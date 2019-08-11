How Does Lincoln’s Extended Warranty Stack Up?
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Lincoln, a luxury vehicle brand from Ford Motor Company, offers its customers the opportunity to purchase an extended warranty after the factory warranty on their vehicles expires. Specifically, the automaker offers four different levels through its Lincoln Protect Extended Service Plans (ESPs).
When the bumper-to-bumper/powertrain warranty on new Lincoln vehicles run out, the extended warranty, also known as a vehicle service contract, protects you from unexpected vehicle repair costs. Lincoln's ESPs cover the parts and labor, less the deductible, to repair thousands of components that relate to unexpected repairs.
Lincoln’s extended warranty is something to consider if you want to avoid pricey fixes related to automotive maintenance. The company boasts that is has sold over 35 million vehicle service contracts over the years. But are its extended service plans worth purchasing? Read our review below to find out.
Warranty At-A-Glance
- Warranty Coverage: up to 8 years/150,000 miles
- Max Age or Mileage: 4 years/50,000 miles
- Roadside Assistance: Yes
- Special Financing: Interest-free financing options for up to two years
- Transferability: Yes
Pros
- Extensive coverage for Lincoln parts
- 24-hour roadside assistance
- Key services for missing or damaged keys
- Up to 10 days of rental benefits
Cons
- Repairs can only be done at an authorized Lincoln or Ford facility
- Limited DIY maintenance and repairs allowed
- Some services not available in all states or on all models
Better Extended Coverage
Don’t just rely on the factory warranty. New or used, there’s a great extended warranty with one of these providers:
Endurance
Get $350 off an Endurance warranty plan with coupon code: DRIVE350
Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with Endurance, ranked the top extended warranty provider by Consumer Advocates, Consumer Affairs, and Retirement Living.
Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically.
Get a free quote from Endurance today or call: 1-855-632-3655
Autopom!
If you’re a California resident and need coverage most other providers can’t offer, the autopom! line of mechanical breakdown insurance plans has you covered. All it takes is a short glance to see just how many options you have to find the right plan.
Visit the autopom! website today or call for a free quote: 1-888-528-7487
Warranty In-Depth
The Lincoln extended warranty provides more comprehensive service and repairs than the automaker's standard bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranty. Specifically, it covers mechanical repairs that include parts and labor up to eight years or 150,000 miles, depending on the plan you choose. This is on the higher end of the industry standard.
This additional service specifically covers components that fail due to defects in materials and workmanship as well as normal wear and tear. All covered repairs are performed by factory-trained technicians who use genuine Lincoln parts. The ESP is intended to help out with maintenance and routine part replacements after the original manufacturer’s warranty expire.
Many car owners choose to wait to purchase an extended warranty until their factory warranty comes to an end; however, Lincoln’s plans must be purchased within the time and mileage of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which is four years or 50,000 miles. Lincoln’s four main coverage protection plans are PremiumCARE, ExtraCARE, BaseCARE, and PowertrainCARE.
Component Coverage
PremiumCARE is the automaker's most comprehensive service plan. It covers the parts and labor to repair more than 1,000 key components, including the engine, transmission, steering, brakes, front suspension, and electrical, as well as all gaskets, seals, and internal engine parts.
PremiumCARE is the only one of the four options that cover the Powertrain Control Module (PCM), which monitors the air/fuel mix to improve performance and fuel economy. Without PremiumCARE, Lincoln notes that the cost of repairs on its vehicles ranges between $4,000 and $6,000. Coverage under this tier is up to eight years and 125,000 miles.
The PremiumCARE plan is so comprehensive, it's easier to detail some of the items and scenarios that it doesn’t cover, such as:
- Bumpers
- Moldings
- Sheet metal
- Underbody framework
- Side and rear-view mirrors
- Water leaks
- Wind noise
- Convertible top
- Software upgrades
- Filters and fluids
- Brakes (front hub, drums, shoes, etc.)
- Spark plugs and wires
- Tune-ups
- Wheel balancing
- Cosmetic issues
- Repairs caused by improper use
- Unauthorized alterations or modifications
Below PremiumCare is the automaker’s ExtraCARE tier, which provides coverage of 113 key components, including the transmission, rear-wheel/front-wheel drive, front suspension, A/C and heating, electrical, and high-tech components (i.e., cruise control, keyless entry system, and power seat motors). It covers many of the same items as PremiumCARE, at least partially.
The BaseCARE tier provides coverage of 84 key components, including the transmission, rear-wheel/front-wheel drive, steering, brakes, front suspension, A/C and heating, and electrical. It’s followed by the lowest level of protection, PowertrainCARE, which covers just 29 components, including the transmission and rear-wheel/front-wheel drive.
Many of the lower-tier plans do not cover items such as the flywheel ring gear, fuel tank and lines, radiator, and PCM module. Service for the repairs in any of the four plans must be carried out at a Ford or Lincoln dealer in the United States, Canada, or Mexico.
For ExtraCARE, BaseCARE, and PowertrainCARE, owners choose the coverage period, which ranges between three and eight years and 36,000 and 150,000 miles.
Additional Perks
Similar to many other manufacturer’s extended warranties, Lincoln's ESP provides 24-hour roadside assistance. It covers flat tires, battery jump-start assistance, refueling, key lockout, and towing assistance of up to $100 per occurrence.
If your vehicle breaks down while you're out of town, the automaker provides up to $500 in emergency travel expenses and up to $75 for destination assistance. If your Lincoln requires lengthy repairs, the warranty provides a rental car reimbursement of up to $45 per day for up to 10 days as long as the repairs are covered by the extended service plan.
Another perk is Lincoln's Key Services plan, which covers replacement and reprogramming of your key and/or key fob if it is misplaced, damaged, or locked in your vehicle. However, this service is not available in all states.
In addition, when it's time for service, Lincoln will pick up your vehicle, drop it off once it's complete, and lend you a loaner vehicle until yours is ready. However, this service only applies to 2017 and newer models.
Lincoln also offers some additional plans, including TireCARE, which protects your tires and wheels from road hazards; DentCARE, which covers the removal of minor dents and dings; and WindshieldCARE, which protects your vehicle’s windshield. If you purchase all three plans, coverage lasts for up to seven years/unlimited miles with no deductible or a limit on the number of claims.
Finally, the Lincoln Protect Extended Service Plan is 100-percent transferable, which may boost the resale value of your vehicle.
What We Like
What makes an extended auto warranty such as Lincoln’s appealing is its coverage of components and added perks such as roadside assistance. The PremiumCARE plan, in particular, is pretty comprehensive in what it includes, and it encompasses much more than Lincoln's three other lower-tier options.
24-hour roadside assistance is very beneficial. If you're a frequent traveler and don't like changing a flat tire or working on your own vehicle, the service offers some peace of mind during long trips. It's also advantageous if your battery dies, you run out of gas, or you accidentally lock your keys inside the vehicle. Most, if not all, repairs costs are taken care of by Lincoln, which eliminates out-of-pocket expenses.
We also like that Lincoln will replace or reprogram your key/key fob should you misplace it or it becomes damaged. Finally, the automaker will pick up your vehicle for service, drop it back off, and give you a loaner, which is very convenient, particularly if you don't have another vehicle in the household to rely on.
What We Don’t Like
One of the problems with the Lincoln Protect Extended Service Plans is they don't cover repairs related to maintenance requirements or repairs made on unauthorized alterations or modifications of your vehicle. However, this is common among many manufacturer-specific extended warranties and is not unusual.
Lincoln, like many of its competitors, prefers its customers use Lincoln dealerships, auto parts and repair facilities. Consequently, you are limited when it comes to modifying your own vehicle or where you have it serviced. You really can't use a local garage, which may be more convenient and quicker than going to the dealership.
The extended car warranty must also be purchased within the time and mileage of the original factory warranty, which is four years or 50,000 miles. This forces you to overlap coverage. If you have a used Lincoln that no longer has its bumper-to-bumper warranty, you're out of luck when it comes to purchasing Lincoln's ESPs.
In addition, the Key Services plan is not available in all states, and the loaner program only applies to vehicles that are model-year 2017 and newer.
Common Repair Costs
Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Lincoln vehicles:
- Lincoln Aviator: Water pump replacement ($293 - $365)
- Lincoln Aviator: Transmission fluid change ($355 - $398)
- Lincoln Continental: Check engine light diagnosis and testing ($208 - $251)
- Lincoln Continental: Water pump replacement ($423 - $576)
- Lincoln MKZ: Power steering pump, rack, and pinion, or power steering hose replacement ($322 - $386)
- Lincoln navigator: No start diagnosis ($107 - $131)
FAQs
Q. When can I purchase a New Lincoln Protect Extended Service Plan?
A. You must buy a plan within the time and mileage of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which is four years or 50,000 miles.
Q. What does an extended warranty on a Lincoln cost?
A. That depends on the level of coverage you purchase, the condition of your Lincoln, and your deductible.
Q: Is Lincoln’s extended warranty transferable?
A. Yes. If you purchase one of the ESPs it can be transferred to a new owner if you decide to sell the vehicle.
Is Lincoln’s Extended Warranty Worth It?
There are pros and cons when it comes to an automaker’s extended warranty. Many people don’t buy them because they don't want to pay extra for the coverage. Basic extended warranties typically just lengthen the defect repair coverage of manufacturer warranties.
However, Lincoln's PremiumCARE plan is very comprehensive in its inclusions and its coverage of thousands of components. If you have a little extra money to spend and don't want to be responsible for the cost of unexpected repairs (or change your own tire if you break down), this level of protection can be reassuring.
On the other hand, you may not need the extra coverage if you don't drive very often or prefer to tinker on your own vehicle without the support of roadside service. You must decide whether the extra coverage and benefits are worth the additional payment each year.
More Information
Here are a few more resources you can use:
- Lincoln Website
- Lincoln Recalls
- Lincoln Phone Number: 1-800-521-4140
Get More Protection
It doesn’t take much to get good coverage for your vehicle. Check out these great extended warranty providers:
Endurance
Get $350 off an Endurance warranty plan with coupon code: DRIVE350
You don’t have to rely on the automaker to give you vehicle coverage that actually saves you money. In fact, most factory extended warranties fall short of customer expectations.
A plan with Endurance, on the other hand, is much more comprehensive. As the top warranty provider, according to Consumer Advocates, Consumer Affairs, and Retirement Living, Endurance can cover things far beyond factory defects and flaws. So, if you want real coverage, it’s time to check out Endurance.
Get a free quote from Endurance today or call: 1-855-632-3655
Autopom!
In California and don’t have many third-party providers who can sell you a warranty plan? Autopom! Offers a number of mechanical breakdown insurance plans for CA residents, meaning you get coverage that’s regulated by the state.
Visit the autopom! website today or call for a free quote: 1-888-528-7487
- RELATEDA Look at CarShield’s Extended Warranty PlansCheck out what you may get with a CarShield extended warranty.READ NOW
- RELATEDMINI’s Extended Warranty: Added Protection for Your CooperREAD NOW
- RELATEDIs Audi’s Extended Warranty a Good Investment or a Waste of Money?The pros and cons of Audi’s extended warranty programREAD NOW