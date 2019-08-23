Checking out the Factory Toyota Warranty

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Toyota is one company that is known for innovation and reliability. In addition to turning out vehicles that boast electric and hybrid technology, the company also makes a number of models that are known for surviving the test of time and use.

With that said, the company still has a standard factory warranty for all new vehicle purchases. Its coverage is comparable to other automakers, but there are a few things you should know before buying a Toyota new vehicle.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 3 years/36,000 miles

: 3 years/36,000 miles Powertrain Coverage : 5 years/60,000 miles

: 5 years/60,000 miles Hybrid Coverage : 8 years/100,000 miles

: 8 years/100,000 miles Anti-Perforation (Rust) Coverage: 5 years/Unlimited miles

Pros



Good coverage for hybrid vehicles

Comes with Toyota’s no-cost maintenance plan for two years or 25,000 miles



Cons



Shorter (but standard) comprehensive coverage

Roadside assistance cuts out after two years

Warranty In-Depth

Toyota’s overall warranty approach is comparable to its competitors in terms of length and parts coverage, meaning you won’t get any extra-big advantage with the warranty plan. With that said, there are a few extra perks Toyota throws into the mix to entice new customers on the warranty front.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

Lasting three years or 36,000 miles, Toyota’s comprehensive basic coverage is short but lengthy in terms of the parts that it covers. This is a standard, stereotypical bumper-to-bumper warranty, meaning there isn’t anything unique that stands out in comparison to Toyota’s competitors.

The warranty covers nearly everything on a vehicle that can go wrong. The catch with this coverage, however, is that it’s only meant for factory-related issues. If something is wrong with a part’s installation or materials, for example, then the warranty will kick in for a free repair.

This leaves out major issues related to incidents or regular maintenance, which is often the case with most factory warranties. Toyota does offer a little more for maintenance, however, in the form of its no-cost maintenance plan, to offset the comprehensive coverage limitation.

Powertrain Coverage

For most factory warranties, the powertrain coverage is the portion that really comes in handy when covering unexpected costs. The same is true for the Toyota factory warranty where the powertrain coverage lasts for five years or 60,000 miles.

This coverage differs from the bumper-to-bumper portion in that it’s more limited in the number of parts it covers. The powertrain coverage is focused specifically on the drivetrain, transmission, and engine components (like rear-wheel drive and front-wheel drive systems, transaxles, and more) that allow the vehicle to run on a daily basis without issue.

Specifically, these three systems include complicated and often pricey parts that typically require a professional to replace. Specialized parts like cylinder blocks, electric fuel pumps, oil pumps, clutches, transfer cases, axle shafts, and more are all covered with this portion of the factory warranty.

Additional Coverage

The additional perks you get with Toyota are limited compared to a typical extended warranty or auto repair insurance, but there are a couple of things to enjoy in terms of cutting costs on expensive or routine work when you buy a new Toyota vehicle.

For the company’s extensive hybrid line, it offers an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty that covers hybrid-related components in vehicles like the Prius and Camry/Corolla hybrid drivetrains. This portion comes in handy since the hybrid drivetrains have more specialized parts and systems that can potentially develop issues within the first few years of the vehicle’s service life.

For all vehicles, the company’s no-cost maintenance plan, ToyotaCare, covers the normal factory schedule of maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles. Under this plan, the company will cover all factory-scheduled services for free for regular maintenance items. The coverage also comes with free 24-hour roadside assistance (i.e. towing to a nearby Toyota dealership) that lasts for two years and unlimited miles.

There is also an anti-perforation coverage for issues like corrosion perforation of sheet metal on the vehicle’s exterior.