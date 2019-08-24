What a Mazda Warranty Can Offer You

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Mazda is an automotive company that has a good mix of sporty vehicles and automotive designs that push the envelope like the Mazda3, Mazda6, and the MX-5 Miata. It comes as a surprise then that the Mazda factory warranty is standard and comparable to any number of major automakers today.

With that said, the coverage offers some value to anyone looking to buy a new Mazda vehicle. If you are considering a Mazda car, read on to get all the warranty information about the basics of the factory warranty coverage to see if it offers extra peace of mind.

Warranty At-A-Glance

New Vehicle Limited Warranty : 3 years or 36,000 miles

: 3 years or 36,000 miles Powertrain Warranty : 5 years or 60,000 miles

: 5 years or 60,000 miles Roadside Assistance: 3 years or 36,000 miles

Pros

Easy transfer process when selling a Mazda with factory warranty coverage.

24/7 roadside assistance.

Dedicated warranty coverage for rotary engine.

Cons

Limited coverage length for the bumper-to-bumper warranty.

Warranty In-Depth

Mazda has a factory warranty that is almost indistinguishable from the top auto manufacturers today. With shorter terms for both the bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverages than in years past, the factory coverage doesn’t last long. With that said, you will get some money-saving value from the coverage during its lifespan.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

The basic comprehensive coverage offers the industry standard length of three years or 36,000 miles. While shorter than other company’s comprehensive warranty terms, the period is still long enough to cover a vehicle through the time factory defects are most likely to arise.

Virtually all of the components and systems within a new Mazda’s body are covered by the warranty. The only parts that generally don’t count towards the coverage are wear items like brakes and tires that are designed to degrade over time.

Like other manufacturers’ warranties, the Mazda bumper-to-bumper is also limited in scope. While it’s easy to assume that such a warranty covers accidents or maintenance costs, the coverage is only meant for defects. In other words, damage or part failure needs to be the factory’s fault (poor workmanship or materials) for the warranty to kick in.

Powertrain Limited Warranty

Coming in at five years or 60,000 miles, the limited powertrain warranty from Mazda is another standard length that lasts a bit longer than the comprehensive warranty. This is a specialized warranty that focuses on the most important components of a vehicle’s drivetrain.

Generally, the main components of the drivetrain include the engine, transmission, axles, and other parts (small internal parts like gaskets and seals) that transmit power from the engine to the wheels. Like the bumper-to-bumper warranty, the powertrain coverage is transferable but only kicks in when there are factory-related defects to fix.

Additional Coverage

Given Mazda’s history of unique inventions, the company offers some extensive coverages for OEM parts and unique designs like the RX-8 rotary engine. This particular warranty extends the coverage on all components in the rotary engine by up to eight years or 100,000 miles. Other Mazda parts are covered by the Genuine Mazda Parts Warranty, where all genuine parts and accessories installed by a Mazda dealership will be covered when replaced. Once again, the scope of the warranty is limited to defects caused by the factory.

Finally, the 24/7 roadside assistance will provide free towing services to the nearest Mazda dealership. Issues must be caused by factory defects, and the roadside assistance lasts three years or 36,000 miles or five years or 60,000 miles if the issue is related to a powertrain component problem.