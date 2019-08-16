Everything You Should Know About Factory Car Warranties

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Whenever you buy a new vehicle, there is usually a bunch of paperwork you receive as the new owner. Somewhere in that paperwork is a list of numbers, like three years, 36,000 miles, that seem foreign and unimportant until the day comes when you need to get your car repaired. These numbers represent the standard factory car warranty that covers your vehicle when certain problems come up. What is a factory warranty? Factory car warranty: Basic coverage offered by the manufacturer to repair certain issues (usually) for free. The idea is simple, but there are a lot of details that can affect if, when, and how you can use the coverage. Most vehicle owners don’t take the time to understand their warranty coverage (or factory warranties in general) until the need arises. Waiting until the last minute, however, can be costly if you don’t know some important facts about factory warranties. The reality is, factory warranties don’t cover everything or even most things vehicle owners expect. They do come in handy with specific issues, so it helps to know what factory warranties actually are and how they can impact your wallet when mechanical repairs are required. Better Extended Coverage Don’t just rely on the factory warranty. New or used, there’s a great extended warranty with one of these providers: Endurance Get $350 off an Endurance warranty plan with coupon code: DRIVE350 Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with Endurance, ranked the top extended warranty provider by Consumer Advocates, Consumer Affairs, and Retirement Living. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Get a free quote from Endurance today or call: 1-855-632-3655 Autopom! If you’re a California resident and need coverage most other providers can’t offer, the autopom! line of mechanical breakdown insurance plans has you covered. All it takes is a short glance to see just how many options you have to find the right plan. Visit the autopom! website today or call for a free quote: 1-888-528-7487 The Basics The first thing most people look at when buying a new car isn’t the factory warranty. In fact, the specifics of a vehicle’s warranty may be the last thing on their mind when more important details like the horsepower, safety features, or interior touches need to be considered. If you fall into this category of vehicle owners, you are far from alone. With that said, it’s a good idea to brush up on your warranty knowledge in case you find yourself needing repair work done on your vehicle and would like the warranty to cover the expense. The good news is, car warranties aren’t terribly complex. Let’s start with the basics. Car Warranties in General Car warranties come in a lot of varieties, like factory, extended, and CPO. Things get even more complicated when you get into the differences between things like comprehensive and powertrain coverage, but there is one overriding truth to any warranty: They are all basically the same. All car warranties have the same purpose and promise: Car warranties are written promises by the manufacturer or a third-party to repair or replace defects with the vehicle it sells to you. The particulars of a warranty determine when it can be used, but this basic promise is always present. Otherwise, it’s not a warranty. Warranties have many potential benefits, especially when it comes to reducing or eliminating repair costs to fix your car. If you discover an issue with your brakes, for example, the warranty may cover the cost of replacement parts and the labor needed to install the new brakes. The main differences between certain types of warranties include what they cover and when they can be used. No warranty covers everything. Different warranty types cover different parts, issues, and conditions.

GettyImages Most factory warranties cover everything but usual wear items on a vehicle.

Factory Auto Warranties The unique thing about factory warranties is right there in the name; they come from the factory. Specifically, the automaker will offer a warranty—one that’s typically standard for all of its models—anytime a dealer sells a new car to a customer. This means the warranty is backed by the manufacturer. In technical terms, the manufacturer is the administrator of the warranty that deals with the costs of parts and services needed to repair an issue. So, what do factory warranties cover? It depends on the specific warranty, but in general, they cover anything on the vehicle for a certain period of time. A typical factory warranty can actually be made up of different warranties: bumper-to-bumper, comprehensive, emissions, perforation, etc. Despite the differences, there is one universal truth about all factory warranties: They cover factory defects made from workmanship and material issues. If a part isn’t installed correctly or the body panels begin to rust too soon, these are issues that a factory warranty will cover. If you want to get the cost of a typical oil change covered by the warranty, you’ll be out of luck. This is an important point to remember. Instead of damage caused by accidents, normal wear-and-tear, lack of maintenance, or your own mistakes, factory warranties only come into play when the manufacturer has made a mistake. This is also a point that trips up most vehicle owners going to a repair shop expecting their repair costs to be covered. In most cases, the factory warranty won’t kick in, leaving the owner to pay out-of-pocket. Why have a factory warranty then? The warranty covers the most common issues for new vehicles that are likely to experience defects other than normal wear and tear. This is the manufacturer’s way of keeping you from paying for one of its mistakes. The specifics of what is and isn’t covered by a factory warranty are included in a warranty’s limitations. Factory Warranty Limitations Automakers are very clear about when and how their factory warranties are applied. Since factory warranties cover their mistakes only, manufacturers have to be careful not to include things that aren’t their fault. More importantly, these limitations also determine how long the factory warranty will last. Very few warranties will last the entire lifespan of the vehicle itself. In fact, most factory warranties these days are among the shortest automotive warranties you will find and are even shorter than just a few years ago. Knowing these limitations will help you make sense of your own factory warranty so you can avoid any unpleasant surprises. Specific limitations of car warranties can include: Length : Unless a warranty lists its coverage as “unlimited,” there is going to be an expiration date you need to know. Warranties generally have two primary limitations: a specific number of years and a limited number of miles. A factory warranty may be limited to three years or 36,000 miles, meaning it will expire when the car is either three years old or hits the 36,000-mile mark on the odometer. This “one or the other” approach means a warranty can run out rather quickly if you drive your vehicle frequently.

: Unless a warranty lists its coverage as “unlimited,” there is going to be an expiration date you need to know. Warranties generally have two primary limitations: a specific number of years and a limited number of miles. A factory warranty may be limited to three years or 36,000 miles, meaning it will expire when the car is either three years old or hits the 36,000-mile mark on the odometer. This “one or the other” approach means a warranty can run out rather quickly if you drive your vehicle frequently. Scope : Beyond time, the other major area that warranties limit their coverage is with the parts they will repair or replace. Some warranties make this easy by covering anything and everything between a car’s bumpers. Others are more limited to specific areas of a vehicle, specific systems within the vehicle, or just the most common parts that may have issues during the lifespan of the warranty. This information can be found in a warranty’s inclusion (what’s included) and exclusion (what’s not included) lists.

: Beyond time, the other major area that warranties limit their coverage is with the parts they will repair or replace. Some warranties make this easy by covering anything and everything between a car’s bumpers. Others are more limited to specific areas of a vehicle, specific systems within the vehicle, or just the most common parts that may have issues during the lifespan of the warranty. This information can be found in a warranty’s inclusion (what’s included) and exclusion (what’s not included) lists. Issues: Vehicles can have a lot of things go wrong for any number of reasons. Warranties will usually limit the type and number of causes, so they don’t apply in all cases where mechanical repairs are needed. Factory warranties make things easy by limiting issues to just defects caused at the factory. Once again, if the factory makes a mistake with inferior materials or craftsmanship, the warranty will cover the repair expense. The reason many people are confused or surprised by what a factory warranty covers is because this information isn’t always easy to find. Most automakers make it easy to find the basic length and exclusions or inclusions of the warranty, but you may have to wade through the owner’s manual or automaker’s website to get the details. Still, it’s important to know the details of your particular warranty if you are buying a new car. If a defect should start to affect the performance of your vehicle, this information will tell you exactly what to expect when you go to get the issue repaired under the factory warranty.

GettyImages Most warranties from the factory lack coverage for wear items like tires and brakes.

How Factory Warranties Work Factory warranties are fairly straightforward when it comes to using the coverage for approved repairs. In most cases, you’ll only need to bring your vehicle to an approved dealership or repair facility to get work done without even paying. There are a few details, however, that can affect how your warranty works. Warranty Coverage The term “factory warranty” is actually a blanket term that covers a lot of different types of coverages that manufacturers include with new cars. Each type has a certain coverage size that is either fairly comprehensive, meaning most parts are included, or more specific. The different coverages are meant to address issues with different parts and areas of a vehicle, but there is usually some overlap between types that are more comprehensive. The comprehensive coverages also tend to be much shorter in length (both in terms of years and mileage). The most common types are: Bumper-to-Bumper : Also known as the “comprehensive warranty,” the bumper-to-bumper coverage is the primary part of any standard factory warranty. It covers all of the parts and systems in a vehicle (literally from bumper to bumper) minus common wear items like tires and brakes. Usually the shortest in a factory warranty, this coverage is meant to address defect issues that are most likely to come up in a car’s first few years of life. For expensive systems, like the computers and other electronics in a vehicle, this coverage can save the owner a lot of money.

: Also known as the “comprehensive warranty,” the bumper-to-bumper coverage is the primary part of any standard factory warranty. It covers all of the parts and systems in a vehicle (literally from bumper to bumper) minus common wear items like tires and brakes. Usually the shortest in a factory warranty, this coverage is meant to address defect issues that are most likely to come up in a car’s first few years of life. For expensive systems, like the computers and other electronics in a vehicle, this coverage can save the owner a lot of money. Powertrain : The other most common part of a factory warranty, the powertrain coverage includes the most important parts for keeping a vehicle in motion: the engine, transmission, differentials, drivetrain, and other mechanical parts that involve turning the wheels. This coverage tends to last the longest in a standard factory warranty, making sure the vehicle will run longer, even when the comprehensive bumper-to-bumper coverage has expired.

: The other most common part of a factory warranty, the powertrain coverage includes the most important parts for keeping a vehicle in motion: the engine, transmission, differentials, drivetrain, and other mechanical parts that involve turning the wheels. This coverage tends to last the longest in a standard factory warranty, making sure the vehicle will run longer, even when the comprehensive bumper-to-bumper coverage has expired. Corrosion/Rust : This is a specialty part of a factory warranty that almost all automakers include for a certain period of time and distance (although some offer lifetime protection). For steel parts on the car (i.e. body panels), this covers repairs needed due to rust or deterioration. Most forms of this coverage only cover surface rust, meaning more serious forms of deterioration where the rust chews through the metal aren’t usually included in the repair reimbursement. This coverage can be extremely valuable when driving in cold or humid locations or as a vehicle gets older and rust damage starts to build up.

: This is a specialty part of a factory warranty that almost all automakers include for a certain period of time and distance (although some offer lifetime protection). For steel parts on the car (i.e. body panels), this covers repairs needed due to rust or deterioration. Most forms of this coverage only cover surface rust, meaning more serious forms of deterioration where the rust chews through the metal aren’t usually included in the repair reimbursement. This coverage can be extremely valuable when driving in cold or humid locations or as a vehicle gets older and rust damage starts to build up. Specialty : There are plenty of other smaller coverages automakers tack on to protect important components of a vehicle. For example, almost all manufacturers have some kind of safety system coverage for airbags, seat restraints, etc. Specialty coverage is also common on particular models in a company’s lineup, like electric or hybrid vehicles, that have unique or advanced components other vehicles in the lineup lack.

: There are plenty of other smaller coverages automakers tack on to protect important components of a vehicle. For example, almost all manufacturers have some kind of safety system coverage for airbags, seat restraints, etc. Specialty coverage is also common on particular models in a company’s lineup, like electric or hybrid vehicles, that have unique or advanced components other vehicles in the lineup lack. Secret: Sometimes known as “policy adjustments,” secret coverages are basically just unlisted, informal benefits of a factory warranty most customers don’t even know about. These vary from manufacturer to manufacturer and even case by case. Typically, if there is an issue after the comprehensive warranty runs out, these “secret coverages” kick in on the goodwill of the manufacturer, meaning the company will repair the issue for free if you’re a loyal customer, others are having similar issues, or you talk to the right person through the customer service line. It’s important to know which coverages your particular factory warranty will include when you buy a new vehicle. All automakers differ beyond the standard comprehensive and powertrain coverages. You’ll likely find the extra coverages tend to be geared towards the vehicles the company makes. Keep in mind that each coverage included in the factory warranty will have a different time and distance limit. While a factory warranty will have its complete coverage when a vehicle is new, each one will expire at a different point. This also means used vehicles may have partial factory warranties with only the powertrain or specialty coverages left. Beyond the manufacturer coverages, most factory warranties also include adjustment coverages provided by the dealership. These adjustments can include small parts or issues like squeaks, alignments, leaks, etc. Traditionally, these adjustments only last a few months as a new vehicle is “broken in.” Unfortunately, these adjustment coverages are limited to that specific dealership, meaning you won’t be able to get repairs covered anywhere else. Typically, this isn’t an issue unless you buy a car far from your home and discover small issues that need to be fixed. Eventually, all of the manufacturer and adjustment coverages will expire, ending the factory warranty completely. When this happens, you will need to look at extended warranty options or consider going without coverage if you believe it’s more cost-effective to pay for repairs out-of-pocket. What Factory Warranties Actually Do (and Don’t) Cover Terms like “bumper-to-bumper” and “comprehensive” can make it difficult to know exactly what is and isn’t covered by a factory warranty. This is particularly true for other coverages, like the powertrain warranty, that only include specific parts in a vehicle. Thankfully, factory warranties make it easy to find what is and isn’t included if you know where to look. The best way to find this information is by looking at the list of inclusions and exclusions: Inclusions : The list of everything that a warranty covers. This list makes it easy to check out what parts are actually covered without any confusion. Specialty warranty coverages that only have a few parts or vehicle systems tend to use inclusion lists more than comprehensive coverages. Most lists divide the parts by systems or areas like the interior, engine, or drivetrain.

: The list of everything that a warranty covers. This list makes it easy to check out what parts are actually covered without any confusion. Specialty warranty coverages that only have a few parts or vehicle systems tend to use inclusion lists more than comprehensive coverages. Most lists divide the parts by systems or areas like the interior, engine, or drivetrain. Exclusions: The opposite of inclusion lists, exclusions are simply what’s excluded from coverage. These lists are more common with comprehensive warranties where it’s easier to just list what is left out. In this case, it’s safe to assume that everything that is not on the exclusion list is covered. Like inclusions, this type of list makes it easy to check what you should expect from the warranty. In addition to the inclusions and exclusions, you can also look at the scope of the warranty to understand what you should expect: Causes: Although factory warranties tend to be restricted to defects caused by the automaker, it doesn't hurt to look at the approved causes in the warranty details. Certain coverages or extra perks may include additional causes competitor factory warranties don’t include. Every now and then, manufacturers also include other causes in their “secret” coverages depending on the circumstances. Buying a Factory Warranty Thankfully, the process of actually buying a factory warranty is simple and straightforward: You get it with the car. In fact, most people don’t even realize they get a factory warranty when buying a new car. Automakers and dealerships work with car prices with factory warranties in mind. This means you essentially pay for the warranty through the cost of the car itself and any interest you pay on an auto loan. Thankfully, this arrangement isn’t quite as bad as paying for a factory extended warranty, which is why it pays to take some time to consider if an extended warranty is necessary if the original coverage hasn’t expired. Most factory extended warranties just extend the lifespan of the coverage, meaning you won’t get anything extra in terms of repair cost reimbursement or additional services. Getting Repairs Covered When it comes to actually using the warranty coverage to reduce or eliminate repair costs, factory warranties are easier to utilize than extended or auto insurance coverage, assuming you go to an authorized repair facility and have an issue/part that’s covered by the warranty. While there usually isn’t an official claims process to get a repair approved, the warranty may fail to cover the costs for a number of reasons: The repair isn’t covered by the warranty.

The cause of the issue isn’t covered by the warranty.

Regular maintenance hasn’t been maintained.

The issue was caused by modifications to the vehicle. The main challenge with getting repairs covered is whether the automaker will “approve” the repair. Since you don’t pay out-of-pocket for repairs, dealerships and approved repair facilities need to be reimbursed by the automaker; otherwise, they’ll just absorb the costs, which isn’t the best way to do business. The approval process is pretty straightforward for defects covered by the warranty. If the issue falls outside of the warranty’s scope, however, the manufacturer may refuse to pay for the repair. Knowing this, the dealership or repair facility may refuse to do the work in the first place, requiring you to find another place and to (most likely) pay for the repair yourself. This is the biggest limitation of factory warranties and a common reason why many vehicle owners choose to include an extended warranty or auto repair insurance to their overall coverage. Expanded coverage will approve more repairs, increasing its value in more situations. Maintaining Your Warranty Automakers tend to be fairly strict about how a vehicle needs to be treated and maintained for warranty coverage to apply. This way, the manufacturer protects itself from issues it has no control over and shouldn’t have to pay for. If a vehicle owner drastically modifies the vehicle, for example, such modifications may not be covered if something directly related goes wrong. The good news is, most modifications won’t completely void the warranty outright. The automaker will likely just deny coverage for the specific issue. Some manufacturers also expect or recommend a specific maintenance schedule. Sticking to this schedule will keep the vehicle in the condition necessary to use the factory warranty without worrying about any coverage denials. Keep in mind, the maintenance will most likely need to be done by a dealership or approved auto garage so the automaker knows the work is done right and with OEM parts. Routine Maintenance Costs The major letdown most people experience with any auto warranty is the lack of coverage for routine maintenance. It’s easy to assume that typical things like oil changes are covered by the warranty, but factory and extended warranties fall short in this regard. The reason for this is simple: Regular maintenance on thousands of cars is too expensive for automakers and third-party providers. Warranties are only cost-effective when only a few cars have issues. Since regular maintenance is something every car should have, the costs can quickly skyrocket. Still, proper maintenance is essential for keeping a vehicle in working condition and aligned with the factory’s expectations for warranty coverage. You can take a DIY approach for minor maintenance tasks, but the costs of regular maintenance through a local dealership can be worth it to keep everything running.

GettyImages Most factory warranties offer no or limited help for major damage and rust.

Factory Warranties and Other Warranties If you buy a new car, you may reach a point where the salesperson starts to talk about other warranty options. While it may seem like you can replace the factory warranty with another one, this isn’t the case. Instead, you can only add other warranties or replace the factory coverage once it has expired. It’s helpful to know what other warranty types exist and how they differ from the factory coverage. This way, if you do want to alter the coverage, you will know exactly what options may be your best bet or most appropriate for your vehicle’s repair needs. Factory vs Extended Car Warranties Factory warranties are most often compared to extended warranties since they are similar and tend to follow one after the other. Once a factory warranty expires (or if it doesn’t provide the coverage you want), an extended warranty is the most logical alternative to consider. On the surface, extended warranties are a lot like factory warranties. They have a certain lifespan (in terms of years and mileage) and a list of inclusions and/or exclusions that determine the parts covered. All extended warranties also have certain conditions in which they apply. These surface similarities, however, don’t reflect the reality behind how extended warranties work. In fact, there are actually two different types of extended warranties you can consider when you want to extend coverage: Factory Extended Warranties : What happens when your factory warranty runs out but you don’t want to sacrifice the basic defect coverage? Most manufacturers actually offer the option to extend the factory coverage for a few more years and/or miles for an additional cost. Factory extended warranties are just like the original coverage, covering the exact same parts with a new limit period. In some cases, this can be a good way to extend coverage while keeping expenses low since there aren’t too many extra perks or services that can drive up the cost.

: What happens when your factory warranty runs out but you don’t want to sacrifice the basic defect coverage? Most manufacturers actually offer the option to extend the factory coverage for a few more years and/or miles for an additional cost. Factory extended warranties are just like the original coverage, covering the exact same parts with a new limit period. In some cases, this can be a good way to extend coverage while keeping expenses low since there aren’t too many extra perks or services that can drive up the cost. Vehicle Service Contracts: Also known as third-party extended warranties, vehicle service contracts don’t come from the manufacturer at all. Instead, another company acts as the administrator, meaning they will pay the repair shop or dealership for repair work. If you are searching for an extended warranty, going the third-party route can be a good idea since providers will give you more options and extra perks if you want additions like roadside assistance, free towing services, hotel reimbursement, and more if an emergency situation arises. Extended warranties don’t replace a factory warranty as long as the manufacturer’s coverage is still in effect. You can replace the warranty after it expires or buy an extended warranty to supplement the existing coverage. Between factory and extended warranties, major differences include: Provider : Factory warranties only come from the factory. Any warranty from a third-party provider that claims to be a factory warranty is just some form of an extended warranty. In general, all new cars come with some set of factory warranties to cover the vehicle for any defects or mistakes that may be made during its construction. For the most part, factory warranties don’t include recalls.

: Factory warranties only come from the factory. Any warranty from a third-party provider that claims to be a factory warranty is just some form of an extended warranty. In general, all new cars come with some set of factory warranties to cover the vehicle for any defects or mistakes that may be made during its construction. For the most part, factory warranties don’t include recalls. Coverage Variety : Automakers are fairly set in the different types of factory warranties they offer. Beyond the standard bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties, there isn’t much variety with extras, like perforation coverage. Extended warranties from third-party providers have the advantage by offering more plan options customers can select for the specific needs of their vehicle.

: Automakers are fairly set in the different types of factory warranties they offer. Beyond the standard bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties, there isn’t much variety with extras, like perforation coverage. Extended warranties from third-party providers have the advantage by offering more plan options customers can select for the specific needs of their vehicle. Scope Variety : Factory warranties are extremely limited in the types of repairs and the causes they cover. Unless the issue comes from a defect, a factory warranty is unlikely to pay out. Extended warranties vary from plan to plan but tend to be more broad in the causes that they cover.

: Factory warranties are extremely limited in the types of repairs and the causes they cover. Unless the issue comes from a defect, a factory warranty is unlikely to pay out. Extended warranties vary from plan to plan but tend to be more broad in the causes that they cover. Restrictions : There are many restrictions both factory and extended warranties place in terms of when and where you can get your vehicle repaired. With factory warranties, most automakers have a list of certified garages and dealerships they will automatically approve ahead of time. This can limit your repair options, but it’s a good way to ensure qualified technicians will be doing factory-approved work with OEM parts. Extended warranty providers can have similar lists, but most repair facilities won’t be as manufacturer-specific as a dealership.

: There are many restrictions both factory and extended warranties place in terms of when and where you can get your vehicle repaired. With factory warranties, most automakers have a list of certified garages and dealerships they will automatically approve ahead of time. This can limit your repair options, but it’s a good way to ensure qualified technicians will be doing factory-approved work with OEM parts. Extended warranty providers can have similar lists, but most repair facilities won’t be as manufacturer-specific as a dealership. Price: Whereas a factory warrant is wrapped into the cost of a vehicle, most extended warranties cost extra. Third-party warranties, for example, have a set cost for the length of the coverage that you typically pay on a yearly or monthly basis. Extended warranties from the manufacturer also cost extra unless you buy a used vehicle and the coverage at the same time. Many people find third-party extended warranties attractive since they tend to offer more than the factory options. It’s easier to choose a plan that fits your needs since there are multiple coverage options to choose from. If you are in the market for an extended warranty, we recommend researching your options before making a decision. There are plenty of extended warranty providers out there, and some are better than others. The number of providers, however, makes it easy to find one that is reputable and that offers the coverage you really need. Factory vs Dealership Warranties Buying a car from a dealership is normally a straightforward process when it comes to the warranty coverage. Most dealerships simply offer the standard manufacturer warranty, so there is no need for research or decision making as long as you are happy with the make and model of the vehicle. A few dealerships, however, make themselves stand out with their own warranty. In many cases, a dealership warranty replaces or supplements the factory coverage depending on the agreement the dealership has with the automaker. The particulars of the dealership warranty depend on the individual dealer, but there are a few universal truths when it comes to comparing the two types: Dealership warranties can be backed by the dealership itself . This means the factory will have no role in covering the costs of specific mechanical repairs. If you are getting work done for free with the dealership warranty, the dealership itself is footing the bill. This isn’t always the setup, however.

. This means the factory will have no role in covering the costs of specific mechanical repairs. If you are getting work done for free with the dealership warranty, the dealership itself is footing the bill. This isn’t always the setup, however. Dealership warranties can actually be extended warranties in disguise . It’s not common, but some dealerships offer warranties backed by third-party administrators, meaning the dealership is acting as a broker. The dealership may advertise the warranty as “factory coverage,” but it most likely acts like a third-party extended warranty that exists on top of the manufacturer’s warranty.

. It’s not common, but some dealerships offer warranties backed by third-party administrators, meaning the dealership is acting as a broker. The dealership may advertise the warranty as “factory coverage,” but it most likely acts like a third-party extended warranty that exists on top of the manufacturer’s warranty. Dealership warranties often offer more than factory warranties . Once again, this isn’t always the case, but dealerships can attract new customers by offering more coverage. It’s not unreasonable to expect to find better inclusions lists, longer limitations, and more additional perks with a dealership warranty.

. Once again, this isn’t always the case, but dealerships can attract new customers by offering more coverage. It’s not unreasonable to expect to find better inclusions lists, longer limitations, and more additional perks with a dealership warranty. Dealership warranties vary in quality . The main drawback with a dealership-specific warranty is the variation in quality. The quality of any warranty depends on the backer: the company that handles the costs and/or repairs. Many dealerships are reputable and put customer service first, but this isn’t universally true. It pays to do some research on the dealership before you buy a car from them.

. The main drawback with a dealership-specific warranty is the variation in quality. The quality of any warranty depends on the backer: the company that handles the costs and/or repairs. Many dealerships are reputable and put customer service first, but this isn’t universally true. It pays to do some research on the dealership before you buy a car from them. Dealership warranties may limit repair locations. Warranties tend to specify where you can and can’t get your vehicle repaired to have costs covered. Automaker and third-party providers are large enough to have big networks of accepted repair facilities. Individual dealerships, on the other hand, may need to restrict the acceptable repair locations. Dealership warranties can offer a few extras or benefits over standard factory warranties, but it’s important to know the specifics of the warranty. Knowing where the warranty actually comes from, in terms of the administrator, will help you assess the credibility of the provider. These details will also make using the coverage easier if and when the time comes. Factory vs CPO Warranties One question that often comes up is whether a used car is covered by a factory warranty. Unless the original warranty hasn’t expired yet, most used vehicles have no coverage. The only other exception is with certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles that come with some kind of new warranty coverage. Almost all automakers have some kind of certified pre-owned program where they take slightly used vehicles, make sure they still work, and then sell them again with a new warranty. This type of program is meant to give you more peace of mind about buying a used car. When you buy a used vehicle, it’s hard to know what condition it’s in or what issues it may have. There is always a chance that you’re buying a vehicle that will require a lot of repairs to run. Certified pre-owned programs eliminate the usual risks of buying used with the inspection process. Each automaker has a different inspection process, but almost all of them are thorough enough to check the most important systems of a vehicle. Most CPO programs also limit eligible vehicles to ones that are a couple years old and that have a small number of miles on the engine. Better still, the CPO vehicle will also come with a new warranty that completely replaces the original factory coverage. This means you won’t have to choose between a factory and CPO warranty. Instead: For most automakers, the specifics of the warranty are the same as the factory coverage , so it’s basically like hitting the reset button.

, so it’s basically like hitting the reset button. CPO warranties aren’t the same as extended warranties since you can’t buy one for a new car you buy.

since you can’t buy one for a new car you buy. The factory, extended, and CPO warranties from the manufacturer may all be the same in terms of inclusions/exclusions and the length. Like new car warranties, CPO coverage tends to be included in the cost of the vehicle. This means you won’t decide whether you want the warranty or not; it’s just there. It also means you may pay interest on the warranty cost that’s included in the final price if you take out a loan. If you are looking for a slightly used car, checking out an automaker’s CPO program is a good place to start. Since the CPO warranty will likely match the original factory coverage, you will get the same coverage for a vehicle that is new enough to avoid most common wear and tear issues. Factory Warranties vs. Auto Insurance Another common and incorrect assumption vehicle owners often have is that auto insurance will pay for vehicle repair work. While some auto insurance policies do cover the costs of repairs after accidents and other incidents, they don’t apply in all cases. In fact, there are several different types of auto insurance, some which have nothing to do with vehicle repairs at all. The types that do include: Collision : This type of insurance covers basic repairs when a collision with a car or other object (like a wall) has occurred. The unique thing about this coverage is that it will cover repair costs when you are at fault, meaning you caused the accident in the first place. If you aren’t at fault, then the other driver(s)’s insurance will likely cover the costs.

: This type of insurance covers basic repairs when a collision with a car or other object (like a wall) has occurred. The unique thing about this coverage is that it will cover repair costs when you are at fault, meaning you caused the accident in the first place. If you aren’t at fault, then the other driver(s)’s insurance will likely cover the costs. Comprehensive : Going beyond mere collisions, comprehensive auto insurance covers your vehicle from damage caused by other uncontrollable incidents. Fire, flood, vandalism, hail, and falling rocks and trees are all usually covered under this type of auto insurance. Once again, comprehensive insurance doesn’t extend to mechanical failures or the wear and tear that develops as a vehicle ages.

: Going beyond mere collisions, comprehensive auto insurance covers your vehicle from damage caused by other uncontrollable incidents. Fire, flood, vandalism, hail, and falling rocks and trees are all usually covered under this type of auto insurance. Once again, comprehensive insurance doesn’t extend to mechanical failures or the wear and tear that develops as a vehicle ages. Glass Coverage: This is additional insurance coverage that deals specifically with damage caused to the windows on a vehicle. Basically, any time the glass needs to be repaired or replaced, this insurance will cover the damage. There are other auto insurance policies that don’t involve vehicle repairs: Liability : This is the basic form of insurance required to actually drive your vehicle legally. It covers property damage, medical issues, or legal fees. It pays money to other people to keep you from paying out-of-pocket.

: This is the basic form of insurance required to actually drive your vehicle legally. It covers property damage, medical issues, or legal fees. It pays money to other people to keep you from paying out-of-pocket. Personal Injury Protection : If anyone in your car is injured during an accident (including yourself), this insurance will reimburse the medical costs. A few policies also cover lost wages and other random expenses if you have a lengthy recovery period that takes you away from the job.

: If anyone in your car is injured during an accident (including yourself), this insurance will reimburse the medical costs. A few policies also cover lost wages and other random expenses if you have a lengthy recovery period that takes you away from the job. Uninsured Motorist Coverage: Getting in an accident caused by an uninsured motorist can be difficult when it comes to getting costs covered. Uninsured motorist insurance covers you in these circumstances, paying for automotive, medical, or legal expenses you’d otherwise have to pay out-of-pocket. There’s also underinsured motorist coverage for when the other driver has insurance but lacks adequate coverage. It’s important to understand that most auto insurance won’t cover the same issues that a basic factory warranty does. If there is an issue caused by the manufacturing process or materials, the insurance won’t kick in. There is also little to no coverage for mechanical issues that develop unexpectedly. In this case, another type of insurance is necessary: Mechanical Breakdown: Sometimes known as auto repair insurance, mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI) pays for repairs not caused by incidents like accidents. An MBI plan is similar to an extended warranty, covering more than factory warranties, but is regulated by the insurance industry. An MBI plan is a popular choice for vehicle owners who want something extra beyond the factory warranty but don’t want a true extended warranty. Even though you won’t get rid of your factory coverage, there are many differences between manufacturer’s and extended warranties and MBI coverage: Mechanical breakdown insurance can only be sold through a licensed insurer or broker . Like factory warranties, the single source of insurance makes it easier to assess the reputation of the provider. The insurance provider, however, may not be completely focused on automotive needs like a car manufacturer.

. Like factory warranties, the single source of insurance makes it easier to assess the reputation of the provider. The insurance provider, however, may not be completely focused on automotive needs like a car manufacturer. Paying for an MBI plan vs. a factory warranty is different . An MBI plan is similar to other insurance policies; you pay a monthly premium. This premium will last the entire duration of the MBI plan until it expires. Since factory warranties are included in the price of a vehicle, you pay for the manufacturer’s coverage upfront, even through an auto loan.

. An MBI plan is similar to other insurance policies; you pay a monthly premium. This premium will last the entire duration of the MBI plan until it expires. Since factory warranties are included in the price of a vehicle, you pay for the manufacturer’s coverage upfront, even through an auto loan. Mechanical breakdown insurance is usually limited to newer vehicles . Like factory warranties, most MBI plans are limited to newer vehicles. Some plans have shorter limitation periods (i.e. under five years or 100,000 miles) or may limit the eligibility requirements a vehicle must meet to qualify. Some insurance providers, however, do offer specialty insurance plans for older or classic/antique vehicles.

. Like factory warranties, most MBI plans are limited to newer vehicles. Some plans have shorter limitation periods (i.e. under five years or 100,000 miles) or may limit the eligibility requirements a vehicle must meet to qualify. Some insurance providers, however, do offer specialty insurance plans for older or classic/antique vehicles. Mechanical breakdown insurance and vehicle service contracts are different. MBI and extended warranties are similar in the scope of coverage, but most extended warranty providers aren’t regulated. This means you may find some providers are less reputable or trustworthy than others. Is a Factory Warranty Valuable? Since you’ll get a factory warranty with any new vehicle, it’s hard to question whether the coverage is necessary or not. You don’t need it to legally drive, meaning you may drive the vehicle without ever using the warranty. Its value to you, however, is a different story. Factory warranties can save you money on mechanical repairs. This heavily depends on what issues you experience and what’s covered by the warranty, but there are many situations where new vehicle owners will grow to appreciate the assistance. Some of these situations include: There are major defects that typically plague new vehicles.

The vehicle has issues with expensive components, like electrical systems.

The vehicle’s make and model has a history of service needs.

The automaker provides extra perks with the factory warranty, like roadside assistance.

You buy a used vehicle that comes with a factory warranty already. Like any warranty, factory coverage is only useful to you when there is a need to save money. In other words, unless there is something wrong with the vehicle, you won’t notice the money-saving value of the warranty. This is why some owners may not even know about their factory warranty coverage. The good news is you aren’t losing any money by not using a factory warranty. Unlike extended warranties that will cost extra and can be skipped, the standard warranty that comes with the car doesn’t increase the final price. So, at the very least, you can use or not use the warranty without hurting your wallet.

GettyImages Classic and antique cars present a unique challenge for factory warranties, which is why other alternatives like auto insurance are better.