What Coverage Do You Get With GM’s Factory Warranty?

General Motors (GM) sells a variety of cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs that each come with a standard factory warranty. This protection is intended to cover your vehicle in case something fails within the lifespan of the warranty.

The automaker's four major brands are Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC, all of which have varying terms and conditions when it comes to the factory warranties they provide. If you’re in the market for a new GM vehicle, it’s a good idea to learn more about the warranty and what it will cover should a problem occur.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 3 years or 36,000 miles (Chevrolet and GMC), 4 years or 50,000 miles (Buick and Cadillac)

: 3 years or 36,000 miles (Chevrolet and GMC), 4 years or 50,000 miles (Buick and Cadillac) Powertrain Coverage : 5 years or 60,000 miles (Chevrolet and GMC), 6 years or 70,000 miles (Buick and Cadillac)

: 5 years or 60,000 miles (Chevrolet and GMC), 6 years or 70,000 miles (Buick and Cadillac) Roadside Assistance : Yes

: Yes Anti-Perforation Coverage: Corrosion protection for 3 years or 36,000 miles (Chevrolet and GMC) and rust-through protection 6 years or 100,000 miles (Chevrolet and GMC). Corrosion protection for 3 years or 36,000 miles for 2020 vehicles and 4 years or 50,000 miles for 2019 vehicles (Buick), corrosion protection for 4 years or 50,000 miles and rust-through protection for 6 years or unlimited miles (Cadillac)

Pros

A comprehensive list of inclusions in the factory warranty.

Long powertrain coverage (Buick and Cadillac)

First maintenance visit coverage (Chevrolet and GMC)

Cons

Short bumper-to-bumper-coverage (Chevrolet and GMC)

Few perks besides roadside assistance

Damage caused by bedliners is not covered (Chevrolet and GMC)

Warranty In-Depth

All four GM brands offer bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties. Cadillacand Buick'sbasic and powertrain warranties have similar duration periods, and both of them, which are luxury/premium brands, offer longer coverage periods than Chevroletand GMC.

The basic warranty is meant to cover most issues with a vehicle. This can involve anything from problems with the body to electrical malfunctions.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

Buick and Cadillac’s bumper-to-bumper limited warranties cover repairs, including parts and labor, for defects in materials or workmanship up to four years and 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. GMC and Chevy vehicles are warranted for repairs for 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first.

GM’s warranties are comparable to other automakers’ factory limited warranties in their coverage of construction and design defects. Damage caused by improper installation, alteration, or striking objects; improper application not specified by GM; environmental damage; and other incidental or consequential damages are not included.

Chevy and GMC’s new vehicle limited warranties do not cover damage caused by a truck’s bedliner because under normal operation the bedliner will move, which may naturally cause damage to the finish.

Powertrain Coverage

Buick and Cadillac warrant new vehicles for six years or 70,000 miles for repairs related to defects due to material or workmanship to the engine parts (internal parts, oil and water pumps, etc.), transmission parts (case, torque converter, sensors, etc.), and the drive system (front, rear, or all-wheel drive).

Chevy and GMC’s powertrain coverage is slightly shorter at five years or 60,000 miles. This is much less than some automakers that extend powertrain coverage up to 10 years. However, the 2500 and 3500 Series Heavy Duty pickups equipped with 6.6L Duramax turbo-diesel engines are covered for five years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Additional Coverage

All four brands provide roadside assistance. Buick and Cadillac’s Roadside Assistance programs cover six years or 70,000 miles, while Chevrolet and GMC's programs cover five years or 60,000 miles. Each provides 24-hour assistance for flat tire changes, battery jump starts, towing to the nearest GM dealership, vehicle unlocking services, and emergency fuel delivery.

The body and sheet metal components of Cadillac vehicles are covered against rust and corrosion for four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. If a hole rusts through the sheet metal, the defect is covered for six years or unlimited miles.

Buicks have corrosion protection for three years or 36,000 miles for 2020 vehicles and four years or 50,000 miles for 2019 vehicles.

GMC and Chevy provide corrosion protection for three years or 36,000 miles and rust-through protection six years or 100,000 miles.

In addition, arrangements can be made for alternate transportation or reimbursement of expenses for repairs covered under warranty through GM's courtesy transportation program. This perk is available for five years or 100,000 miles (Cadillac), five years or 60,000 miles (GMC), six years or 70,000 miles (Buick). Courtesy transportation for Chevy vehicle owners is also available.

GMC and Chevrolet cover the first maintenance visits during the first year or 12,000 miles for 2019 vehicles. This includes an oil and oil filter change, tire rotation, and vehicle inspection.

What We Like

The best thing about GM's limited warranties is that they're practically all-inclusive. Cadillac and Buick stand out because their factory warranties are longer than the industry standard (which is where GMC and Chevrolet fall). There is some peace of mind knowing that GM will cover most defects should they occur during the first few years and/or miles a vehicle is on the road.

The warranties on all Buick, Cadillac, Chevy, and GMC vehicles are transferable, which can be a selling point if you decide to unload your car or truck not long after you purchase it.

GM brands also have extras such as roadside assistance, which can be very helpful if you break down and need assistance with a mechanical problem or towing. Chevy and GMC also provide complimentary service on your first maintenance visits.

What We Don’t Like

GM has something big in common with most other automakers: its factory warranties don't cover certain circumstances. While GM’s basic warranties are comprehensive, they don't protect against damage caused by fire, theft, misuse of the vehicle, modifications, and environmental conditions.

And while Cadillac and Buick warranties are longer than the industry standard, they do not provide the best all-around coverage available to consumers. Meanwhile, GMC and Chevy’s warranties are some of the shortest in duration industry-wide.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with GM vehicles:

GMC Savana 2500: Fuel injector replacement ($1,283-$1,693)

Cadillac DeVille: Control arm replacement ($3,444-$3,488)

Chevrolet S10 Blazer Suspension ball joint replacement ($389-$680):

Buick Rendezvous: Valve cover gasket replacement ($238-$288)

FAQs

Q. How long is GM’s factory warranty?

A. The standard factory bumper-to-bumper limited warranty on Chevrolet and GMC vehicles is three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. It is four years or 50,000 miles for Buick and Cadillac models.

Q. What is covered under a GM warranty?

A. It depends on whether it's a Buick, Cadillac, Chevy or GMC. For example, all 2018-19 GMC and Chevrolet vehicles come with a five-year or 60,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty that covers the engine, transmission, transaxle, transfer case, and drive systems. Cadillac and Buick’s powertrain warranty lasts six years or 70,000 miles.

Q. What does a GM extended warranty cover?

A. The GM extended warranty is an extension of the existing factory bumper-to-bumper warranty. It extends the basic advantages of a true factory warranty for a few extra years and thousands of miles.

Are GM’s Warranties Worth It?

The Buick and Cadillac factory warranties are better than Chevrolet and GMC because they offer longer periods of coverage, which is something that you should expect from high-end, luxury automobiles manufacturers.

But overall, all four brands have warranty lifespans that provide enough protection to take care of a new vehicle should it experience problems with workmanship or defects within a few years of service life.

If you want a new GM vehicle, the included factory warranty should be adequate in the protection it provides.

More Information

Here are a few more resources you can use:

