Best Work Gloves: Protect Your Hands While Working

Tips

Consider washing your gloves at least twice every month. Dirt stains tend to weaken most gloves, which can expose you to more injuries.

Wear other protective gear, including eye goggles, ear muffs, and a face mask for extra precaution when working on projects in your garage.

If you plan on working with chemicals, ensure that the gloves can resist corrosion. Otherwise, the chemical will burn through the gloves and damage your skin.

Inspect your gloves regularly for any signs of wear. If you notice any holes in the palms or fingertips, then it may be time to replace them.

If you notice that your skin gets irritated or you experience a stinging sensation when using the gloves, discontinue use since you may be allergic to the material.

FAQs

Q: What kind of hand injuries can you expect at a workplace?

A: Most work-related hand injuries include skin lacerations caused by blunt objects such as screwdrivers. Puncture and burn wounds are expected when you are working on your engine. You can prevent a worst-case scenario such as cutting your finger with a table saw by wearing heavy-duty work gloves.

Q: Are leather gloves machine washable?

A: Most aftermarket synthetic and genuine leather gloves are machine washable. If the leather gloves you buy aren’t machine washable, you can clean them with a wet cloth lathered in saddle soap. Massage the soap into the gloves, and wipe them dry with a clean towel. Then leave the gloves to air dry.

Q: Will my gloves weaken from constant washing?

A: If you can’t stand having dirty gloves, then you need to buy premium quality gloves with tough construction. Then all you have to do is follow the manufacturer's recommendations on cleaning the material and avoid using a scrubber to get rid of stains. Soaking them in soapy water overnight usually helps to lighten tough stains.

Final Thoughts

We chose the Mechanix Wear M-Pact Tactical Gloves as our top pick because of their highly durable and dexterous thermoplastic rubber construction. The gloves are also resistant to wear.

If you don’t want to spend a lot of money on a pair of work gloves, consider the G&F Seamless Work Gloves.