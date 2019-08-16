What You Get with Ram’s Extended Warranty
Excerpt: Ram’s Mopar Vehicle Protection plan can save you from unexpected repair bills
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Some Ram owners opt for Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP) after the bumper-to-bumper warranty on their new vehicles expires. MVP is an extended warranty, also known as a vehicle service contract. It lengthens the coverage for models with a near-expired factory warranty.
Ram Trucks is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), which also includes brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep. All offer identical extended warranties through Mopar. The Ram extended warranty is something to think about if you want to avoid pricey repairs related to automotive maintenance.
Check out our review of Ram’s vehicle protection plans to see if they’re worth considering.
Warranty At-A-Glance
- Warranty Coverage: 8 years and up to 125,000 miles
- Max Age or Mileage: 4 years or 48,000 miles
- Roadside Assistance: Yes, up to 100,000 miles
- Special Financing: $200, $100 and $0 deductible levels, depending on the plan and term
- Transferability: Yes
Pros
- Extensive component coverage
- 24-hour towing and roadside assistance
- Car rental allowance and key fob replacement
Cons
- Repairs must be done at the dealership you purchased the plan or another authorized facility with permission.
- Coverage must overlap with the standard factory warranty.
Better Extended Coverage
Don’t just rely on the factory warranty. New or used, there’s a great extended warranty with one of these providers:
Endurance
Get $350 off an Endurance warranty plan with coupon code: DRIVE350
Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with Endurance, ranked the top extended warranty provider by Consumer Advocates, Consumer Affairs, and Retirement Living.
Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically.
Get a free quote from Endurance today or call: 1-855-632-3655
Autopom!
If you’re a California resident and need coverage most other providers can’t offer, the autopom! line of mechanical breakdown insurance plans has you covered. All it takes is a short glance to see just how many options you have to find the right plan.
Visit the autopom! website today or call for a free quote: 1-888-528-7487
Warranty In-Depth
The Ram extended warranty provides extra service and repairs above and beyond the manufacturer's standard bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties. Specifically, it covers mechanical protection apart from the factory warranty on hundreds to thousands of components, depending on which plan you select.
Certified factory-trained technicians make the repairs using genuine Mopar parts. The extended service contract can be activated on Ram vehicles covered by a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty within four years and 48,000 miles of the in-service date.
Many motorists wait until their factory warranty nears expiration before lengthening their coverage with an extended warranty. Ram offers two different vehicle service contract options: Maximum Care and Added Care Plus.
Component Coverage
The Maximum Care plan is an exclusionary extended warranty, which means it covers everything except specific components/parts listed by the automaker. This is beneficial because if an issue arises, you will know exactly what is and isn’t covered. The only parts and labor not covered by the Maximum Care plan are:
- Maintenance services and items used in such services
- Glass and plastic lenses
- Body and paint items, including soft trim
- Wear items such as manual clutch assembly, brake pads, shoes, rotors, drums and belts
- Snowplows, winches, and trailer hitches
The Maximum Care plan includes 5,000 components and items, including heated seats and steering wheels, power liftgate motors, power sliding door motors, navigation systems, factory-installed remote start systems, in-vehicle wireless charging stations, and backup assist cameras.
Maximum Care is available with a variety of terms, from two to eight years or 60,000 miles to two to eight years or 125,000 miles. Coverage continues for the length of time and mileage you select.
The other plan that Ram offers is Added Care Plus. Unlike the Maximum Care plan, this one is inclusionary. It extends powertrain and component coverage on over 850 major components linked to the engine, transmission, drive system (rear wheel, front wheel, and AWD), steering, air conditioning, brakes, suspension, electrical, and instrumentation.
Coverage on the Added Care Plus plan ranges from five to eight years in the following mileage terms: 60,000 miles, 75,000 miles, 85,000 miles, 100,000 miles, or 125,000 miles.
Additional Perks
Both the Maximum Care and Added Care Plus plans feature roadside assistance, which includes towing, a flat-tire change (with a spare you provide), a battery jump, fuel delivery (up to two gallons), and lockout services. The cap is $100 per occurrence. The Maximum Care plan also includes a $600 key fob replacement and repair.
If your Ram is disabled due to component failure that is covered by the service contract, both plans have a trip interruption policy. The service contract will pay up to $1,000 for lodging, meals, and car rental expenses if the vehicle breaks down more than 100 miles from your home.
If repairs take more than one day, both plans provide a $35 first day car rental allowance or taxi reimbursement for any dealership mechanical repair or maintenance service, not including bodywork. The rental, towing allowance, roadside assistance and trip interruption benefits expire at 100,000 miles.
In addition, if you elect to sell your Ram, both MVP plans can be transferred one time to a new owner as long as the remaining warranty is also transferred. While most states require a $50 fee for the transfer, this feature gives your Ram more resale value.
Mopar also offers additional plans such as auto appearance care, which covers dents and dings on your vehicle’s exterior surfaces, and road hazard tire and wheel protection, which provides replacement tires and wheels damaged as a result of a road hazard conditions.
Eligible Rams with a mechanical plan can also qualify for lift kit coverage.
What We Like
An extended warranty such as the Mopar Vehicle Protection plan is appealing because it covers up to several thousand components and includes added benefits such as roadside assistance. The Maximum Care plan is very comprehensive when it comes to inclusions, while the Added Care Plus plan is comparable to many other manufacturer's extended warranties and doesn’t have any standout features.
One of the highlights of the Mopar Vehicle Protection plan is its roadside assistance. It's comforting to have help on standby if your car fails to start, you get a flat tire, or you inadvertently lock your keys inside your truck. It's also good to be reimbursed for an Uber, taxi, or rental car if your vehicle breaks down and it takes more than one day for repairs.
What We Don’t Like
One drawback to the Mopar Vehicle Protection plan is that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles prefers you service your vehicle at the dealer that sold you the plan. Fortunately, if you can't return to the selling dealer, you can request service from another FCA dealer. However, this can be inconvenient if your vehicle is far from an FCA dealer and towing surpasses the $100 occurrence limit.
In addition, the four-year, 48,000-mile limit forces you to overlap coverage with the standard factory powertrain warranty. If you buy an older Ram truck that no longer has its powertrain warranty, your options are limited.
Common Repair Costs
Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Ram vehicles:
- Ram Dakota: Drive axle assembly leak inspection ($44-$56)
- Ram 2500: Intake manifold gasket replacement ($301-$401)
- Ram 2500: Tie rod replacement ($926-$1,049)
- Ram ProMaster 1500: Battery test ($35-$45)
- Ram ProMaster 1500: Backup warning system sensor replacement ($224-$236)
- Ram ProMaster 3500: Valve cover gasket replacement ($562-$683)
- Ram ProMaster City: Alternator replacement ($710-$1,230)
FAQs
Q. Does RAM offer a lifetime warranty?
A. New Lifetime Maximum Care Plans have not been available since 2018. However, lifetime contracts in effect before that date are still honored throughout the lifetime of the vehicle to the original purchaser.
Q. How much does an extended warranty cost?
A. In general, an extended car warranty can cost several hundred dollars per year. However, each policy is different, and the plans cover different things depending on what they offer.
Q. What is the Ram truck warranty?
A. Ram’s diesel vehicles include a five-year or 100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, and its gas-powered vehicles have a five-year or 60,000-mile powertrain limited warranty. Both are combined with a three-year or 36,000-mile basic limited warranty. The automaker’s MVP extended warranty plans can last as long as eight years and up to 125,000 miles.
Is Ram’s Warranty Worth It?
Not everyone is sold on extended warranties, especially since they add more to your bottom line. And since basic extended warranties merely lengthen the defect repair coverage of the manufacturer's warranty, this is reasonable. However, Ram's MVP Maximum Care plan is worth considering.
It covers 5,000 components and has additional benefits that are compelling if you don't want to get stuck with unexpected repair bills or stranded on the side of the road. But these plans may not be worth it you prefer fixing your own truck or you drive it infrequently. In the end, you must determine if the coverage and perks are worth spending the extra money each year.
More Information
Here are a few more resources you can use:
- Ram Website
- Ram Recalls
- Ram Phone Number: 1-800-423-6343
Get More Protection
It doesn’t take much to get good coverage for your vehicle. Check out these great extended warranty providers:
Endurance
Get $350 off an Endurance warranty plan with coupon code: DRIVE350
You don’t have to rely on the automaker to give you vehicle coverage that actually saves you money. In fact, most factory extended warranties fall short of customer expectations.
A plan with Endurance, on the other hand, is much more comprehensive. As the top warranty provider, according to Consumer Advocates, Consumer Affairs, and Retirement Living, Endurance can cover things far beyond factory defects and flaws. So, if you want real coverage, it’s time to check out Endurance.
Get a free quote from Endurance today or call: 1-855-632-3655
Autopom!
In California and don’t have many third-party providers who can sell you a warranty plan? Autopom! Offers a number of mechanical breakdown insurance plans for CA residents, meaning you get coverage that’s regulated by the state.
Visit the autopom! website today or call for a free quote: 1-888-528-7487
- RELATEDLincoln's Factory Warranty Largely Equals Its CompetitorsREAD NOW
- RELATEDA Look at CarShield’s Extended Warranty PlansCheck out what you may get with a CarShield extended warranty.READ NOW
- RELATEDA Look at CarChex’s Extended Warranty PlansCARCHEX provides auto warranties, resources for auto insurance, inspections, and roadside assistance. Is it the right provider for you?READ NOW