Best Tape Measures: Get Precise and Easy-to-Read Measurements

Measure twice and cut once with these dependable and high-quality tape measures

By Scott Roepel
Scott RoepelView Scott Roepel's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

A tape measure is one tool everyone should have in their home. You could eyeball the length of an item, but knowing its exact measurements will save you time and money. The tool makes hanging frames, posters, and paintings much simpler and cutting or trimming clothes a breeze. Check out these top-rated tape measures that will help you get the job done.

  • Best Overall
    eTape Digital Electronic Tape Measure
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The tape measure comes with a built-in digital monitor for increased accuracy and extra convenience. It features three memory functions that remember previous measurements.
    Pros
    Pros
    It’s developed with a durable, weather-resistant polycarbonate plastic to withstand drops and falls. Plus, it’s bright red color means you can easily locate it. The physical measure retracts and extends with ease.
    Cons
    Cons
    The digital recorder may not be 100-percent accurate and might vary by a small amount. So, it is best to use the tried and true physical measure. It’s also heavy and bulky.
  • Best Value
    Komelon Speed Mark Gripper Acrylic Coated Steel Blade Measuring Tape
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The tape measure body is made out of a tough material encased in a sturdy rubber. This makes it more comfortable to handle and easier to grip.
    Pros
    Pros
    The tape is developed out of steel with an acrylic coating to extend its life and prevent it from snapping or breaking.
    Cons
    Cons
    Retracting the tape may be a hassle and can be a pain with one hand. Plus, the lines and numbers may be difficult to read as they are a light gray color.
  • Honorable Mention
    Kutir Measuring Tape
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The casing is designed out of a rugged and high-quality shock-absorbent plastic material. Plus, the tape itself can extend up to seven feet without bending or bowing.
    Pros
    Pros
    The end of the tape includes a powerful magnet to cling to any metal surface with ease, so you can work by yourself. The numbers are large and bold, making them easy to read.
    Cons
    Cons
    The combination of metric and imperial measurements can make it difficult to understand. Plus, the magnet can bend and break off easily.

Tips

  • Have a pen and paper nearby when using a tape measure. While you may be able to remember a single measurement, multiple measurements can get confusing and you will want to make sure everything is correct.
  • It may be easier to have a second person to help measure something that is too long for you to reach. While the hook at the end of the tape is helpful, it may not be able to attach to everything.
  • You can use the built-in locking mechanism to hold the tape measure in place while you inspect its length. Locking it allows you to make a mark more easily without worrying about it retracting.

FAQs

Q: Why is the tape measure tape curved?

A: Its concave design helps it maintain and hold its shape when extended. Without it, the tape would just fall straight to the ground.

Q: How long is a standard tape measure?

A: Most tape measures expand up to 25 feet in length. If you need to measure further than that, you can find industrial ones with more tape.

Q: I can barely read the numbers on the tape. What do I do?

A: If you have a difficult time reading numbers and letters, you can find tape measures with wider tape. Typically, the tape will be between one and two inches wide.

Final Thoughts

For convenience and extra functions to help you measure, consider the eTape Digital Electronic Tape Measure

Or check out the Komelon Speed Mark Gripper Acrylic Coated Steel Blade Measuring Tape for a sturdy and easy-to-grasp tape measure at a cheaper price.

MORE TO READ