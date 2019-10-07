Best Wideband Gauges: Top Options for High-Performance Engines

Tips

Calibrate your wideband oxygen sensor often to maintain accuracy. You should do this every three months. Also, recalibrate the sensor when you experience altitude changes of more than 5,000 feet.

If you notice that the wideband gauge is displaying faulty readings, it could be due to a bad sensor. Your car may run less efficiently, and you may experience engine misfires or rough idle. Also, the check engine lights will constantly come on. Consider getting an aftermarket oxygen sensor replacement that can pair with the wideband gauge.

You can loosen a rusted or stuck oxygen sensor with penetrating oil. Alternatively, if the sensor is in an open place where you can easily remove it, you could heat up the engine for about 30 minutes and allow the exhaust and catalytic converter to heat up. The metal will expand and release the sensor. Do not pour cold water on the sensor as it may crack. Use gloves to protect your hands from the heat.

FAQs

Q: How does a wideband gauge work?

A: Wideband gauges use accurate oxygen sensors to measure the air-to-fuel mixture in your engine's exhaust. The sensor feeds the data to the vehicle's computer system, which is then translated into numerical figures that appear on the wideband display.

Q: What causes a wideband gauge failure?

A: The main cause of failure is poor positioning of the oxygen sensor. The oxygen sensor needs to be positioned 24 inches downstream from the exhaust ports to take accurate measurements. If it’s too close to the exhaust, the high gas temperatures and high overcooling velocity of the exhaust gas will lead to sudden overheating or freezing of the wideband, which can destroy the components.

Q: What's the difference between a narrowband and wideband AFR gauge?

A: A narrowband Air Fuel Ratio (AFR) gauge uses your car's stock O2 sensor and will only read data at a range of zero (lean mix) to one volt (rich mix). A wideband gauge typically comes with its own oxygen sensor that reads data at about zero to five volts. It’s, therefore, more accurate than a narrowband gauge and typically features fancy LED-lit displays.

Final Thoughts

We chose the AEM UEGO Gauge Display Set as our top pick due to its reliable calibration and accurate data readings. It also sends back timely responses to even the slightest changes in ratios and draws minimal current from your vehicle’s electrical system.

The Innovative Motorsports MTX-L Plus is our value pick. It’s one of the most affordable wideband gauges that provide accurate real-time data on how the engine is running.

Leave a comment about wideband gauges in the section below.