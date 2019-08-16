Volvo’s Extended Warranty Is Decent But Light On Additional Perks

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Swedish automaker Volvo offers its customers the opportunity to purchase an extended warranty after the factory warranty on their vehicles expire. Specifically, the automaker allows vehicle owners to choose one of three different levels through its Volvo Increased Protection (VIP) plans.

When the bumper-to-bumper/powertrain warranty on new Volvo vehicles concludes, the automaker's extended warranty, also known as a vehicle service contract, protects consumers by covering thousands of components related to unexpected repairs and pricey fixes linked to automotive maintenance.

Read our review to see if Volvo's extended service plan is worth purchasing.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Warranty Coverage : 6 years or 120,000 miles

: 6 years or 120,000 miles Roadside Assistance : Yes

: Yes Financing : Deductible options range from $0-250

: Deductible options range from $0-250 Transferability : Yes

: Yes Pros Extensive component coverage for Volvo parts 24-hour roadside assistance Travel and rental car reimbursement Cancellable at any time

Cons Repairs and maintenance must be carried out at an authorized facility Lack of coverage in certain circumstances Have fewer added benefits compared to some competitors



Warranty In-Depth

The Volvo extended warranty supplies more extensive service and repairs than the automaker's standard bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranty. It covers mechanical repairs that include parts and labor up to six years or 120,000 miles, depending on the plan you choose.

When you purchase a Volvo, you want to avoid expensive repair bills. The VIP plan is intended to help out with maintenance and routine part replacements after the original manufacturer's warranty expire. Volvo's coverage protection plans feature deductible options that range from $0-250. The three different options are Platinum, Gold, or Powertrain.

Many car owners choose to wait to purchase an extended warranty until their factory warranty comes to an end. Volvo’s extended coverage is available when the factory warranty expires or if a consumer wants to add coverage to a vehicle with no warranty remaining.

Volvo notes that coverage on certain vehicles may be limited based on the age, mileage, make, and model of the car. All repairs and maintenance are performed by factory-trained technicians using genuine Volvo parts at authorized Volvo dealerships in the United States and Canada

Component Coverage

The Platinum plan is Volvo's most comprehensive level of protection and is exclusionary, meaning it covers all of the vehicle's assemblies except for the ones listed in the exclusions section of the vehicle service contract. Items on the exclusionary list include:

Brake linings

Brake drums and rotors

Disc brake pads

Standard manual transmission clutch friction disc

Pressure plate

Pilot bearing

Throw-out bearing and arm

Airbags

Solar-powered devices

Glass, lenses, sealed beams

Body parts and/or panels

Weatherstripping, trim, moldings

Lock cylinders

Tires, wheels

All batteries except Hybrid/EV/Hydrogen High Voltage batteries

Light bulbs

Upholstery

Paint

Bright metal

Freeze plugs

Filters, heater and radiator hoses

Exhaust system

Catalytic converter

Shock absorbers

Work such as front-end alignment or wheel balancing (unless it’s required in conjunction with a mechanical breakdown)

Safety restraint systems

Audio/security or other systems, not factory installed

Vinyl and convertible tops.

The Gold level covers the following: engine, cooling, transmission, drive axle, steering, brakes, air conditioning, front/rear suspension, electrical, additional hybrid/plug-in electric/compressed natural gas/hydrogen components. The Powertrain level offers protection against covered mechanical breakdowns related to the engine, transmission, and drive axle.

The various VIP plans also contain some other exclusions. The plans will not cover mechanical breakdowns caused by misuse, abuse, negligence, improper towing, lack of maintenance, contamination, damage as a result of continued operation with an overheat condition, lack of coolant or lubricants, lack of oil viscosity, sludge, restricted oil flow, salt, rust and rust damage, environmental damage, or chemicals.

In addition, the plans won't protect your vehicle against worn rings or any repairs linked to a drop in engine efficiency when a mechanical breakdown has not occurred.

Additional Perks

All three of Volvo's coverage levels come with additional benefits, including reimbursement up to $40 per day for up to 10 days per covered mechanical breakdown. This includes reimbursement for public transportation, rental car services, or ridesharing services.

If you’re more than 100 miles from home when you have a covered mechanical breakdown, you will receive up to $100 per day, up to $500 per occurrence, for food and lodging.

The VIP plans cover up to $100 in towing charges per occurrence if your Volvo breaks down. Roadside assistance services also include jump-starts, winching, changing a flat (if a working spare tire is available) and emergency fuel delivery (up to two gallons).

The automaker also replaces necessary fluids, oils, greases, lubricants, and approved air conditioner gases required in conjunction with a covered repair. In addition, each VIP plan is fully transferable to a subsequent owner, making your car more appealing to potential buyers.

The VIP Plan can be included in your vehicle's financing and is cancellable. Volvo also provides additional protection plans for an additional fee, such as appearance protection plans (for dents, dings, rips, and tears) as well as those geared towards tires and wheels and windshield replacement.