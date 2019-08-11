Best In-Dash Navigations: Get Where You Need To Go Quickly & Easily

Sometimes not knowing where you’re going can be a good thing. A little spontaneity never hurt anyone. But when it comes time to get back on the road to civilization, you need a navigation system you can trust. If you need help purchasing the best in-dash navigation system you can get—and one that can steer you in the right direction—check out the buying guide below.

Benefits of In-Dash Navigation Large display. Would you rather work with a map that's the size of a 3-by-5-inch notecard, or one that's 8 by 11 inches? Having a GPS navigation system makes a huge difference when it comes to seeing where you are and how to get where you need to be.

Useable without cell phone service. Navigation systems rely on the vast network of satellites orbiting the planet rather than the various cell towers located around the country. That means you can easily find out where you are even if you aren't able to call anyone for help.

Bigger interactive maps. Again, your phone can be a great way to find places on a map. However, the ability to work with a larger screen in the middle of your driving position can make a huge difference when you're navigating. Some navigation systems even offer features you may not be able to access on your cell phone.

Combine navigation and music. The best in-dash navigation systems don't make you choose between knowing where you are and your favorite playlist. Most units integrate audio output with navigation so you can still enjoy listening to music as you make your way towards your destination.

Removable and replaceable. Installing an in-dash navigation unit doesn't mean you're stuck with it forever. Once you know the installation process, removal is simply the reverse. And if you end up selling the vehicle you installed it in, you can just as easily pull it out and put it into your next vehicle.

Adaptability. While there are some in-dash navigation units out there that are specific to various vehicles of different years, there are just as many universal units that you can adapt to a variety of platforms.

While there are some in-dash navigation units out there that are specific to various vehicles of different years, there are just as many universal units that you can adapt to a variety of platforms. Good investment. If you are selling your car and don’t want to deal with the hassle of removing your in-dash navigation, simply boost your asking price. The navigation unit will increase the car’s value in a way that’s independent of market trends and other changing values. Types of In-Dash Navigation Touchscreen Most of the in-dash navigation systems you’ll find today are a touchscreen. After all, most phones and some laptops are touchscreens as well. These types of in-dash navigation systems aren’t necessarily more expensive than others, but they do include fewer buttons. Touchscreen in-dash navigation systems make it easy to navigate both the menu and the map as well. OEM Replacement Some in-dash navigation system manufacturers take the guesswork out of figuring out which product is the best for your vehicle. They market their products as direct OEM replacements that will install directly into the space left behind by your old radio unit. While most OEM replacement in-dash navigation systems simply hook up to the existing wiring harness, some might require more electrical work to fully function. Single/Double DIN Double DIN simply means that a unit measures 8 by 4 inches instead of 8 by 2 inches, which is the size of a single DIN. Many radio units installed on newer vehicles are double DIN, as the extra features found on these systems require more space for more components. Multimedia Many in-dash systems offer additional features. These features can include audio capabilities such as SiriusXM, an MP3 player, Pandora, Spotify, HD Radio, or the ability to connect to your smartphone and stream music. Higher-end in-dash navigation systems will include a DVD player as well, effectively bundling many of your favorite functions into one product. Top Brands Pioneer Founded in 1938, Pioneer has been an industry leader in the automotive aftermarket accessories niche. If you’re a loyal Pioneer consumer, check out its Double DIN Bluetooth In-Dash DVD/CD/AM/FM Receiver that’s also SiriusXM-ready. Kenwood Based out of California, Kenwood was founded in 1961 and has been a driving force ever since. Though it’s priced a bit higher than our three picks, the Kenwood Excelon In-Dash Navigation unit represents what the brand is all about. Alpine Calling California home, Alpine has been serving its customers since 1978. We recommend its Audio/Video/Nav System with SiriusXM Tuner if you prefer Alpine over our top picks.

In-Dash Navigation Pricing $100-$250: You should budget around $150 for a decent-quality, in-dash navigation system. Typically, most units around this price include basic radio features and accept CDs as well. Products at this price point also offer customization options.

$300-$500: Paying more than $300 for an in-dash navigation system will get you more technological options. That means more capabilities for audio input and output as well as different buttons and customization features. If you're looking for more than a run-of-the-mill in-dash navigation unit, budget around $400 for something you can use long term.

$500 and up: Spending around $500 on an in-dash navigation unit is a bit steep unless you're going to be using it on a weekly or even daily basis. Brand names often pop up around this price point, and you'll also enjoy a highly-capable navigation unit that you can depend on. Key Features Compatibility All vehicles are different, and the same can be said for their stereo units. When purchasing an in-dash navigation unit you want to make sure it is compatible with your car or truck. Some manufacturers will specify that their products are for a certain model and year; however, there are some universal models that will fit most vehicles. Screen Size Closely related to compatibility, screen size is critical when it comes to making the most of what you've got in your vehicle. Larger screens make it easier to see displayed maps, but you are limited in terms of spacing. Most in-dash navigation systems are anywhere from 6 to 9 inches. Like TV screens, these products are measured by the diagonal. User-Friendly Controls Each manufacturer has its own combination of knobs, buttons, and dials on their GPS navigation units. The best in-dash navigation systems will be touch- and user-friendly, offering the best feedback possible so you can keep your eyes on the road even as you navigate. User-friendly controls also mean having a touchscreen display, which simplifies basic processes to increase efficiency at a high rate. Other Considerations Extra Features: Most in-dash navigation systems include some sort of AM/FM radio feature along with CD and/or USB capabilities. Bluetooth is almost always standard, so you can easily connect your phone and stream music that way. Other features include a DVD player, satellite radio, etc. There may also be an option to hook up a rearview camera and listen to various types of media (such as podcasts and audiobooks).

Customization: The ability to personalize your in-dash navigation system can be the deciding factor in your purchasing decision. Some units will allow you to change the background screen, much like you can on a laptop computer. Others will give you the capability to save a number of radio stations as presets for both AM and FM stations. Best In-Dash Navigation Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best In-Dash Navigation Overall: Boss Audio Systems 6.75-inch Touchscreen Double DIN Multimedia Player

Our top pick for the best in-dash navigation system comes from Boss Audio. This navigation system features a 6.75-inch touchscreen and fits all vehicles equipped to accept Double DIN. There are a lot of great things you can do with this in-dash navigation system that doubles as a multimedia player. Let’s dig into it further to see exactly why it’s our top choice. Boss Audio equips its product with enormous capabilities. Besides the convenience of being a touchscreen, the head unit also features Bluetooth connectivity, an MP3 player, USB ports, an auxiliary port, and of course your traditional AM/FM radio. This product also includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, so you can bring even your old-model vehicle forward into the technological age. Boss Audio makes its in-dash navigation unit smart, as it will turn down the volume as you’re backing up so you can concentrate on being safe. There are a ton of customization features available, from arranging your applications to choosing a color scheme for the backlit buttons. The only drawback we could find with this product is that it doesn’t come with a back-up camera. You’ll have to purchase that separately if your car isn’t already equipped. However, it’s easy for anyone willing to put the time and effort into installing this product to enjoy a new audio experience as they travel to their destination with confidence. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value In-Dash Navigation: UNITOPSCI 7-inch Touchscreen Double DIN Car Stereo

You don’t have to spend upwards of $300 on a decent in-dash navigation system. For just over $100, you can be on your way and be sure of where you’re going. You won’t have to sacrifice your radio, and you can even link your phone to the unit. Keep reading to learn more about this value pick for best in-dash navigation systems. Equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen, this in-dash navigation unit supports a variety of functions from wi-fi capabilities to Bluetooth. You can listen to music in MP3, MP4, WAV, AMR, WMA, OGG, AAC, and MID formats. The unit also features USB and SD card ports so you can stream videos as well as music. The HD screen is capable of rendering 1080P video output at a resolution of 1024 by 600. In addition to all these capabilities, you can also mirror your phone screen to the in-dash navigation system’s screen as long as you own an Android phone. This mirroring technology allows you to work with two screens at once for a better viewing and navigating experience. The one big drawback of this product from UNITOPSCI is that it won’t pair with an Apple device. For many drivers, that’s a problem because of how popular iPhones are. However, even if you do own an iPhone and can’t connect, UNITOPSCI’s product is one anyone can enjoy and use on a daily basis. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best In-Dash Navigation Honorable Mention: Soundstream 6.2-inch Touchscreen Double DIN Multimedia Player

