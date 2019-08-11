Best Motorcycle Battery Tenders: Best Chargers for Boosting Battery Health

Seasonal vehicles like motorcycles, ATVs, and snowmobiles often sit for extended periods of time. For the most part, there is little to worry about while they're dormant. However, when you try to use them again, there's a good chance the battery will be dead. A good battery tender will fill the battery and monitor its health during the offseason. Check out the best motorcycle battery maintainers for safe and sustained charging.

This motorcycle battery maintainer is low powered compared to others in its price range and might be difficult to use due it its short connectors.

The NOCO battery maintainer comes with three size options, can improve your battery's health, has the best display, and is completely weatherproof.

Floval’s Automatic Battery Charger is compact, easy to use, and features spark-proof connectors and reverse polarity protection. It is the most affordable option.

The Battery Tender Plus is the most expensive option, only uses two indicator lights, and lacks manual controls.

The best motorcycle battery charger is the Battery Tender Plus, thanks to its smart features and affordable price.

Benefits of Motorcycle Battery Tenders Battery life. The issue with having your motorcycle battery on charge for long periods of time is the damage it can do. Overcharging can shorten your battery’s life, but using a battery tender will keep your battery healthy.

The issue with having your motorcycle battery on charge for long periods of time is the damage it can do. Overcharging can shorten your battery’s life, but using a battery tender will keep your battery healthy. Fewer replacements. If you damage your motorcycle battery after overcharging, there is no going back. Using a battery maintainer will save you from future replacements.

If you damage your motorcycle battery after overcharging, there is no going back. Using a battery maintainer will save you from future replacements. Safety. Leaving your battery plugged in for weeks (if not months) on end with a regular charger is an extreme fire risk. Battery tenders minimize this risk with temperature monitoring and decreased power output.

Leaving your battery plugged in for weeks (if not months) on end with a regular charger is an extreme fire risk. Battery tenders minimize this risk with temperature monitoring and decreased power output. Saves energy and money. An added benefit of reducing the power that is supplied to your battery is saving energy. Instead of wasting electricity and money on a charged battery, a float charger will save you in the long run. Types of Motorcycle Battery Tenders Regular Charger Your regular motorcycle battery charger works the same as a phone charger. You plug in your battery, and it continually charges at the same rate until you unplug it. The problem with this way of charging a motorcycle battery is that leaving it plugged in for prolonged periods can damage the battery, waste power, and even be a fire hazard. Trickle Charger A trickle charger was made to replace the standard style and is fairly common today. These chargers use more advanced technology to monitor the charge level and adapt to your battery's needs. The benefit of this "plug and forget" style is that it reduces the unnecessary power waste of traditional chargers and reduces fire risk. The only advantage it has over a floating charger is that no matter when you unplug it, the battery will be fully charged. Float Charger A floating charger, battery tender, and battery maintainer are all the same thing. This is a type of charger that also improves on traditional motorcycle battery charging but uses a different technology than trickle chargers. A floating charger will charge the battery fully, and then shut off. It allows the battery to drain to a predetermined level, then it turns back on and repeats the cycle. This is an improvement over the trickle charger because it saves more power and eliminates the fire risk from continuous charging. The only downside is, depending on when you disconnect it, it may not be at a full charge. Top Brands Battery Tender by Deltran As the name suggests, this company is a very popular brand that produces the best motorcycle trickle chargers and tenders on the market. The company, Deltran, started out as a small family-owned business in 1965. It became a mainstay in the industry thanks to its state-of-the-art designs and popularity among dealers. Today you can find the company's Battery Tender brand all over the world, thanks to countless vendors and distributors. Black+Decker The famous tool company got its start in 1910 when two friends started a machine shop. It launched in Baltimore before moving to a large-scale facility in Towson, Md. The company quickly gained attention thanks to its powered tools and presence at home during World War II. Today it makes a popular waterproof battery maintainer perfect for motorcycle use. Motorcycle Battery Tender Pricing Under $30: Some of the best battery tenders start at under $20. These chargers are typically smaller and may have fewer options when it comes to connectors or displays, but they remain reliable and easy to use.

Some of the best battery tenders start at under $20. These chargers are typically smaller and may have fewer options when it comes to connectors or displays, but they remain reliable and easy to use. Over $30: The higher-priced 12-volt motorcycle battery chargers give you a lot more options. Some of these battery tenders will have large LED displays or indicator lights, and they can sometimes generate more amps. Key Features Charging Modes The whole point of a battery tender is having multiple charging modes. The least advanced charger has one setting: charge. When you're shopping for a battery charger/maintainer, you want features that will make them worth your while. A trickle charge setting is good because it reduces the overall power that is supplied to your battery once it is fully charged. A maintain charge setting is better because it will completely shut down, charging for periods of time. The best and most advanced tender can offer both options on top of a regular charge mode. Connectors A battery tender won't help you out too much if it isn't compatible with your battery. There are multiple different types of terminals, so pay attention to how the tender will clip onto your battery. The bigger issue may be your outlet options since some battery tenders have shorter chords that might make them harder to use. Reverse Polarity Protection Although a simple feature, this can save you from doing severe damage to your motorcycle battery. A common issue is to accidentally connect the cables to the wrong terminal. Instead of damaging the battery, your battery tender will alert you that the connection is incorrect. Reverse polarity protection will keep your power supply and electrical circuits safe from the battery's power. Other Considerations Amps and Volts: When you're choosing a charger, the volts have to match the volts of your battery (i.e., a 12V battery needs a 12V charger). The amps correspond to the amount of power that will be supplied to your battery. While lower power is good for the long term, having a charger that can both charge fast and reduce power may be preferable.

When you're choosing a charger, the volts have to match the volts of your battery (i.e., a 12V battery needs a 12V charger). The amps correspond to the amount of power that will be supplied to your battery. While lower power is good for the long term, having a charger that can both charge fast and reduce power may be preferable. Temperature Monitor: An incredibly useful feature that some battery tenders include is a temperature monitor. High temps in the battery can have adverse effects, and overcharging (even through a trickle charge) will overheat the battery.

Best Motorcycle Battery Tender Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Motorcycle Battery Tender Overall: Battery Tender Plus 1.25 Amp Charger

The best battery tender for motorcycle batteries is the Tender Plus made by Deltran. The company's Battery Tender brand makes numerous products, plus every item from the company has a class-leading 10-year warranty. The Battery Tender Plus gets a boost over its related products (like the popular Battery Tender Junior) thanks to the item's healthy mix of impressive features and affordability. The Battery Tender Plus is a smart charger, and because of its features, it gives you more flexibility for charging your motorcycle's battery. The Battery Tender Plus will charge your device fully and then adjusts its voltage to maintain your battery. In fact, it uses four separate steps to help keep your battery healthy: initialization, bulk charge, absorption mode, and float mode. This portable motorcycle battery tender also has reverse polarity protection and a temperature monitor that adjusts the output based on your battery’s health. Despite its useful features, this motorcycle smart battery charger might not be the best for you. At only 1.25 amps, it is a relatively low-powered tender for the price. The Battery Tender Plus also has a basic notification set up with just two LED indicator lights. Some users may not like the lack of controls for turning the device on or off. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle Battery Tender Value: Foval Automatic Trickle Battery Charger

A cheap battery tender doesn't necessarily compromise on quality. Foval offers a comprehensive and easy-to-use battery maintainer for a fraction of the cost of its competition. Because of its size, this handheld motorcycle float charger is an excellent choice if space is an issue. The Floval Trickle Charger is most notable for its affordability, but the included capabilities are no less impressive. The device has a spark-proof lead connection, reverse polarity protection, and automatic charge adjustment. It includes LED indicator lights to inform you of the state of charging and level of power and uses four different levels of charging that adapt to your battery's needs. Many of the customer motorcycle battery tender reviews note that the Floval charge is incredibly easy to connect thanks to its fast grip and versatile connectors. While this is a great trickle charger for motorcycles, it might not be the best fit for you. This is the lowest powered tender on our list with just 1 amp. While low power is suitable for long-term usage, it all depends on your personal preference and how long you charge. This battery charger and maintainer also lacks some more sophisticated features such as a temperature monitor. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle Battery Tender Honorable Mention: NOCO Genius G1100 Battery Maintainer

