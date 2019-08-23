Toyota Extended Warranties In-Depth

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Toyota has a fairly standard factory warranty that comes with all new vehicle purchases, but if you want something extra in terms of coverage, the company’s Toyota Care program is worth a look. As a set of vehicle service plans, Toyota Care offers more value in terms of extra perks and covered issues at an extra price. Check out our in-depth look at Toyota Care’s offerings below.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Platinum Toyota Care: Up to 10 years/125,000 miles

Up to 10 years/125,000 miles Gold Toyota Care: Up to 8 years/125,000 miles

Up to 8 years/125,000 miles Powertrain Toyota Care: Up to 6 years/100,000 miles

Pros

Different program options that offer different value to different customer needs.

Good assortment of extra perks like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, lodging, and meal coverage.

Cons

Limited coverage for drastically older vehicles.

No coverage for average wear or maintenance items.

Better Extended Coverage

Don’t just rely on the factory warranty. New or used, there’s a great extended warranty with one of these providers:

Endurance

Get $350 off an Endurance warranty plan with coupon code: DRIVE350

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with Endurance, ranked the top extended warranty provider by Consumer Advocates, Consumer Affairs, and Retirement Living.

Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically.

Get a free quote from Endurance today or call: 1-855-632-3655

Autopom!

If you’re a California resident and need coverage most other providers can’t offer, the autopom! line of mechanical breakdown insurance plans has you covered. All it takes is a short glance to see just how many options you have to find the right plan.

Visit the autopom! website today or call for a free quote: 1-888-528-7487

Warranty In-Depth

For extended warranties, automakers generally take two approaches: either extend the factory warranty or offer a vehicle service plan. Toyota has opted for the second option with its Toyota Care program, which is a set of vehicle service plans that can work after or even during the factory warranty coverage. The company has a tiered menu of plans that increase in coverage, services, extra perks, and cost depending on what you want or need.

Premium Toyota Care

Lasting up to 10 years or 125,000 miles, Toyota’s Platinum protection plan is the top-tier choice when you want the most coverage possible. This is a popular choice for newer vehicles since it mimics the comprehensive factory coverage while supplementing it with some added perks.

Specifically, the plan includes some reimbursement perks for things like rental cars (if you are 150 miles or more away from home), meals and lodging, and unlimited towing to the nearest Toyota dealership.

Gold Toyota Care

The Gold protection plan is a step down from the Platinum Toyota Care option but offers some of the same perks as the top-tier choice. Specifically, you will get the same reimbursement perks for rental cars, towing, meals, and lodging, but the maximum amounts for all of these are smaller than the Platinum protection.

Like the other warranty plans, the Gold Toyota Care warranty will provide coverage in different increments, starting with three years and 36,000 miles and going up to eight years and 125,000 miles. This approach gives customers a good way to find the right coverage period they need, depending on the vehicle’s eligibility.

Powertrain Toyota Care

The most basic service plan within the Toyota Care lineup, the Powertrain protection plan is focused on extending the typical factory powertrain warranty for a few additional years and miles. Specifically, you can extend the coverage for up to six years or 100,000 miles.

Unlike the factory powertrain warranty, the Powertrain Toyota Care coverage comes with the same reimbursement perks as the Gold protection plan and matches the maximum amounts. This offers more coverage for issues with the powertrain that are prone to leaving you stranded on the side of the road without help.