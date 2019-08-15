Best Kids Scooters: Combine Safety with Outdoor Fun 

Scooting is an exciting outdoor activity that keeps your child entertained and active. It’s also a safe means of transportation. It’s almost impossible to find a school without at least two or three scooters parked outside. It may seem like all kids scooters are the same, but they have different qualities. This buying guide reviews some of the top-rated scooters for young kids and older children.

An intermediate and beginner stunt scooter that can be used by both kids and adults.

Foldable. Lightweight. No assembly required. Its adjustable handlebars are suitable for growing children and younger teens. Available in a variety of colors. The girl’s design includes handlebar streamers and a bell.

Why Buy A Scooter For Kids?

. Balancing on a scooter with handlebars is way easier than learning to ride a bike or skateboard. A child doesn’t have to go through weeks of training and can spend more time having fun in the outdoors. Enhance your child’s motor skills . A scooter helps your child learn how to balance and steer before they upgrade to bikes and skateboards. They gain depth perception and better coordination between the eyes, feet, and hands. It also enhances their situational awareness skills as they learn to analyze their surroundings for the best direction to propel the scooter.

. A scooter helps your child learn how to balance and steer before they upgrade to bikes and skateboards. They gain depth perception and better coordination between the eyes, feet, and hands. It also enhances their situational awareness skills as they learn to analyze their surroundings for the best direction to propel the scooter. Build confidence. A scooter is easy to learn, and it builds your child’s confidence when they master the equipment and can play with their friends. It also gives them a sense of independence when they graduate to a stage where they can ride the scooters to school.

Types of Kid Scooters Two-Wheel Scooter Two-wheeled scooters are the most common and widely available types of scooters. They require the balance to ride and are suitable for older children who have better coordination, can balance themselves properly, and know how to use the brakes in case of emergencies. A variation of the two-wheel scooter is a pro-scooter, which has a wider handle that offers more space to hold on to. Three-Wheel Scooter Three-wheel scooters are typically for toddlers, young children, and beginners. They have a strong structure and are the safest since the extra wheel balances the scooter when a child is riding. A caster scooter is a variation of the three-wheel scooter, but both back wheels are far apart to create a wide foot space for a smooth ride. Electric Scooter An electric scooter is chargeable and typically runs on batteries. It offers an effortless ride, and the child doesn't have to use their legs to propel the scooter. The scooter can move at higher speeds than manual scooters, and for that reason, it covers a longer distance. However, it's an advanced scooter that requires more balance and a rider who is more experienced. Top Brands Razor Razor has been dominating the industry with phenomenal scooters since 2000. It's a global brand that's headquartered in Southern California and designs its scooters to be safe and child-friendly. Its scooters meet every rider's evolving preferences, and that's why the company dove into designing electric scooters on top of its foldable two-wheel scooters. Two of the best-selling Razor scooters for four-year-olds are the Razor A3 Kick Scooter and Razor A Kick Scooter. Fuzion Headquartered in Emeryville, Calif., Fuzion designs some of the best scooters for kids, teenagers, and adults. The scooters are engineered from a collaboration of the minds of pro athletes and some of the best industrial designers. It also designs and sells scooter replacement parts. One of its popular kids' scooters is the Fuzion Z Pro Scooter. Micro Kickboard Micro Kickboard prides itself on making some of the most innovative scooters in the industry. It's headquartered in Michigan and has an ISO-certified manufacturing plant in China. The company operates an online store and several retail stores around North America. One of its best three-wheel scooters for 10-year-olds is the Micro Maxi Deluxe. Kids Scooters Pricing Under $50: Expect to find the majority of two-wheeled scooters within this price range. These scooters are mostly for beginners and maintain a simple but appealing design. They come with safety features like rear-wheel or handlebar brakes, and some sport a foldable design. Also, you may find some scooters that are sold in parts that you have to assemble yourself.

$50 to $100: Most three-wheel and caster scooters are found within this price range. These scooters are ideal for beginners, but some are strong enough for professional riders. Most are the second type of scooter that you buy your child as they grow and learn to ride better.

Over $100: Most pro scooters and electric scooters are within this price range. The scooters here are designed for enhanced ride comfort and optimal safety. They are perfect for pro-scooter stunts, as they are durable, fast, and offer enough stability for aggressive riding. Some also include a foldable seat. Key Features Safety Features Check how safe the scooter is for your child. Give priority to scooters that have a sturdy frame, balanced steering, and fast-action brakes. Your child shouldn't always have to hop off the scooter every time they need to stop. Generally, the stability of the scooter is the most important safety feature for optimal control and accident prevention. Weight & Height Capacity Always choose the lightest model for your young ones, especially if they are under five years old. A scooter with foldable and lightweight design is easy to carry around. Also, the height of the bar should at least reach the waist of the child, as it helps them move around with ease. A scooter with an adjustable height is perfect for growing kids. Other Considerations Wheel Size: The best scooters have large wheels that help to balance the scooter and to take on larger weight capacity. Most off-road scooters have large wheels and typically have stronger frames that can hold up on rough terrain with minimal damage.

Portability: If the scooter can fold, your kids can carry it in their backpacks, take it to sleepovers, store it in their room, store it in your trunk, or bring it on vacation. Most pro scooters and electric scooters don't fold up, but a majority of two- and three-wheel scooters do. Best Kids Scooters Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Kids Scooters Overall: Razor A3 Kick Scooter

The Razor A3 Kick Scooter is a chic scooter that can be used for years without losing its qualities. It has adjustable handlebars to accommodate the height of a growing child and a foldable design for easy transport and storage. The scooter’s entire construction is engineered from sturdy aircraft-grade aluminum, and it features five-inch, inline-style urethane wheels that offer a fast and smooth ride. The wheels are also designed with a springless, shock-absorbing system for enhanced ride comfort. The scooter is capable of fast stops thanks to its patented rear fender brake, and it can handle up to 143 pounds. Generally, it’s a fun mode of transportation for your child, and its all-shiny metallic body makes it appropriate for both boys and girls. This Razor scooter is recommended for children five years old and up. A major drawback of this scooter is its folding mechanism. Your child may strain when folding and unfolding the scooter. It also has a weak handlebar, which may bend or break when too much weight is put on it. The damage may extend to the front wheel, and it may get misaligned. Also, the scooter is only good for normal riding, so it’s not designed to handle stunts. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Kids Scooters: Razor A Kick Scooter

The Razor A Kick Scooter is made of long-lasting, aircraft-grade aluminum with a foldable deck and t-tube design. It comes already assembled and can be folded into a backpack since it only weighs five pounds. It features 3.8-inch polyurethane wheels designed with durable bearings that enhance the scooter’s speed. A rear fender brake allows for fast stops, and the handle is reinforced with foam for a comfortable grip. The handlebar can be adjusted to accommodate growing children, and it has a kickstand that keeps it upright if you would like to store it that way. The scooter is available in a variety of colors. The girl’s Sweet Pea color has eye-catching streamers and a bell. The scooter can accommodate a maximum of 143 pounds and is recommended for children five years old and up. A major drawback of the scooter is that the folding mechanism may feel wobbly. It may swing wildly and hurt the child if not carried correctly. Also, it has poor-quality handlebars that get dented with the slightest impact. It’s a cheap scooter and is only designed for normal riding. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Kids Scooters Honorable Mention: Fuzion Z Pro Scooter

