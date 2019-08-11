Genesis’s Factory Warranty is One of the Best in the Industry

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Genesis Motor is one of Hyundai Motor Group’s relatively new luxury brands that offers a solid factory warranty. While its South Korean parent company is known for its value vehicles, Genesis has made quite a mark in the industry. Its reputation is bolstered by its new vehicle limited warranty that keeps you protected in case a problem arises during the first few years of ownership.

The coverage is significantly better than the industry’s typical factory warranty, and it features some perks that make it extra appealing. If you're thinking about buying a new Genesis, check out some of the vehicle warranty details to see what you will get (and what you won’t) if your vehicle breaks down within the lifespan of the coverage.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 5 years/60,000 miles

: 5 years/60,000 miles Powertrain Coverage : 10 years/100,000 miles

: 10 years/100,000 miles Roadside Assistance : 5 years/unlimited miles

: 5 years/unlimited miles Anti-Perforation Coverage : 7 years/unlimited mileage

: 7 years/unlimited mileage Towing : To the nearest Hyundai dealership or authorized service facility

: To the nearest Hyundai dealership or authorized service facility Transferable : Yes

: Yes Pros Very long powertrain coverage (compared to several other manufacturer warranties) Strong corrosion protection coverage Service valet 3-years of complimentary maintenance and connected services

Cons Some limitations that are common to most factory warranties The powertrain limited warranty is not transferable



Warranty In-Depth

When Hyundai first launched its Genesis luxury brand a few years ago, it introduced a factory warranty built to attract consumers through its added benefits and complimentary services not found in many other automaker warranties. Both the bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are superior to the industry standard when it comes to their coverage periods.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

The basic limited car warranty protects a new Genesis vehicle for up to five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first, making it one of the longest available today. The warranty covers repair or replacement of any component that is defective in material or workmanship, which includes nearly everything from the body of the vehicle to its electrical system.

Some components are more limited in their coverage, including the following:

Battery: 3 years or 36,000 miles

Air conditioner refrigerant charge: 1 year, no mileage limitation

Radio and sound system: 5 years or 60,000 miles

Paint: 3 years or 36,000 miles

Similar to other factory limited warranties, the Genesis warranty has some exclusions. It does not cover normal wear and tear of items such as brake pads, fuses, bulbs, and spark plugs. It also doesn't cover damage or failure due to modifications, improper use, improper maintenance, accidents, theft, and flooding. This limits the breadth of the coverage compared to many extended and third-party warranties.

The bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage is transferable and applies to the vehicle regardless of a change in ownership within the warranty period.

Powertrain Coverage

The powertrain is covered for 10 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. This is nearly double what many other automakers offer to cover the engine and drivetrain.

The powertrain limited warranty covers the repair or replacement of nearly all engine parts such as the cylinder block/head and all internal parts, manifolds, timing gears, timing chain, timing cover, gaskets and seals, oil pump, water pump, flywheel, oil pan assembly, rocker cover and engine mounts, and turbocharge.

The transmission/transaxle coverage includes the case and all internal parts, axle shafts (front/rear), constant velocity joints, front/rear hub bearings, propeller shafts, seals and gaskets, torque converter and converter housing and clutch cover and housing, and the transfer case for Genesis-branded vehicles.

The 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty is not transferable and applies only to the original owner.

Additional Coverage

What really separates Genesis’s warranty from its competitors is the inclusion of a seven-year, unlimited-mile corrosion warranty, five years of roadside assistance, and complimentary scheduled maintenance and valet services.

The anti-perforation element covers body sheet metal that experiences a rusted hole through the body panel due to corrosion as a result of defects in material or factory workmanship.

The automaker’s scheduled maintenance is provided for the first three years or 36,000 miles for items such as oil changes, air filters, oil filters, tire rotations, etc. Valet services are provided for three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. A dealer will pick up your vehicle wherever it is convenient and exchange it for a loaner car when service is required.

Genesis offers five years and unlimited miles of roadside assistance, which covers flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts. It also includes trip interruption assistance if a warrantable mechanical breakdown occurs more than 150 miles away from your home. If your car is disabled overnight due to a repair in process, the automaker will reimburse you for meals, lodging, and transportation.

Roadside assistance will not come into play if you break down off-road, and it excludes services for snow tires, repairs to studs, and mounting or de-mounting of snow chains

Certain emissions control components are covered for five years/60,000 miles while other major components are covered for eight years/80,000 miles.

Finally, the automaker offers three free years of its Genesis Connected Services, which allows for remote unlocking and starting, valet, speed, and curfew alerts, as well as automatic collision notification, emergency roadside assistance, on-demand diagnostics, and online destination searches.