Best Truck Shocks: Enhance Your Truck’s Ride and Look

Tips

If you want a quieter set of shocks, consider air shocks. They are powered by pressurized air that inflates inside the shaft to raise and lower them when needed.

For drivers who do off-roading or haul trailers and other large loads, consider a pair of heavy-duty shocks.

The material of the shock will make all the difference in their performance. Consider ones with high-quality paint, polished shafts, and chrome-plated pistons to increase their lifespan.

FAQs

Q: When should I upgrade the shocks on my truck?

A: This will depend on your style of driving. The general rule of thumb is to swap them out every 40,000 to 50,000 miles. However, if you do a lot of heavy-duty, off-road driving or haul equipment, you may want to change them sooner.

Q: Do shock absorbers fit all styles of trucks?

A: While you might think truck shocks fit every truck on the road, they may not be compatible with every truck. Check with the manufacturer to make sure they fit your specific model. If you have a lift kit, they may not fit properly or at all.

Q: How can I tell if the shocks need to be changed?

A: It may be time to upgrade to new shocks if you notice the truck starting to sway during turns, bounce excessively, or if you find leaks in the shocks themselves. You may also notice small vibrations, increased stopping distance, and uneven tire tread.

Final Thoughts

For an improved and more comfortable ride, consider the Bilstein Rear Lifted Truck Shock Absorber.

There’s also the ACDelco Professional Premium Gas-Charged Shock Absorber, which can reduce bumps and holes and increase your control at a lower cost.