Best Tool Belts: Keep Your Top Tools at Hand

These top tool bags make professional and DIY jobs easier to complete

By Noelle Talmon
A tool belt is very convenient because you can keep all the tools you need right at your waist. It prevents you from making several trips back to your garage or toolbox for the right pair of pliers or wrench. If you're looking for a high-quality, affordable tool belt, check out our reviews below.

    Occidental Leather Adjust-to-Fit
    This belt can be adjusted from 32 to 41 inches. Its main bags are 10 inches deep with leather reinforcing components. It features 24 pockets and tool holders
    This top-of-the-line tool belt is heavy-duty, comfortable, and spacious. It features intuitive, hand-specific placement and organization.
    It's on the expensive side and is not made for people with small waists. It's also a little heavy and bulky.
    MagnoGrip Magnetic Carpenter's Tool Belt
    This polyester tool belt has 12 pockets, including magnetic nail pockets for secure storage. Key stress points are reinforced with rivets, and the main pockets stay open for easy access.
    The belt is comfortable and stays firmly on your waist. The strap is very wide and evenly distributes weight and pressure. The pockets are also placed well.
    The pockets are a little small, and there's not much space for longer items. Also, it may rub against your thighs due to the black plastic lining on the bottom.
    Gatorback Carpenters Triple Combo w/Pro-Comfort Back Support Belt
    This tool belt is made of nylon and features a patented air channel design for breathability and comfort. The belt's stress points are riveted and bar-tacked, and the pockets are designed to stay open.
    The size and fit are accurate, and the pockets are deep. The back support feels good, and you can mix and match the attachments to suit your own personal preferences.
    The rear bag can sometimes be cumbersome and is bigger than it looks in photos. The pockets/bag may start to fall apart after a short period of use.

Tips

  • Before purchasing a tool belt, make a list of the tools you want to store in the belt. Check the pockets and loops to see if the tool belt will hold a hammer, tape measure, or whatever else you need for a particular project.
  • If you're using a ladder, put the minimum number of tools you need in your tool belt. You don't want to get bogged down by tools you're not going to use. This will also protect your back from strains.
  • A padded tool belt is advantageous if you're going to be working all day long. If you're on a roof, working on a job site, or tinkering around your home, a padded belt will be much more comfortable.

FAQs

Q. What tools should be in a carpenter’s tool belt?

A: This depends entirely on the type of job you are doing. For general purposes, you may need the following items: a claw hammer, a pencil or sharpie, pliers, a utility knife, nails, screws, a screwdriver, and electrical tape.

Q: What’s the best way to arrange tools in a tool belt? 

A: Put your frequently used tools near your dominant hand. Put less-used but still important tools near your non-dominant hand. Plan in advance, especially if you're going to use a ladder, so that you don’t have to turn into an awkward position to reach a particular tool.

Q: How do I clean a leather tool belt?

A: First, remove all the tools. Then, check to see if it's water-resistant by splashing water on it; if it beads up, you're good to go. Wipe the tool holsters with a damp cloth. Hang it up to air dry or pat it down lightly with a dry cloth. Seal and treat it once or twice a year.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best tool belt is the Occidental Leather Adjust-to-Fit. It's adjustable, includes 24 pockets, and is comfortable and heavy-duty.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the MagnoGrip Magnetic Carpenter's Tool Belt.

