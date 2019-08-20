Jeep’s Extended Warranty Benefits Frequent Travelers

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

To avoid pricey repairs related to automotive maintenance, some car owners opt for an extended warranty after the factory warranty on their new vehicles expires. Jeep's extended vehicle service contract is provided by Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP), which kicks in once the bumper-to-bumper warranty comes to an end.

MPV lengthens the coverage for relatively new models. Jeep, which is part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), offers matching extended warranties through Mopar alongside brands such as Dodge and Ram. Check out our review of Jeeps's vehicle protection plans to see if they're worth purchasing.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Warranty Coverage : Up to 8 years or 120,000 miles

: Up to 8 years or 120,000 miles Max Age or Mileage : 4 years or 48,000 miles

: 4 years or 48,000 miles Roadside Assistance : Yes

: Yes Transferability: Yes

Pros

Extensive component coverage.

24-hour roadside assistance and towing services.

Car rental allowance.

Key fob replacement

Cons

Coverage must overlap the standard factory warranty.

Automaker prefers that service and repairs are completed by selling dealer.

Better Extended Coverage

Don’t just rely on the factory warranty. New or used, there’s a great extended warranty with one of these providers:

Endurance

Get $350 off an Endurance warranty plan with coupon code: DRIVE350

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with Endurance, ranked the top extended warranty provider by Consumer Advocates, Consumer Affairs, and Retirement Living.

Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically.

Get a free quote from Endurance today or call: 1-855-632-3655

Autopom!

If you’re a California resident and need coverage most other providers can’t offer, the autopom! line of mechanical breakdown insurance plans has you covered. All it takes is a short glance to see just how many options you have to find the right plan.

Visit the autopom! website today or call for a free quote: 1-888-528-7487

Warranty In-Depth

The Jeep extended warranty provides additional service and repairs beyond the manufacturer's standard bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties. Specifically, it provides mechanical protection beyond the factory warranty on hundreds to thousands of components, depending on which MVP plan you choose.

Jeep vehicles covered by a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty within four years of the in-service date and 48,000 miles are eligible for the extended warranty. Many car owners opt to wait to purchase Mopar Vehicle Protection until their factory warranty nears the end.

Jeep’s two main coverage protection plans under Mopar are Maximum Care and Added Care Plus. All repairs involve genuine Mopar parts as well as service provided by certified, factory-trained technicians.

Component Coverage

The Maximum Care plan is an exclusionary extended warranty. It covers a vehicle in its entirety except for specific components listed by the manufacturer. What’s beneficial about exclusionary warranties is that you know exactly what is and isn’t covered. The following parts and labor are not included in the Maximum Care plan:

Maintenance services and items used in such services

Glass and plastic lenses

Body and paint items, including soft trim

Wear items, such as manual clutch assembly, brake pads, shoes, rotors, drums, and belts

Snowplows, winches, and trailer hitches

Over 5,000 components are covered in the Maximum Care plan, including heated seats and steering wheels, power liftgate motors, power sliding door motors, navigation systems, factory-installed remote start systems, in-vehicle wireless charging stations, and backup assist cameras.

Maximum Care is available with a variety of terms, from two to eight years or 60,000 miles to two to eight years or 125,000 miles. Coverage continues for the length of time and mileage you select.

If you don’t want to take advantage of Mopar’s Maximum Care plan, the alternative is Added Care Plus.This extended warranty is inclusionary and lengthens the powertrain and component coverage on over 850 major components connected to the engine, transmission, drive system, steering, air conditioning, brakes, suspension, electrical, instrumentation, etc.

Coverage on the Added Care Plus plan ranges from five to eight years in the following mileage terms: 60,000 miles, 75,000 miles, 85,000 miles, 100,000 miles, or 125,000 miles.

Additional Perks

Jeep also provides roadside assistance through its Mopar Vehicle Protection plans. This includes towing, a flat-tire change (with a spare you already own), a battery jump, fuel delivery (up to two gallons), and lockout services up to $100 per occurrence.

Roadside assistance covers towing and other services in situations where your vehicle is not covered by the factory warranty. The Maximum Care plan also includes a $600 key fob replacement and repair provision.

Both MVP plans will reimburse you up to $1,000 for lodging, meals, and car rental expenses if your Jeep breaks down due to component failure (as long as it’s covered by the service contract). You will only be reimbursed if your Jeep is disabled in an area that's more than 100 miles from your home.

If a dealership repair or service, not including bodywork, takes overnight, both MVP plans will provide a rental car reimbursement of up to $35 per day (for a maximum of $175), as well as a $35 first day car rental allowance or taxi reimbursement.

All rental, towing allowance, roadside assistance, and trip interruption benefits expire at 100,000 miles.

Another perk with the Mopar Vehicle Protection plans is that you can transfer them one time to another owner if the remaining warranty is also transferred. This can be an appealing feature for potential buyers. Most states require a $50 fee for this transaction.

In addition, you can purchase MVP plans such as auto appearance care, which covers dents and dings on your vehicle’s exterior surfaces, and road hazard tire and wheel protection, which provides replacement tires and wheels damaged by a road hazard.