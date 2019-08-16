The Ram Factory Warranty and Its Offerings
The high and low points of Ram’s factory warranty
When you purchase a new Ram truck, the automaker provides a basic factory warranty that covers problems that may occur during the lifespan of the warranty. Ram's factory warranty is on par with many other major automaker warranties.
Ram Trucks is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), which also includes brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep. If you're thinking about purchasing a Ram truck, you should review the important details about its Mopar Basic Limited Warranty before signing the dotted line.
Warranty At-A-Glance
- Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage: 3 years or 36,000 miles
- Powertrain Coverage: 5 years or 100,000 miles (diesel), 5 years or 60,000 miles (gas)
- Roadside Assistance: 5 years or 100,000 miles (diesel), 5 years or 60,000 miles (gas)
- Towing: To the nearest Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram dealer
- Transferable: Yes
Pros
- The warranty has an extensive list of inclusions
- 24-hour roadside assistance
- Additional coverage for diesel vehicles
Cons
- Bumper-to-bumper warranty duration is brief compared to its competitors
- Few extra perks besides roadside assistance
Warranty In-Depth
Ram provides its bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties through Mopar, which is the customer care portion of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. These warranties match those provided by FCA's other brands.
In general, Ram’s bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are pretty typical in their coverage periods and inclusions when compared to some competitor brands.
Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage
Ram's basic limited warranty coverage protects a new vehicle for up to three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. This comprehensive warranty is intended to cover nearly everything from the body to the electrical systems. However, the following Mopar products have time and mileage limitations or coverage that differs from the warranty’s general coverage:
- Batteries
- Collision parts
- Windshield made with Corning Gorilla glass
- Catalytic converters
- Gaskets and seals
- Remanufactured powertrain
- HEMI crate engine kit
- Performance parts
- Brake pads/shoes and shocks/struts
While Ram covers construction and design defects, it does not cover general wear and tear, accidents, and modifications, which is a common trait among many other automakers’ factory limited warranties.
If a vehicle breaks down because a part included in the warranty fails, the Mopar Basic Limited Warranty covers the cost of towing it to the nearest authorized FCA dealership.
Powertrain Coverage
Ram provides a five-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty for diesel vehicles and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain limited warranty for gas vehicles, which cover the cost of repairs on components related to the engine, transmission and drive system.
This includes an engine's internal parts, such as the oil and water pumps, as well as the case, torque converter, sensors, in the transmission.
The powertrain warranties are transferable, and towing is provided.
Additional Coverage
One added benefit to the Mopar Limited Warranty is 24-hour roadside assistance. This service is available throughout the manufacturer's warranty period of five years or 60,000 miles (gas vehicles) or five years or 100,000 miles (diesel vehicles), whichever comes first.
The towing service will transport your vehicle to the closest FCA dealership; however, if you opt to go to another dealership that adds more than 10 miles to the journey, additional charges will apply. Roadside service technicians will also help with flat tires, jumpstarts, and other related emergencies. Exclusions include rental car expenses, fuel cost, and meals/lodging expenses.
Ram does not offer many other additional perks besides roadside assistance. New vehicles from California are covered by a California Emissions Standard Warranty to comply with anti-smog standards. If you want to pay a little extra, you can purchase Mopar Vehicle Protection, which supplies services carried out by certified technicians with OEM parts.
What We Like
The best part of Ram's factory warranty is that the coverage is nearly comprehensive. New vehicles don't typically encounter any problems during the first few years of driving, but this aspect can be very reassuring should your vehicle experience any issues related to manufacturer defects.
When the bumper-to-bumper warranty expires, your new Ram is still covered by the powertrain warranty, which is advantageous. Plus, both warranties cover limited towing, which provides some peace of mind.
The roadside assistance in conjunction with towing services makes the warranty appealing, particularly if you have some problems while out on the road. In addition, the warranty is transferable to a new owner, which may increase the vehicle's value if you choose to sell it.
What We Don’t Like
Ram's limited warranty (similar to most factory warranties) includes some restrictions. While it's comprehensive in the components that it covers, it will not cover vehicles that have been modified, in an accident, or damaged by the weather. There are also limitations related to regular maintenance costs, general wear and tear, and parts coverage.
Ram's bumper-to-bumper warranty equals the industry standard, so it doesn't stand out when compared to some of its competitors. However, the coverage period is on the short side, and if you drive frequently you can expect to exceed the mileage limitation within a short period of time.
The automaker's roadside assistance program is also somewhat short compared to other automaker warranties.
Common Repair Costs
Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Ram vehicles:
- Ram Dakota: Drive axle assembly leak inspection ($44-$56)
- Ram 2500: Intake manifold gasket replacement ($301-$401)
- Ram 2500: Tie rod replacement ($926-$1,049)
- Ram ProMaster 1500: Battery test ($35-$45)
- Ram ProMaster 1500: Backup warning system sensor replacement ($224-$236)
- Ram ProMaster 3500: Valve cover gasket replacement ($562-$683)
- Ram ProMaster City: Alternator replacement ($710-$1,230)
FAQs
Q. Does RAM offer a lifetime warranty?
A. New Lifetime Maximum Care Plans have not been available since 2018. However, lifetime contracts in effect before that date are still honored throughout the lifetime of the vehicle to the original purchaser.
Q. How long is the Ram powertrain warranty?
A. Ram provides a five-year/100,000-mile diesel powertrain limited warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile gas powertrain limited warranty.
Q. Does Ram offer an extended warranty?
A.Yes. An extended service contract can be activated on Ram vehicles that are covered by a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty within four years and 48,000 miles of the in-service date.
Is Ram’s Warranty Worth It?
Ram's factory warranty is pretty decent for a new vehicle. Its strongest feature is its bumper-to-bumper coverage, which provides nearly comprehensive coverage of your vehicle's components.
While both its bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties have rather short coverage periods, the coverage is enough to get your vehicle past the point when most factory defects occur.
There’s not too much to be disappointed about in regards to Ram’s factory warranty.
More Information
Here are a few more resources you can use:
- Ram Website
- Ram Recalls
- Ram Phone Number: 1-800-423-6343
