Best Toy Cars: Race Anywhere Anytime

Toy cars became popular in the 1950s, and since then they continue to dominate sales. You can find nearly any style, shape, and color for kids as well as adults. While originally designed for children, toy cars remain one of the most sought-after collectible items on the market. Here are some of the most popular toy cars you can find today.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The vehicles in the picture may be different from the ones you get. The wheels may also be on the loud side and can make a lot of clicking noises.

The material is able to withstand the force of being run into walls, dropped, or sped into other cars without being damaged. Plus, each one in the set is unique and stands out from the others to ensure a wide variety of vehicles.

Each Hot Wheel race car or monster truck featured in this vehicle set is diecast in a durable metal material. The cars also feature vibrant colors and decorations guaranteed to satisfy both collectors and children.

A few of the cars may be standard vehicles and therefore not particularly interesting to look at. The pack will also vary on the types of vehicles you get.

Each pack features a one-of-a-kind and unique vehicle not available as a standalone item. They can take a beating as well. The wheels rotate without issue and speed along the floor with ease.

This toy set of nine quality and tough die-cast vehicles makes a great collector's item or a playset for kids of any age. The cars are 1:64 scale and around 3 inches in size with varying designs and colors.

Cleaning them can be a pain for collectors and parents alike. There a lot of grooves that collect dirt and water. Plus, the paint is brittle and can come off if played with too roughly.

The wheels are developed with sturdy plastic, making each little car quick on smooth surfaces. Plus, they won’t leave scuff or scratch marks on the floor. As a bonus, the pack comes with five individual racers.

Benefits of Toy Cars Entertainment. A toy car is a great way to entertain children and can expand their imagination during playtime. They can even be fun for a collector or car enthusiast who may want to set them up around the house or trade them with others.

A toy car is a great way to entertain children and can expand their imagination during playtime. They can even be fun for a collector or car enthusiast who may want to set them up around the house or trade them with others. Stress relief. Having a toy can be a good way to relieve stress or calm down a child. They are mobile and can be taken anywhere, plus many include noises or sounds for added pleasure.

Fellowship. Toy cars can help bring people together who enjoy vehicles. Hobbyists buy and trade them to build their collection, while kids can trade them with their friends or race them against each other. They can also be used to teach and develop a child's motor skills, hand-eye coordination, or problem-solving skills. Types of Toy Cars Handheld A handheld toy car is one that is powered by the person playing with it. They do not feature any type of motor, battery, or wind-up ability to make them move. You simply use the power of your hands or another force to make them glide across any smooth surface with ease. Motorized These types of toy cars are powered by batteries, remote control, pull-back components, or by winding them up. Once powered on, they move on their own until whatever is providing them with power runs out of juice. They are typically more expensive and maybe larger to accommodate room for the extra components. Top Brands Matchbox Owned by Mattel, Inc., Matchbox began selling toys in 1953. The company was introduced by Lesney Products and got its name because the boxes the toys came in were similar to matchboxes. It makes die-cast models of toys, planes, and cars, such as the Matchbox 9-Car Gift Pack. Hot Wheels Also owned by Mattel, Hot Wheels began in 1968 by creating die-cast toy cars. The company licenses real-life vehicles to use as the base for every car it creates. The original Hot Wheels cars were made by Elliot Handler. One of the best sets to get today is the Hot Wheels 9-Car Gift Pack. Garage Toy Cars Pricing $1-$20: Toy cars are typically sold one car at a time, and you don't have to pay very much for individual vehicles. Generally, cars in this price range will be hand-powered.

Over $20: When you get to this range you will start seeing box sets and motorized toy cars. You may also find some that are sought-after collector's items or mint condition in their original boxes. Key Features Mobility One of the most important factors you should consider when buying a toy car is how well it moves. Toy vehicles powered by hand may be cheaper but can only travel so far by the force of your wrist. If you want cars that travel further without expending much energy, you should consider a toy car that has a motor. Material For children, it's important to have a toy car that won't easily break or fall apart. It's best to get them a toy that stays together, so the child won't eat or swallow small pieces. A toy car that is built to last is also sought after by collectors, who prioritize build quality. Other Considerations Extra Components: There are extra components you can buy for toy cars to help them move. A track allows you to set the car on it then let it go without fear or worry of it colliding with something valuable. Plus, it's entertaining to watch them race around.

Style: One of the best things about toy cars is there is a wide variety of them. You don't have to stick with the same vehicle forever. If you want a more wacky and colorful racer, some feature famous characters and odd vehicles. Or you could choose a toy car that resembles an actual sports car or truck. Best Toy Cars Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Toy Cars Overall: Fisher-Price Disney Mickey & the Roadster Racers

While Fisher-Price may be geared towards younger children, these car toys can also make a great addition for any collector or older kid. The high-quality cars include adorable Disney characters featured inside of them. The cars are also diecast with a dense and rigid metal coat to protect them. The large wheels have been developed with a sturdy plastic material, making each little vehicle capable of quickly gliding across any smooth surface. Plus, their design won’t leave scuff or scratch marks on the floor as they move along. The pack comes with five individual racers that are well-known to children and adults alike, such as Mickey and Goofy. However, as with any toy, there are some things to note about their construction. Cleaning these tiny cars can be a pain for both collectors and parents. There are a lot of miniscule grooves that can trap and collect dirt and water during the day. Plus, the paint is brittle and can come off if played with too roughly. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Toy Cars Value: Matchbox 9-Car Gift Pack

Matchbox has been designing and delivering high-quality material toy cars for decades and these few are no exception. This pack of nine, tough, die-cast vehicles makes a great collector's item or gift for kids aged two to 99 years old. The cars are 1:64 scale and around three inches in size with varying designs and colors. What’s great about this product is that each order is unique. Each pack features a one-of-a-kind vehicle not available as a standalone item. Plus, the cars are quite sturdy, and no matter what a child throws at them they can take a beating. Another benefit is that the wheels spin without issue and speed along the floor with ease. You will find a wide selection of vehicles as well, including construction vehicles, fire trucks, police cars, and racing cars. While these make a great gift or collectible item, there are some things worth noting. A few of the cars may just be standard vehicles and therefore not particularly pleasing to look at. For example, they may include a simple SUV or truck without colorful decals or stickers. Plus, the packs will also vary on the types of vehicles you get. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Toy Cars Honorable Mention: Hot Wheels 9-Car Gift Pack

