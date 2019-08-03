Best Laser Measuring Tools: Work More Efficiently & Accurately 

Many jobs require precise measurements. Laser measuring tools are much more convenient than tape measures and are popular among electricians, contractors, painters, and real estate brokers as well as DIYers who do a lot of work around the home. Check out our laser measuring device reviews and buying guide to find the best ones on the market.

The buttons are a little stiff, the Bluetooth app may take practice to use, it does not reliably measure exteriors in bright daylight, and it does not have a built-in level.

This device is well-designed, has a high build quality, is ISO certified for accuracy, and comes with a three-year warranty. The Bluetooth also allows you to move measurements directly onto sketches.

This compact laser tool is accurate up to 1/16 of an inch with a range of up to 330 feet. It is Bluetooth compatible and saves the last 10 measurements in its memory.

It can be a bit tricky to change some modes, it cannot measure large distances outside, the interface can be slightly awkward, and the measure continuously feature may lag.

This device is accurate, easy to use, and has multiple modes, including distance, volume, area measurement, and continuous measurement. It's a great, inexpensive, DIYer or semi-pro laser distance measurer.

This tool provides accuracy within 1/16 of an inch. It has a large LCD display, automatically calculates area and volume, and automatically shuts down when not in operation.

The accompanying app isn't as intuitive as it could be, the built-in calculator in the app is hard to use, and the battery life is short.

The screen is easy to read, and the built-in inclinometer allows for advanced features. It provides default real-time measurements that adjust as you move closer and farther from the target.

This pocket-sized, Class IIa laser tool measures distances from up to 165 feet to within 1/8 of an inch. It features a color display and Bluetooth functionality.

Benefits of Laser Measuring Tools They’re easy to use. The best laser measuring tool will enable you to make calculations without having to figure things out with a pencil, paper, and tape measure. Determining volume, area, and triangulation is simple to do.

A laser measuring tool is rated on a scale of one to seven to describe how well it is sealed against dust. It's also rated from one to nine for water resistance. The higher the number, the more dustproof and water-resistant it is. Outdoor Use: The best outdoor laser measuring tool will have a high protection rating so you can use it in various elements without fearing the conditions will destroy the device. It will also be powerful enough to work through interference that you may not encounter indoors. Best Laser Measuring Tool Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Laser Measuring Tool Overall: Bosch GLM 50 C Bluetooth Enabled Laser Distance Measure

This pocket-sized, Class IIa laser tool measures distances from up to 165 feet to within 1/8th of an inch. It features a color, backlit display for increased visibility and Bluetooth functionality to transfer and store measurements from the laser measurer to a smart device using the Bosch app. It's a great tool, especially if you need to measure distances over six feet when you're working alone. The screen is easy to read, and it's small enough to put in your pocket but large enough to be usable. The built-in inclinometer provides default real-time measurement that adjusts as you move closer and farther from the target. It also works as a bullseye level and saves countless steps up and down a ladder and dangerous positions using a ruler or tape measure. One downside is the app isn't as intuitive as it could be, and the device doesn't have the option to keep the Bluetooth on between uses when powering on/off. Also, the built-in calculator in the app is hard to use. In addition, it doesn't have a function to account for a shaky hand, and the battery life is short. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Laser Measuring Tool Value: Tacklife HD60 Classic Laser Measure

This tool provides accuracy within 1/16th of an inch. It measures ranges up to 196 feet and has two bubble levels, which provide a more precise measurement than one bubble. It also has a large LCD screen with a backlight for better visibility. It includes a variety of settings, such as automatic calculation of area and volume, data memory, and automatic shutdown without operation. This device is accurate, easy to use, and the red dot is big and easy to see in daylight. The tool has multiple measurement modes, including distance, volume, area measurement, continuous measurement, and measurement by Pythagoras. Even though it's an entry-level device, it reports distances in multiple ways and remembers the type you chose last instead of defaulting to meters. Overall, it's a great, inexpensive homeowner or semi-pro laser distance measurer. One problem is it can be a bit tricky to change some modes, and you may have to turn it off and back on again to switch between them. Also, it cannot measure large distances outside, the fractions are very small on the display, the interface can be slightly awkward, and the measure continuously function has a bit of a lag. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Laser Measuring Tool Honorable Mention: Leica DISTO D2 New 330ft Laser Distance Measure

