Best Tape Measures: Get Precise and Easy-to-Read Measurements

Tips

Have a pen and paper nearby when using a tape measure. While you may be able to remember a single measurement, multiple measurements can get confusing and you will want to make sure everything is correct.

It may be easier to have a second person to help measure something that is too long for you to reach. While the hook at the end of the tape is helpful, it may not be able to attach to everything.

You can use the built-in locking mechanism to hold the tape measure in place while you inspect its length. Locking it allows you to make a mark more easily without worrying about it retracting.

FAQs

Q: Why is the tape measure tape curved?

A: Its concave design helps it maintain and hold its shape when extended. Without it, the tape would just fall straight to the ground.

Q: How long is a standard tape measure?

A: Most tape measures expand up to 25 feet in length. If you need to measure further than that, you can find industrial ones with more tape.

Q: I can barely read the numbers on the tape. What do I do?

A: If you have a difficult time reading numbers and letters, you can find tape measures with wider tape. Typically, the tape will be between one and two inches wide.

Final Thoughts

For convenience and extra functions to help you measure, consider the eTape Digital Electronic Tape Measure.

Or check out the Komelon Speed Mark Gripper Acrylic Coated Steel Blade Measuring Tape for a sturdy and easy-to-grasp tape measure at a cheaper price.