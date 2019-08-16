What You Get with Ram’s Extended Warranty

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Some Ram owners opt for Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP) after the bumper-to-bumper warranty on their new vehicles expires. MVP is an extended warranty, also known as a vehicle service contract. It lengthens the coverage for models with a near-expired factory warranty.

Ram Trucks is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), which also includes brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep. All offer identical extended warranties through Mopar. The Ram extended warranty is something to think about if you want to avoid pricey repairs related to automotive maintenance.

Check out our review of Ram’s vehicle protection plans to see if they’re worth considering.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Warranty Coverage : 8 years and up to 125,000 miles

: 8 years and up to 125,000 miles Max Age or Mileage : 4 years or 48,000 miles

: 4 years or 48,000 miles Roadside Assistance : Yes, up to 100,000 miles

: Yes, up to 100,000 miles Special Financing : $200, $100 and $0 deductible levels, depending on the plan and term

: $200, $100 and $0 deductible levels, depending on the plan and term Transferability : Yes

: Yes Pros Extensive component coverage 24-hour towing and roadside assistance Car rental allowance and key fob replacement

Cons Repairs must be done at the dealership you purchased the plan or another authorized facility with permission. Coverage must overlap with the standard factory warranty.



Warranty In-Depth

The Ram extended warranty provides extra service and repairs above and beyond the manufacturer's standard bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties. Specifically, it covers mechanical protection apart from the factory warranty on hundreds to thousands of components, depending on which plan you select.

Certified factory-trained technicians make the repairs using genuine Mopar parts. The extended service contract can be activated on Ram vehicles covered by a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty within four years and 48,000 miles of the in-service date.

Many motorists wait until their factory warranty nears expiration before lengthening their coverage with an extended warranty. Ram offers two different vehicle service contract options: Maximum Care and Added Care Plus.

Component Coverage

The Maximum Care plan is an exclusionary extended warranty, which means it covers everything except specific components/parts listed by the automaker. This is beneficial because if an issue arises, you will know exactly what is and isn’t covered. The only parts and labor not covered by the Maximum Care plan are:

Maintenance services and items used in such services

Glass and plastic lenses

Body and paint items, including soft trim

Wear items such as manual clutch assembly, brake pads, shoes, rotors, drums and belts

Snowplows, winches, and trailer hitches

The Maximum Care plan includes 5,000 components and items, including heated seats and steering wheels, power liftgate motors, power sliding door motors, navigation systems, factory-installed remote start systems, in-vehicle wireless charging stations, and backup assist cameras.

Maximum Care is available with a variety of terms, from two to eight years or 60,000 miles to two to eight years or 125,000 miles. Coverage continues for the length of time and mileage you select.

The other plan that Ram offers is Added Care Plus. Unlike the Maximum Care plan, this one is inclusionary. It extends powertrain and component coverage on over 850 major components linked to the engine, transmission, drive system (rear wheel, front wheel, and AWD), steering, air conditioning, brakes, suspension, electrical, and instrumentation.

Coverage on the Added Care Plus plan ranges from five to eight years in the following mileage terms: 60,000 miles, 75,000 miles, 85,000 miles, 100,000 miles, or 125,000 miles.

Additional Perks

Both the Maximum Care and Added Care Plus plans feature roadside assistance, which includes towing, a flat-tire change (with a spare you provide), a battery jump, fuel delivery (up to two gallons), and lockout services. The cap is $100 per occurrence. The Maximum Care plan also includes a $600 key fob replacement and repair.

If your Ram is disabled due to component failure that is covered by the service contract, both plans have a trip interruption policy. The service contract will pay up to $1,000 for lodging, meals, and car rental expenses if the vehicle breaks down more than 100 miles from your home.

If repairs take more than one day, both plans provide a $35 first day car rental allowance or taxi reimbursement for any dealership mechanical repair or maintenance service, not including bodywork. The rental, towing allowance, roadside assistance and trip interruption benefits expire at 100,000 miles.

In addition, if you elect to sell your Ram, both MVP plans can be transferred one time to a new owner as long as the remaining warranty is also transferred. While most states require a $50 fee for the transfer, this feature gives your Ram more resale value.

Mopar also offers additional plans such as auto appearance care, which covers dents and dings on your vehicle’s exterior surfaces, and road hazard tire and wheel protection, which provides replacement tires and wheels damaged as a result of a road hazard conditions.

Eligible Rams with a mechanical plan can also qualify for lift kit coverage.