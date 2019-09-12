To Buy or Not to Buy: The Mazda Extended Confidence Warranty

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Mazda is one of the largest and most popular automakers, selling around 1.5 million vehicles globally per year. The company prides itself on making sporty but safe and long-lasting cars, each of which is covered under the Mazda New Vehicle Limited Warranty. If you’re looking to cover your Mazda when that warranty runs out, the Extended Confidence program could be for you. Read on to find out everything you need to know about this extended warranty plan.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Warranty Coverage : Up to 9 years and 100,000 miles

: Up to 9 years and 100,000 miles Roadside Assistance : Yes

: Yes Special Financing: 0.9% - 2.9% APR on select models

0.9% - 2.9% APR on select models Transferability: Yes

Pros

Covers almost all of the same components that are covered under the original warranty.

Nationwide authorized service centers use only genuine Mazda parts.

Low deductibles of either $0 or $100.

Cons

Limited in parts and components covered.

Excludes repairs necessitated by environmental factors and normal wear and tear.

Tires are not covered.

Warranty In-Depth

The Mazda Extended Confidence warranty plan is designed to cover your vehicle after the new vehicle warranty has expired. In addition to basic bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage, the Extended Confidence plan includes roadside assistance services, trip interruption coverage, and rental car reimbursement.

This limited warranty needs to be purchased before the current New Vehicle Limited Warranty runs out and will jump into effect as soon as the original warranty expires. The extended warranty doesn’t cover typical maintenance services. Instead, it’s designed to keep the cost of vehicle repairs to a minimum, saving you money down the line.

Available services and protection plans include: New Vehicle Warranty, Extended Confidence, GAP Protection, Vehicle Theft Protection, Tire and Wheel Protection, Pre-Paid Maintenance, and Appearance Package Protection.

Component Coverage

The Mazda Extended Confidence warranty includes similar protection as the original factory warranty, covering several important bumper-to-bumper and powertrain parts and components. If a covered repair is required, the dealership uses only genuine Mazda parts. The deductible associated with such an event varies, and the two main options available through Mazda are either $0 or $100. This can save you money on repair costs down the line.

Among the components covered under the extended warranty are the engine (the cylinder block, rotary housing, and internal parts), transmission (automatic or standard), turbocharger (if factory installed), drive axle (front and rear), and seals, gaskets, taxes, and fluids. The air conditioning system and electrical system are covered under some plans

Routine maintenance and services are not included under the Extended Confidence plan. If you’re interested in saving money on those kinds of costs, check out Mazda’s pre-paid maintenance plan.

There are a number of coverage exclusions, which is something to consider while you’re looking for a warranty or maintenance plan for your Mazda. Among these exclusions are damage to the tires and wheels (which can be covered under a separate warranty), damage caused by factors beyond the manufacturer’s control, damage caused by environmental factors, lack of maintenance, incorrect fluid or fuel use, and normal deterioration.

Additional Coverage

The Mazda Extended Confidence plan also includes additional perks. Among them is its 24/7 roadside assistance service, which includes towing, battery jump starts, flat-tire service, and fuel delivery. It also includes a winching service if your Mazda ends up stuck in mud, sand, or snow. You’ll also benefit from its lock-out service in case your ignition key is lost, broken, or accidentally locked inside your vehicle.

In addition to these perks, you’ll also receive trip interruption reimbursement benefits in the form of a travel allowance of up to $1,200 or airfare reimbursement of up to $1,000 and rental car allowances of up to $250. Another great perk of this Mazda warranty is the computerized trip routing service, which helps you plan detailed routes to your destinations. All of these services are covered and offered for no extra charge.

The warranty contract is transferable to another owner when sold privately, enhancing vehicle resale values. Under this warranty, you can only use Mazda dealerships to complete the required repair work.

What We Like

The appeal of Mazda’s extended limited warranty is that it provides you continued coverage on major powertrain and bumper-to-bumper components. This is especially useful if you happen to be on the road a lot. Mazdas tend to be built to last, but if something does happen to go wrong, having a warranty in place to cover repairs can be cost-saving and convenient.

What we like about this plan is that the major components are covered. These are the parts that would cost the most to replace or repair at your local garage, so the extended warranty is a cost saver. Plus, the roadside assistance service is also included in the package, which can be a real lifesaver if you’re ever stuck on the road. Likewise, the trip interruption coverage and the rental car reimbursements are great added perks

We also like that the policy comes with a low- or no-cost deductible, which translates into huge savings for you when major repairs crop up. The parts used in these repairs are genuine Mazda parts installed by factory-trained technicians, enhancing the overall quality of your vehicle. As a final consideration, we really liked that the warranty is transferable to a private party should you ever decide to sell your vehicle.

What We Don’t Like

As is typical with many manufacturer’s warranties, you’re forced to stick with OEM parts and authorized service dealerships, limiting your options in terms of customizing your vehicle. That also overlaps with maintenance choices, as the warranty requires you to use only approved fluids, fuels, and paints.

Another drawback is the number of coverage exclusions listed in the warranty conditions. Among them are a number of cases that often occur, which limits the usefulness of the warranty quite a bit. Although the main powertrain and bumper-to-bumper components are covered, they’re not covered in every situation, which can cause a bit of a headache when a repair needs to be completed.

Finally, keep in mind that this is not a servicing contract, which means that you won’t have routine maintenance costs covered, such as oil changes or air filter replacements. If that’s a concern, we recommend you look into a third-party provider that covers this, or you can add on the Mazda Pre-Paid Maintenance plan.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Mazda vehicles:

Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring: Alternator Replacement ($514 - $765)

Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring: Water Pump Replacement ($202 - $279)

Mazda CX-9 Sport: AC Compressor Replacement ($866 - $1,298)

Mazda Mazda3 5-Door: Exhaust Manifold Gasket Replacement ($187 - $246)

Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport: Drive Belt Tensioner Replacement ($149 - $213)

FAQs

Q. Do I need an extended warranty?

A. It depends on you and your vehicle. The Mazda Extended Confidence warranty is designed to protect your vehicle from high maintenance and repair costs that may occur down the line. If your car requires frequent trips to the mechanic, an extended warranty plan could be beneficial.

Q. What does Mazda’s extended warranty cover?

A. Most powertrain and bumper-to-bumper components are covered. Electrical systems and accessories like the radio and CD player are only covered in some cases.

Q. Are routine maintenance items covered under Mazda’s extended warranty?

A. Mazda’s Extended Confidence warranty does not cover routine maintenance items, such as battery replacements or oil changes. If you’re looking for a plan to cover maintenance costs such as these, check out the Mazda Pre-Paid Maintenance program.

Q. Are there any alternatives to the Mazda extended warranty?

A. There are a number of third-party providers who offer warranties for Mazda vehicles. Each provider varies in terms of the available plans and options, so take your time and shop around if this is the route for you.

Q. Can I add on the Mazda extended warranty after I purchase the vehicle?

A. Yes. The Mazda extended warranty plan is designed for continuing the warranty coverage on your vehicle. That means you’re able to purchase the extended warranty at any point after you’ve bought the vehicle as long as it’s before the factory warranty expires.

Is the Mazda Extended Confidence Warranty Worth It?

The answer to that question depends heavily on you and your vehicle. If you’re looking for warranty coverage on major vehicle components, then this plan might be a good fit for your needs. If, on the other hand, you prefer more coverage with less exclusions, then a third-party plan might be the way to go.

Likewise, if you’re after a maintenance contract rather than a warranty, it would be a good idea to check out those options instead, including Mazda’s pre-paid maintenance plan. That being said, the extended warranty can still be a useful addition to your vehicle’s protection and coverage arsenal.

