Genesis’s Factory Warranty is One of the Best in the Industry
Genesis Motor is one of Hyundai Motor Group’s relatively new luxury brands that offers a solid factory warranty. While its South Korean parent company is known for its value vehicles, Genesis has made quite a mark in the industry. Its reputation is bolstered by its new vehicle limited warranty that keeps you protected in case a problem arises during the first few years of ownership.
The coverage is significantly better than the industry’s typical factory warranty, and it features some perks that make it extra appealing. If you're thinking about buying a new Genesis, check out some of the vehicle warranty details to see what you will get (and what you won’t) if your vehicle breaks down within the lifespan of the coverage.
Warranty At-A-Glance
- Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage: 5 years/60,000 miles
- Powertrain Coverage: 10 years/100,000 miles
- Roadside Assistance: 5 years/unlimited miles
- Anti-Perforation Coverage: 7 years/unlimited mileage
- Towing: To the nearest Hyundai dealership or authorized service facility
- Transferable: Yes
Pros
- Very long powertrain coverage (compared to several other manufacturer warranties)
- Strong corrosion protection coverage
- Service valet
- 3-years of complimentary maintenance and connected services
Cons
- Some limitations that are common to most factory warranties
- The powertrain limited warranty is not transferable
Warranty In-Depth
When Hyundai first launched its Genesis luxury brand a few years ago, it introduced a factory warranty built to attract consumers through its added benefits and complimentary services not found in many other automaker warranties. Both the bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are superior to the industry standard when it comes to their coverage periods.
Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage
The basic limited car warranty protects a new Genesis vehicle for up to five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first, making it one of the longest available today. The warranty covers repair or replacement of any component that is defective in material or workmanship, which includes nearly everything from the body of the vehicle to its electrical system.
Some components are more limited in their coverage, including the following:
- Battery: 3 years or 36,000 miles
- Air conditioner refrigerant charge: 1 year, no mileage limitation
- Radio and sound system: 5 years or 60,000 miles
- Paint: 3 years or 36,000 miles
Similar to other factory limited warranties, the Genesis warranty has some exclusions. It does not cover normal wear and tear of items such as brake pads, fuses, bulbs, and spark plugs. It also doesn't cover damage or failure due to modifications, improper use, improper maintenance, accidents, theft, and flooding. This limits the breadth of the coverage compared to many extended and third-party warranties.
The bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage is transferable and applies to the vehicle regardless of a change in ownership within the warranty period.
Powertrain Coverage
The powertrain is covered for 10 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. This is nearly double what many other automakers offer to cover the engine and drivetrain.
The powertrain limited warranty covers the repair or replacement of nearly all engine parts such as the cylinder block/head and all internal parts, manifolds, timing gears, timing chain, timing cover, gaskets and seals, oil pump, water pump, flywheel, oil pan assembly, rocker cover and engine mounts, and turbocharge.
The transmission/transaxle coverage includes the case and all internal parts, axle shafts (front/rear), constant velocity joints, front/rear hub bearings, propeller shafts, seals and gaskets, torque converter and converter housing and clutch cover and housing, and the transfer case for Genesis-branded vehicles.
The 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty is not transferable and applies only to the original owner.
Additional Coverage
What really separates Genesis’s warranty from its competitors is the inclusion of a seven-year, unlimited-mile corrosion warranty, five years of roadside assistance, and complimentary scheduled maintenance and valet services.
The anti-perforation element covers body sheet metal that experiences a rusted hole through the body panel due to corrosion as a result of defects in material or factory workmanship.
The automaker’s scheduled maintenance is provided for the first three years or 36,000 miles for items such as oil changes, air filters, oil filters, tire rotations, etc. Valet services are provided for three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. A dealer will pick up your vehicle wherever it is convenient and exchange it for a loaner car when service is required.
Genesis offers five years and unlimited miles of roadside assistance, which covers flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts. It also includes trip interruption assistance if a warrantable mechanical breakdown occurs more than 150 miles away from your home. If your car is disabled overnight due to a repair in process, the automaker will reimburse you for meals, lodging, and transportation.
Roadside assistance will not come into play if you break down off-road, and it excludes services for snow tires, repairs to studs, and mounting or de-mounting of snow chains
Certain emissions control components are covered for five years/60,000 miles while other major components are covered for eight years/80,000 miles.
Finally, the automaker offers three free years of its Genesis Connected Services, which allows for remote unlocking and starting, valet, speed, and curfew alerts, as well as automatic collision notification, emergency roadside assistance, on-demand diagnostics, and online destination searches.
What We Like
Genesis's warranty is fairly inclusive. Most new cars don't have any problems during the first few years on the road, and the automaker's warranty, which is longer than the industry standard, should give you some peace of mind should a problem occur.
When the limited warranty expires, Genesis's robust powertrain warranty will still be in effect, and it's more than double the industry standard.
Where Genesis really shines is its seven-year, unlimited-mile corrosion warranty, complimentary scheduled maintenance, and three years of valet and connected services. Also, if you choose to sell your new Genesis vehicle within a short period of time, the transferable bumper-to-bumper warranty can be a selling point.
What We Don’t Like
Like most factory warranties, the one provided by Genesis has some limitations. While it covers a significant number of parts, it doesn't cover certain circumstances, such as major modifications, accidents, general wear and tear, flood damage, etc.
Also, while the bumper-to-bumper coverage is transferable, the powertrain limited warranty is not and applies only to the original owner.
In addition, the automaker's roadside assistance only pertains to vehicles on publicly maintained roads and excludes services for snow tires, repairs to studs, and mounting or de-mounting of snow chains.
FAQs
Q. What is the warranty on a new Genesis?
A. Genesis covers the G70, G80, and G90 with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.
Q. What does a Genesis powertrain warranty cover?
A. The powertrain warranty covers repair or replacement of a vehicle's engine, transmission, and drivetrain in the event that these components should fail or malfunction during the coverage lifespan.
Q: Is the Genesis warranty transferable?
A. The bumper-to-bumper warranty is transferable to a new owner, but the powertrain warranty is not.
Q: Does Genesis offer an extended warranty?
A. The automaker’s protection plan, or Vehicle Service Contract (VSC), provides coverage options that add to the factory warranty.
Is Genesis’s Warranty Worth It?
Genesis's factory warranty is much greater than the industry standard when it comes to duration. The bumper-to-bumper warranty is long enough to protect a new vehicle through its first few years on the road, and the length of the powertrain warranty is exceptional.
What makes Genesis stand out is its powertrain coverage, which is quite comprehensive and nearly twice as long in duration compared to many other automakers.
If you're in the market for a new Genesis, the factory warranty should protect your vehicle from unexpected defects and other problems for a good period of time.
