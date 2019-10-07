Best Stud Finders: Quick and Accurate Stud Detection

Tips

Always use fresh batteries to maintain the accuracy of the stud finder. Weak batteries may give you false readings and may reduce the detection depth of the finder.

A pencil will come in handy when marking the edges of the stud. It will help you know the exact point to drive your drill or fastener.

Always double-check your work to make sure that you correctly marked the edge of the stud. Run the flat side of the stud finder on the surface from the extreme edges to the center of the stud.

FAQs

Q: Is it possible to get a false positive when using a stud finder?

A: High-quality stud finders are less prone to inaccuracies and can give you the exact size of the stud. Cheap units have weaker magnets that may give false readings. You may get false readings from metal piping, brackets, wires, and other materials. Also, you may get a false reading if there are dirt particles at the contact point of the stud finder and the surface.

Q: Can a stud finder detect wires?

A: Most electric stud finders have the ability to detect electrical wiring in your walls or car door. They typically create a strong electrical field that can easily detect the location and length of the wiring. After pinpointing the location of the wire, you can use a voltage detector to tell if it’s a live wire or not.

Q: Does a stud finder work trough aluminum?

A: It will depend on the design and sensitivity of the stud finder. Aluminum or copper may shield the magnetic field of some low-strength magnets since they aren’t magnetic materials. However, aluminum is extremely inadequate against high-frequency magnetic fields typically produced by high-end electronic stud finders.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for one of the most accurate stud finders is the ProSensor Franklin Sensors. It gives accurate readings without sliding it back and forth from the surface. Its wide design is also great for finding double studs.

You can also opt for the CH Hanson Magnetic Stud Finder, which is a cheaper option.