How Does Lincoln’s Extended Warranty Stack Up?

Lincoln, a luxury vehicle brand from Ford Motor Company, offers its customers the opportunity to purchase an extended warranty after the factory warranty on their vehicles expires. Specifically, the automaker offers four different levels through its Lincoln Protect Extended Service Plans (ESPs).

When the bumper-to-bumper/powertrain warranty on new Lincoln vehicles run out, the extended warranty, also known as a vehicle service contract, protects you from unexpected vehicle repair costs. Lincoln's ESPs cover the parts and labor, less the deductible, to repair thousands of components that relate to unexpected repairs.

Lincoln’s extended warranty is something to consider if you want to avoid pricey fixes related to automotive maintenance. The company boasts that is has sold over 35 million vehicle service contracts over the years. But are its extended service plans worth purchasing? Read our review below to find out.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Warranty Coverage : up to 8 years/150,000 miles

: up to 8 years/150,000 miles Max Age or Mileage : 4 years/50,000 miles

: 4 years/50,000 miles Roadside Assistance : Yes

: Yes Special Financing : Interest-free financing options for up to two years

: Interest-free financing options for up to two years Transferability: Yes

Pros

Extensive coverage for Lincoln parts

24-hour roadside assistance

Key services for missing or damaged keys

Up to 10 days of rental benefits

Cons

Repairs can only be done at an authorized Lincoln or Ford facility

Limited DIY maintenance and repairs allowed

Some services not available in all states or on all models

Warranty In-Depth

The Lincoln extended warranty provides more comprehensive service and repairs than the automaker's standard bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranty. Specifically, it covers mechanical repairs that include parts and labor up to eight years or 150,000 miles, depending on the plan you choose. This is on the higher end of the industry standard.

This additional service specifically covers components that fail due to defects in materials and workmanship as well as normal wear and tear. All covered repairs are performed by factory-trained technicians who use genuine Lincoln parts. The ESP is intended to help out with maintenance and routine part replacements after the original manufacturer’s warranty expire.

Many car owners choose to wait to purchase an extended warranty until their factory warranty comes to an end; however, Lincoln’s plans must be purchased within the time and mileage of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which is four years or 50,000 miles. Lincoln’s four main coverage protection plans are PremiumCARE, ExtraCARE, BaseCARE, and PowertrainCARE.

Component Coverage

PremiumCARE is the automaker's most comprehensive service plan. It covers the parts and labor to repair more than 1,000 key components, including the engine, transmission, steering, brakes, front suspension, and electrical, as well as all gaskets, seals, and internal engine parts.

PremiumCARE is the only one of the four options that cover the Powertrain Control Module (PCM), which monitors the air/fuel mix to improve performance and fuel economy. Without PremiumCARE, Lincoln notes that the cost of repairs on its vehicles ranges between $4,000 and $6,000. Coverage under this tier is up to eight years and 125,000 miles.

The PremiumCARE plan is so comprehensive, it's easier to detail some of the items and scenarios that it doesn’t cover, such as:

Bumpers

Moldings

Sheet metal

Underbody framework

Side and rear-view mirrors

Water leaks

Wind noise

Convertible top

Software upgrades

Filters and fluids

Brakes (front hub, drums, shoes, etc.)

Spark plugs and wires

Tune-ups

Wheel balancing

Cosmetic issues

Repairs caused by improper use

Unauthorized alterations or modifications

Below PremiumCare is the automaker’s ExtraCARE tier, which provides coverage of 113 key components, including the transmission, rear-wheel/front-wheel drive, front suspension, A/C and heating, electrical, and high-tech components (i.e., cruise control, keyless entry system, and power seat motors). It covers many of the same items as PremiumCARE, at least partially.

The BaseCARE tier provides coverage of 84 key components, including the transmission, rear-wheel/front-wheel drive, steering, brakes, front suspension, A/C and heating, and electrical. It’s followed by the lowest level of protection, PowertrainCARE, which covers just 29 components, including the transmission and rear-wheel/front-wheel drive.

Many of the lower-tier plans do not cover items such as the flywheel ring gear, fuel tank and lines, radiator, and PCM module. Service for the repairs in any of the four plans must be carried out at a Ford or Lincoln dealer in the United States, Canada, or Mexico.

For ExtraCARE, BaseCARE, and PowertrainCARE, owners choose the coverage period, which ranges between three and eight years and 36,000 and 150,000 miles.

Additional Perks

Similar to many other manufacturer’s extended warranties, Lincoln's ESP provides 24-hour roadside assistance. It covers flat tires, battery jump-start assistance, refueling, key lockout, and towing assistance of up to $100 per occurrence.

If your vehicle breaks down while you're out of town, the automaker provides up to $500 in emergency travel expenses and up to $75 for destination assistance. If your Lincoln requires lengthy repairs, the warranty provides a rental car reimbursement of up to $45 per day for up to 10 days as long as the repairs are covered by the extended service plan.

Another perk is Lincoln's Key Services plan, which covers replacement and reprogramming of your key and/or key fob if it is misplaced, damaged, or locked in your vehicle. However, this service is not available in all states.

In addition, when it's time for service, Lincoln will pick up your vehicle, drop it off once it's complete, and lend you a loaner vehicle until yours is ready. However, this service only applies to 2017 and newer models.

Lincoln also offers some additional plans, including TireCARE, which protects your tires and wheels from road hazards; DentCARE, which covers the removal of minor dents and dings; and WindshieldCARE, which protects your vehicle’s windshield. If you purchase all three plans, coverage lasts for up to seven years/unlimited miles with no deductible or a limit on the number of claims.

Finally, the Lincoln Protect Extended Service Plan is 100-percent transferable, which may boost the resale value of your vehicle.