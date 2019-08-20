Jeep’s Extended Warranty Benefits Frequent Travelers
Here is a look at Jeep’s extended warranty, which is backed by Mopar
To avoid pricey repairs related to automotive maintenance, some car owners opt for an extended warranty after the factory warranty on their new vehicles expires. Jeep's extended vehicle service contract is provided by Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP), which kicks in once the bumper-to-bumper warranty comes to an end.
MPV lengthens the coverage for relatively new models. Jeep, which is part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), offers matching extended warranties through Mopar alongside brands such as Dodge and Ram. Check out our review of Jeeps's vehicle protection plans to see if they're worth purchasing.
Warranty At-A-Glance
- Warranty Coverage: Up to 8 years or 120,000 miles
- Max Age or Mileage: 4 years or 48,000 miles
- Roadside Assistance: Yes
- Transferability: Yes
Pros
- Extensive component coverage.
- 24-hour roadside assistance and towing services.
- Car rental allowance.
- Key fob replacement
Cons
- Coverage must overlap the standard factory warranty.
- Automaker prefers that service and repairs are completed by selling dealer.
Warranty In-Depth
The Jeep extended warranty provides additional service and repairs beyond the manufacturer's standard bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties. Specifically, it provides mechanical protection beyond the factory warranty on hundreds to thousands of components, depending on which MVP plan you choose.
Jeep vehicles covered by a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty within four years of the in-service date and 48,000 miles are eligible for the extended warranty. Many car owners opt to wait to purchase Mopar Vehicle Protection until their factory warranty nears the end.
Jeep’s two main coverage protection plans under Mopar are Maximum Care and Added Care Plus. All repairs involve genuine Mopar parts as well as service provided by certified, factory-trained technicians.
Component Coverage
The Maximum Care plan is an exclusionary extended warranty. It covers a vehicle in its entirety except for specific components listed by the manufacturer. What’s beneficial about exclusionary warranties is that you know exactly what is and isn’t covered. The following parts and labor are not included in the Maximum Care plan:
- Maintenance services and items used in such services
- Glass and plastic lenses
- Body and paint items, including soft trim
- Wear items, such as manual clutch assembly, brake pads, shoes, rotors, drums, and belts
- Snowplows, winches, and trailer hitches
Over 5,000 components are covered in the Maximum Care plan, including heated seats and steering wheels, power liftgate motors, power sliding door motors, navigation systems, factory-installed remote start systems, in-vehicle wireless charging stations, and backup assist cameras.
Maximum Care is available with a variety of terms, from two to eight years or 60,000 miles to two to eight years or 125,000 miles. Coverage continues for the length of time and mileage you select.
If you don’t want to take advantage of Mopar’s Maximum Care plan, the alternative is Added Care Plus.This extended warranty is inclusionary and lengthens the powertrain and component coverage on over 850 major components connected to the engine, transmission, drive system, steering, air conditioning, brakes, suspension, electrical, instrumentation, etc.
Coverage on the Added Care Plus plan ranges from five to eight years in the following mileage terms: 60,000 miles, 75,000 miles, 85,000 miles, 100,000 miles, or 125,000 miles.
Additional Perks
Jeep also provides roadside assistance through its Mopar Vehicle Protection plans. This includes towing, a flat-tire change (with a spare you already own), a battery jump, fuel delivery (up to two gallons), and lockout services up to $100 per occurrence.
Roadside assistance covers towing and other services in situations where your vehicle is not covered by the factory warranty. The Maximum Care plan also includes a $600 key fob replacement and repair provision.
Both MVP plans will reimburse you up to $1,000 for lodging, meals, and car rental expenses if your Jeep breaks down due to component failure (as long as it’s covered by the service contract). You will only be reimbursed if your Jeep is disabled in an area that's more than 100 miles from your home.
If a dealership repair or service, not including bodywork, takes overnight, both MVP plans will provide a rental car reimbursement of up to $35 per day (for a maximum of $175), as well as a $35 first day car rental allowance or taxi reimbursement.
All rental, towing allowance, roadside assistance, and trip interruption benefits expire at 100,000 miles.
Another perk with the Mopar Vehicle Protection plans is that you can transfer them one time to another owner if the remaining warranty is also transferred. This can be an appealing feature for potential buyers. Most states require a $50 fee for this transaction.
In addition, you can purchase MVP plans such as auto appearance care, which covers dents and dings on your vehicle’s exterior surfaces, and road hazard tire and wheel protection, which provides replacement tires and wheels damaged by a road hazard.
What We Like
The reason why drivers choose an extended warranty such as the Motor Vehicle Protection plan is that it covers thousands of components and includes added benefits such as roadside assistance. The Maximum Care plan, in particular, is quite comprehensive versus the Added Care Plus plan, which is pretty standard in its offerings.
The perk that really stands out is roadside assistance. It’s ideal for frequent travelers/heavy commuters or those who don’t work on their vehicles. It’s also great for road trips and provides peace of mind if your car breaks down or you inadvertently lock your keys inside of it.
In addition, if your vehicle is disabled and takes more than one day for repairs, it’s great to be reimbursed for Uber, taxi, or rental car services.
What We Don’t Like
One drawback with the Mopar Vehicle Protection plan is the four-year, 48,000-mile limit requires you to overlap coverage with the standard factory powertrain warranty. If you buy an older Jeep that no longer has its powertrain warranty, you are pretty much out of luck.
In addition, FCA prefers the selling dealer to administer repairs and services. There are exceptions, but you have to make a request with another dealer to get the job done. This can be inconvenient if your vehicle is far from an FCA dealer and towing exceeds the $100 occurrence limit.
Common Repair Costs
Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Jeep vehicles:
- Jeep Grand Cherokee: AC diagnosis ($176-$200)
- Jeep Cherokee: Valve cover gasket/oil pan gasket replacement ($172-$242)
- Jeep Commander: Exhaust manifold gasket replacement ($163-$195)
- Jeep Compass: Anti-lock brake system diagnosis ($88-$112)
FAQs
Q. Does Jeep offer an extended warranty?
A. Yes. Jeep's extended vehicle service contract is provided by Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP), which kicks in once the bumper-to-bumper warranty expires.
Q. What does the Jeep warranty cover?
A. Jeep provides a three-year, 36,000-mile new vehicle basic limited warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain limited warranty. An extended warranty is available for up to eight years or 120,000 miles.
Q. Does Jeep still have a lifetime warranty?
A. Jeep no longer has unlimited mileage, unlimited term, factory-backed warranty.
Is Jeep’s Extended Warranty Worth It?
Since basic extended warranties simply prolong the defect repair protection of factory warranties, many people don’t buy them because they don’t want to pay extra for the coverage. However, Jeep’s MVP plan, particularly the Maximum Care plan, has some benefits.
The Maximum Care plan covers 5,000 components and perks such as roadside assistance that can provide peace of mind should your Jeep unexpectedly break down. However, if you prefer working on your own truck or don’t drive it very often, the MVP plan may be less enticing. It’s a personal preference when it comes to choosing to purchase an extended warranty.
More Information
Here are a few more resources you can use:
- Jeep Website
- Jeep Recalls
- Jeep Phone Number: 1-877-426-5337
