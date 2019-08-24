What a Mazda Warranty Can Offer You
Get peace of mind and check out the Mazda factory warranty
Mazda is an automotive company that has a good mix of sporty vehicles and automotive designs that push the envelope like the Mazda3, Mazda6, and the MX-5 Miata. It comes as a surprise then that the Mazda factory warranty is standard and comparable to any number of major automakers today.
With that said, the coverage offers some value to anyone looking to buy a new Mazda vehicle. If you are considering a Mazda car, read on to get all the warranty information about the basics of the factory warranty coverage to see if it offers extra peace of mind.
Warranty At-A-Glance
- New Vehicle Limited Warranty: 3 years or 36,000 miles
- Powertrain Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles
- Roadside Assistance: 3 years or 36,000 miles
Pros
- Easy transfer process when selling a Mazda with factory warranty coverage.
- 24/7 roadside assistance.
- Dedicated warranty coverage for rotary engine.
Cons
- Limited coverage length for the bumper-to-bumper warranty.
Warranty In-Depth
Mazda has a factory warranty that is almost indistinguishable from the top auto manufacturers today. With shorter terms for both the bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverages than in years past, the factory coverage doesn’t last long. With that said, you will get some money-saving value from the coverage during its lifespan.
Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage
The basic comprehensive coverage offers the industry standard length of three years or 36,000 miles. While shorter than other company’s comprehensive warranty terms, the period is still long enough to cover a vehicle through the time factory defects are most likely to arise.
Virtually all of the components and systems within a new Mazda’s body are covered by the warranty. The only parts that generally don’t count towards the coverage are wear items like brakes and tires that are designed to degrade over time.
Like other manufacturers’ warranties, the Mazda bumper-to-bumper is also limited in scope. While it’s easy to assume that such a warranty covers accidents or maintenance costs, the coverage is only meant for defects. In other words, damage or part failure needs to be the factory’s fault (poor workmanship or materials) for the warranty to kick in.
Powertrain Limited Warranty
Coming in at five years or 60,000 miles, the limited powertrain warranty from Mazda is another standard length that lasts a bit longer than the comprehensive warranty. This is a specialized warranty that focuses on the most important components of a vehicle’s drivetrain.
Generally, the main components of the drivetrain include the engine, transmission, axles, and other parts (small internal parts like gaskets and seals) that transmit power from the engine to the wheels. Like the bumper-to-bumper warranty, the powertrain coverage is transferable but only kicks in when there are factory-related defects to fix.
Additional Coverage
Given Mazda’s history of unique inventions, the company offers some extensive coverages for OEM parts and unique designs like the RX-8 rotary engine. This particular warranty extends the coverage on all components in the rotary engine by up to eight years or 100,000 miles. Other Mazda parts are covered by the Genuine Mazda Parts Warranty, where all genuine parts and accessories installed by a Mazda dealership will be covered when replaced. Once again, the scope of the warranty is limited to defects caused by the factory.
Finally, the 24/7 roadside assistance will provide free towing services to the nearest Mazda dealership. Issues must be caused by factory defects, and the roadside assistance lasts three years or 36,000 miles or five years or 60,000 miles if the issue is related to a powertrain component problem.
What We Like
There isn’t much extra you get with the Mazda factory warranty, but it does a good job of staying competitive with other top automakers today. This means you won’t be losing out if you want to buy a Mazda instead of one of the more popular models on the road today.
One good point of Mazda’s warranty is the unique coverage for components like the rotary engine. Like hybrid drivetrains, repairing unique systems and components can quickly add up in costs since most technicians and mechanics aren’t as familiar with the necessary repair procedures.
The rotary engine, in particular, can be particularly challenging to repair, given the number of specialized components that have few (if any) aftermarket solutions. The roadside assistance program also lasts the length of the warranty (eight years or 100,000 miles) for the RX-8, specifically.
What We Don’t Like
It’s hard to get any real value out of a short warranty period like the comprehensive coverage length. Three years and 36,000 miles is good for a good majority of likely factory defects, but a new vehicle will quickly need an extended warranty or will lack necessary coverage for anything that lingers around.
Like other factory warranties, we also find the scope of the warranty to be limiting for value. Simply put, you won’t be saving much money since factory issues should be few and far between. The fact that roadside assistance is also limited to factory issues will make it difficult to get any use out of the program for more common roadside issues.
Common Repair Costs
Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Mazda vehicles:
- Mazda MX-3: Brake Pad Replacement ($278 to $307)
- Mazda RX-7: Brake System Inspection ($88 to $111)
- Mazda RX-8: Brake Line Replacement ($253 to $409)
- Mazda 323: Window Regulator Replacement ($307 to $444)
FAQs
Q. What does the Mazda warranty cover?
A. Almost all of the parts inside a vehicle except for common wear items.
Q. Are Mazda vehicles reliable?
A. Yes. Mazda is comparable to many other luxuries and mainstream car brands in terms of reliability.
Is Mazda’s Warranty Worth It?
The warranty doesn’t stand out in any noticeable, appreciable way outside of the unique component coverage, but it’s good enough for a basic factory warranty. Ultimately, if you buy a new Mazda, you may find that an extended warranty or vehicle service plan will give you better coverage as the factory coverage gets closer to the expiration date.
