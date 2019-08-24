Honda's Factory Warranty

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Honda has a limited warranty coverage that rivals most other automakers today. As a result, you can expect coverage that is fairly comprehensive for just a short period, meaning nothing major stands out with Honda compared to others.

Still, there are a few small perks you should know about if you want to get the most value from a new factory warranty when buying a new Honda vehicle.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 3 years/36,000 miles

: 3 years/36,000 miles Powertrain Coverage : 5 years/60,000 miles

: 5 years/60,000 miles Roadside Assistance : 3 years/36,000 miles

: 3 years/36,000 miles Parts Coverage: One year after part is purchased and installed

Pros



A good amount of coverage for parts and accessories when installing at a Honda dealership

Free roadside assistance that lasts the entire length of the comprehensive warranty

Cons



The short comprehensive warranty period

Better Extended Coverage

Don’t just rely on the factory warranty. New or used, there’s a great extended warranty with one of these providers:

Endurance

Get $350 off an Endurance warranty plan with coupon code: DRIVE350

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with Endurance, ranked the top extended warranty provider by Consumer Advocates, Consumer Affairs, and Retirement Living.

Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically.

Get a free quote from Endurance today or call: 1-855-632-3655

Autopom!

If you’re a California resident and need coverage most other providers can’t offer, the autopom! line of mechanical breakdown insurance plans has you covered. All it takes is a short glance to see just how many options you have to find the right plan.

Visit the autopom! website today or call for a free quote: 1-888-528-7487

Warranty In-Depth

Honda’s approach to its factory warranty coverage matches other automakers today: comprehensive but short. This approach makes it difficult to enjoy the long peace of mind a true factory warranty can offer on a new vehicle, but the amount of covered parts is adequate for the time it lasts.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

Honda’s comprehensive coverage lasts for three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Under this portion, almost all of the parts and components in a vehicle are covered from factory issues and defects caused by poor workmanship or materials.

Specifically, this portion covers complex and pricey components that normally take a professional or certified technician to replace correctly. Like other factory warranties, the comprehensive nature of this coverage means that almost anything but normal wear items is covered from defects.

This “factory defect” aspect is important since it drastically limits the scope of the factory warranty. Instead of covering costs for maintenance or incidental repairs (i.e. accidents), the factory warranty won’t apply in these cases. This often comes as a surprise to most new vehicle owners.

Powertrain Coverage

The powertrain coverage of the Honda warranty lasts for five years or 60,000 miles. Unlike the comprehensive warranty, this coverage is more limited in scope, meaning there are more exclusions. This is normal since this coverage is meant to focus on the most important drive components of a vehicle.

In reality, this is actually an inclusionary type of coverage: It lists what parts are included and leaves out everything else (things like gaskets and transfer cases). The main components covered are limited to the drivetrain, engine, and transmission.

Like the comprehensive coverage, these components are often pricy and difficult to replace, especially on your own. Since the powertrain coverage lasts longer than the comprehensive, this portion offers more potential cost-saving benefits over its lifespan.

Additional Coverage

Unlike most extended warranties and mechanical breakdown insurance plans, the Honda factory warranty doesn’t offer too much in terms of perks or additional coverages. There is the usual assortment of the safety system and rust prevention like other automakers have, but there’s only a couple of extras most of the competition doesn’t include.

The roadside assistance, similar to what some other automakers provide for free or for an extra fee, actually lasts longer than some. At three years or 36,000 miles, the assistance actually matches the comprehensive warranty, so you’ll be covered for the entire duration of the main bulk of the factory warranty.

Extensive coverage for replacement parts and added accessories isn’t as common with the competition, meaning Honda actually offers some additional value here. Under this portion, all replacement parts have a one-year coverage period after installation. Accessories are covered for three years or 36,000 miles if they are installed at the time of the vehicle’s purchase.