pad.

Some seat belt covers come in packs of two or four. If you want to put one on each of the seat belts in your vehicle, bigger bundles might be the best option.

FAQs

Q: Are seat belt covers safe?

A: Yes, seat belt pillows are completely safe. It could even be argued that—since more people will be comfortable wearing a seat belt with a pillow on—they help make seat belts safer.

Q: How do you put a seat belt pillow on?

A: While individual designs may vary, most seat belt covers are attached with Velcro. You simply wrap the pillow around your seat belt and use the Velcro to secure it in place.

Q: Do seat belt covers help people with allergies?

A: Yes, one of the benefits of using a seat belt cover is that they can reduce skin irritation for those with sensitive skin.

Final Thoughts

The best seat belt pillow option is the Zento Soft Seat Belt Shoulder Pad due to its soft faux sheepskin.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, check out the ANDALUS Seat Belt Covers. The multiple colors options should match any interior, and the product includes a money-back guarantee.