Best Kids’ ATV: Safely Introduce Your Child to ATVing

Exploring the world is part of being a kid. If you’re a parent or someone else who’s looking for a safe and fun kids’ ATV, check out this informative buying guide. We’ll show you what options are out there, so you’ll have a better idea of what to look for when searching for the best kids’ ATV.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The weight limit on this ATV is 85 pounds. Older children are best-suited for this ATV, which requires a bit more thought to drive than other ATVs.

If you can’t afford a real Polaris but want to include your tyke in on the fun, this Outlaw Citrus ATV looks and feels the part—with added safety, of course.

Though not necessarily configured as an ATV, this 4x4 tractor fits a certain age group that might be below your child’s maturity level.

Do your kids love the farm? This tractor ATV is the perfect way to bring the barnyard life to your backyard. It even comes with an attachable trailer.

Because this is a bigger ATV that doesn’t have much in the way of seating support, smaller children might find it harder to operate.

Kids will love the twist-grip throttle mounted to adjustable riser handlebars, along with the hand-operated brake. A cushy seat and flared fenders round out this off-road-ready ATV.

Nothing says the outdoors like a camo ATV. Razor equips its quad with four grippy tires attached to a working suspension, so you can get the most out of your ride.

Enjoy the outdoors. Children can explore the outdoors in their own way on their terms. They can have fun creating new paths and finding new places.

Teach your kids safe behaviors. Take this opportunity to teach your kids about safety and how to be careful while on and around their ATVs. Safe behavior while using any motorized vehicle goes a long way in preventing accidents.

They're safer than powered two-wheel vehicles. Balancing on a two-wheeled vehicle can be difficult for kids. Set them up for success by starting them out with a four-wheel drive vehicle where they can still have fun.

Balancing on a two-wheeled vehicle can be difficult for kids. Set them up for success by starting them out with a four-wheel drive vehicle where they can still have fun. Teach your children responsibility. There’s much more to owning an ATV than your child might realize. Seize the opportunity to teach them about maintaining a vehicle, so they can be better prepared for taking care of their own when the time comes.

There’s much more to owning an ATV than your child might realize. Seize the opportunity to teach them about maintaining a vehicle, so they can be better prepared for taking care of their own when the time comes. Customization. As long as you can take care of your ATV, you should be able to customize it. Customization includes paint jobs, grips, seats, body panels, etc. Show your kids that individuality is a good thing by allowing them to mix things up with their very own ATV. Types of Kids’ ATVs Gas-Powered Like their larger counterparts, kids’ ATVs are often gas-powered. They’re equipped with a small combustion engine that requires as much maintenance as a passenger vehicle’s engine. Gas-powered ATVs are typically much louder than their electric companions. Even though they may be small, these gas-powered engines can last for a full day’s length of fun on any terrain. Gas-powered kids’ ATVs are higher priced than electric ATVs of the same size but are easier to upgrade when it comes to powertrain modifications. Electric Comprised mostly of plastic and a small 12-volt battery, these ATVs, such as Barbie Jeeps, aren’t the most expensive or well-built products on the market. However, this type of kids’ ATV is just one iteration of the electric powertrain. Some small ATVs have electric drivetrains supplanted into them, which more closely mirrors the setup you might find in an electric passenger car. Electric kids’ ATVs are typically lighter than their gas-powered siblings but won’t necessarily hold as much passenger weight. Top Brands Power Wheels Part of the larger Fisher-Price family, Power Wheels was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in New York. If your kid loves Jeeps, check out this Red Jeep Wrangler, complete with storage capacity, a winch, and seating for two. Razor Founded in 2000 and based out of California, Razor is a worldwide manufacturer of scooters as well as kids’ ATVs and motocross bikes. If you aren’t convinced that our top pick is the best choice for your kid, the Razor MX350 Dirt Rocket Electric Motocross Bike could be a great alternative. Kids’ ATV Pricing $100-$300: Kids’ ATVs priced around $200 are going to be your standard entry-level ATV platforms. These ATVs are mostly powered by an electric drivetrain and are often equipped with rechargeable batteries. The quality of the various parts installed on these ATVs might not be as good as what you’ll find in the next price range.

$400-700: This is a good price point for budgeting when it comes to quality kids' ATVs. Here you'll find both gas-powered and electric ATVs of various types and color schemes. The machines will also have sturdier metal parts as opposed to plastic.

$700+: If you want your child's ATV to match the caliber of the one adult's ride, you'll likely spend around $750-$1,000. This much money opens the door for performance parts, including higher-powered engines and all the fixings. Key Features Built-In Safety Features There's a reason passenger vehicles come equipped with thousands of dollars' worth of safety equipment. It's the same reason manufacturers fit their youth ATVs with similar equipment, from an acceleration limit to simplified controls. Most kids' ATVs have a maximum speed of five miles per hour. The best kids' ATVs will ensure both a fun and safe time, so that you're not worried about injuries or accidents. Durability ATVs should already be durable since they're meant for off-road and off-the-map use. Kids' ATVs, however, see a different kind of wear and tear. Whereas adult ATVs are built to withstand mud, dirt, water, and anything else the elements throw their way, kids' ATVs are designed with grimy hands in mind. The best kids' ATVs should hold up against any toddler's destructive behaviors. Maintainable Because kids' ATVs are typically electric, maintenance usually only consists of recharging the batteries. However, the best kids' ATVs should be maintainable in a variety of ways. Cleaning kids' ATVs should be as simple as a hose, soap, and a sponge. The batteries should be easily accessible for removal and reinstallation once charged. In short, you shouldn't have to consult an owner's manual to keep your kids' ATV investment in working order. Additional Features Riding around on a powered ATV can be fun—for a few minutes. Then your kids will want to beep the horn, sing along to the radio, and/or rev the engine. The best kids' ATVs will have built-in features that add to the overall experience. This could include things like working LED headlights, a trailer, working suspension, and more. Other Considerations Upkeep/Maintenance Costs: We talked about how easy it should be to maintain the best kids' ATVs. But the cost of replacement parts or services over the lifetime of the ATV should be minimal as well. In general, spending more on kids' ATV will get you a better unit, to begin with, but this is not always the case.

Child's Maturity Level: Beyond weight limit and age range, you should consider your child's maturity level when purchasing a kids' ATV. For instance, some kids' ATVs are geared more towards a younger age range, while others are souped-up a bit to engage an older audience. Consider which ATV best fits your child's age before making a purchase. Best Kids' ATV Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Kids' ATV Overall: Razor Dirt Quad Electric ATV

The Razor Dirt Quad Electric ATV won our top pick for the best kids’ ATV for a number of reasons, least of which is the camo paint job this off-road-ready machine sports. One glance at the Razor and you know it’s geared towards those places where the pavement ends and the adventures begin. Beyond the camo paint, this ATV is styled for stealth. The black accent pieces, such as the fender flares and foot rests, add to the overall fit and finish of this ATV. Four knobby tires make for a true off-road experience, especially when accompanied by the front brush bar, droop-travel rear suspension, and authentic quad geometry. This quad suits kids aged eight years and older, who weigh less than 120 pounds. Our biggest concern with the Razor Dirt Quad ATV is that configuration may be harder for younger children to operate. The twist-grip acceleration and relatively unsupported seating position put more of the operational responsibility in the driver’s hands, so those less dexterous may find it challenging. However, we think most kids will have a lot of fun on this ATV. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Kids’ ATV: John Deere Ground Force Tractor with Trailer

Breakaway from the traditional ATV definition for a moment and consider the John Deere Tractor and Trailer. The bright green and yellow coloring matches those mighty machines we depend on to harvest food and cultivate crops across the nation. Your little tyke will have tons of fun tractoring around like it’s nobody’s business. One of the main reasons we chose the John Deere Tractor as our value pick is because it’s nearly a no brainer for kids who love the farm. The life-like styling will make your child feel like he is king of the ranch. Special features include fold-down armrests, a realistic side-mounted stack, knobby tires, and a trailer to go with it all. This ATV is limited to two speeds and has a reverse gear, so your child can putter around as he or she pleases. There is one caveat to this tractor-trailer combo, however. It most likely appeals to a certain age range and won’t fit every kid’s style. Also, the tires and body may not last long under intense use. That being said, there’s a lot to love about this tractor and trailer duo, so we’re sure it’ll be a hit with every cowpoke in your life. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Kids’ ATV Honorable Mention: Polaris 12-Volt Outlaw Citrus

