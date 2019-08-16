The Ram Factory Warranty and Its Offerings

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

When you purchase a new Ram truck, the automaker provides a basic factory warranty that covers problems that may occur during the lifespan of the warranty. Ram's factory warranty is on par with many other major automaker warranties.

Ram Trucks is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), which also includes brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep. If you're thinking about purchasing a Ram truck, you should review the important details about its Mopar Basic Limited Warranty before signing the dotted line.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 3 years or 36,000 miles

: 3 years or 36,000 miles Powertrain Coverage : 5 years or 100,000 miles (diesel), 5 years or 60,000 miles (gas)

: 5 years or 100,000 miles (diesel), 5 years or 60,000 miles (gas) Roadside Assistance : 5 years or 100,000 miles (diesel), 5 years or 60,000 miles (gas)

: 5 years or 100,000 miles (diesel), 5 years or 60,000 miles (gas) Towing : To the nearest Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram dealer

: To the nearest Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram dealer Transferable : Yes

: Yes Pros The warranty has an extensive list of inclusions 24-hour roadside assistance Additional coverage for diesel vehicles

Cons Bumper-to-bumper warranty duration is brief compared to its competitors Few extra perks besides roadside assistance



Better Extended Coverage

Don’t just rely on the factory warranty. New or used, there’s a great extended warranty with one of these providers:

Endurance

Get $350 off an Endurance warranty plan with coupon code: DRIVE350

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with Endurance, ranked the top extended warranty provider by Consumer Advocates, Consumer Affairs, and Retirement Living.

Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically.

Get a free quote from Endurance today or call: 1-855-632-3655

Autopom!

If you’re a California resident and need coverage most other providers can’t offer, the autopom! line of mechanical breakdown insurance plans has you covered. All it takes is a short glance to see just how many options you have to find the right plan.

Visit the autopom! website today or call for a free quote: 1-888-528-7487

Warranty In-Depth

Ram provides its bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties through Mopar, which is the customer care portion of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. These warranties match those provided by FCA's other brands.

In general, Ram’s bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are pretty typical in their coverage periods and inclusions when compared to some competitor brands.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

Ram's basic limited warranty coverage protects a new vehicle for up to three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. This comprehensive warranty is intended to cover nearly everything from the body to the electrical systems. However, the following Mopar products have time and mileage limitations or coverage that differs from the warranty’s general coverage:

Batteries

Collision parts

Windshield made with Corning Gorilla glass

Catalytic converters

Gaskets and seals

Remanufactured powertrain

HEMI crate engine kit

Performance parts

Brake pads/shoes and shocks/struts

While Ram covers construction and design defects, it does not cover general wear and tear, accidents, and modifications, which is a common trait among many other automakers’ factory limited warranties.

If a vehicle breaks down because a part included in the warranty fails, the Mopar Basic Limited Warranty covers the cost of towing it to the nearest authorized FCA dealership.

Powertrain Coverage

Ram provides a five-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty for diesel vehicles and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain limited warranty for gas vehicles, which cover the cost of repairs on components related to the engine, transmission and drive system.

This includes an engine's internal parts, such as the oil and water pumps, as well as the case, torque converter, sensors, in the transmission.

The powertrain warranties are transferable, and towing is provided.

Additional Coverage

One added benefit to the Mopar Limited Warranty is 24-hour roadside assistance. This service is available throughout the manufacturer's warranty period of five years or 60,000 miles (gas vehicles) or five years or 100,000 miles (diesel vehicles), whichever comes first.

The towing service will transport your vehicle to the closest FCA dealership; however, if you opt to go to another dealership that adds more than 10 miles to the journey, additional charges will apply. Roadside service technicians will also help with flat tires, jumpstarts, and other related emergencies. Exclusions include rental car expenses, fuel cost, and meals/lodging expenses.

Ram does not offer many other additional perks besides roadside assistance. New vehicles from California are covered by a California Emissions Standard Warranty to comply with anti-smog standards. If you want to pay a little extra, you can purchase Mopar Vehicle Protection, which supplies services carried out by certified technicians with OEM parts.