Best Tool Belts: Keep Your Top Tools at Hand

Tips

Before purchasing a tool belt, make a list of the tools you want to store in the belt. Check the pockets and loops to see if the tool belt will hold a hammer, tape measure, or whatever else you need for a particular project.

If you're using a ladder, put the minimum number of tools you need in your tool belt. You don't want to get bogged down by tools you're not going to use. This will also protect your back from strains.

A padded tool belt is advantageous if you're going to be working all day long. If you're on a roof, working on a job site, or tinkering around your home, a padded belt will be much more comfortable.

FAQs

Q. What tools should be in a carpenter’s tool belt?

A: This depends entirely on the type of job you are doing. For general purposes, you may need the following items: a claw hammer, a pencil or sharpie, pliers, a utility knife, nails, screws, a screwdriver, and electrical tape.

Q: What’s the best way to arrange tools in a tool belt?

A: Put your frequently used tools near your dominant hand. Put less-used but still important tools near your non-dominant hand. Plan in advance, especially if you're going to use a ladder, so that you don’t have to turn into an awkward position to reach a particular tool.

Q: How do I clean a leather tool belt?

A: First, remove all the tools. Then, check to see if it's water-resistant by splashing water on it; if it beads up, you're good to go. Wipe the tool holsters with a damp cloth. Hang it up to air dry or pat it down lightly with a dry cloth. Seal and treat it once or twice a year.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best tool belt is the Occidental Leather Adjust-to-Fit. It's adjustable, includes 24 pockets, and is comfortable and heavy-duty.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the MagnoGrip Magnetic Carpenter's Tool Belt.