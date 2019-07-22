Best Mobility Scooters: Roam Around Your Home And Neighborhood With Ease 

Benefits of Mobility Scooters

You have trouble walking. Age, illness, or injury can sometimes prevent a person from walking long distances or walking at all. Fortunately, a top-rated mobility scooter can help you get around.

Age, illness, or injury can sometimes prevent a person from walking long distances or walking at all. Fortunately, a top-rated mobility scooter can help you get around. You want independence. If you struggle with walking and have limited mobility, it can be very isolating. The best mobility scooter will get you out of the house so you can participate in social activities as well as run errands or attend events.

If you struggle with walking and have limited mobility, it can be very isolating. The best mobility scooter will get you out of the house so you can participate in social activities as well as run errands or attend events. You want to avoid injury. If you have problems with balance or stability, a power scooter can help. You don't have to worry about falling down while walking because the scooter will keep you solidly in place.

If you have problems with balance or stability, a power scooter can help. You don't have to worry about falling down while walking because the scooter will keep you solidly in place. You don’t want to be a burden. Caregivers do a lot for their family and loved ones. With an electric mobility scooter, you don't have to rely as much on others for their assistance.

Caregivers do a lot for their family and loved ones. With an electric mobility scooter, you don't have to rely as much on others for their assistance. You can enjoy your vacation. Many high-quality mobility scooters have a really long charge that enables you to ride around all day before the battery dies. That means you can travel with friends and family without worry.

Types of Mobility Scooters

Folding/Travel Scooter

If portability is a priority, then look for a folding scooter. You just have to remove the battery pack and collapse the scooter on itself in order to carry it. While they are easy to move and store, there are some disadvantages. They are not intended for rough terrain, and they don't travel very fast (top speed is usually around four miles per hour).

Full-Size Scooter

The best mobility scooters for seniors and others who struggle with walking are typically full-sized. Some can carry up to 400 pounds, and they are quite comfortable. They often have high-backed seats, can travel at speeds between four and 12 miles per hour, and can go as far as 30 miles on a single battery charge.

Heavy-Duty Scooter

A heavy-duty mobility scooter accommodates larger individuals. They can usually carry as much as 500 pounds. They also feature larger seating areas for comfort. In addition, these heavy-duty devices have the ability to travel over rough surfaces or terrain.

Three- and Four-Wheeled Scooters

A three-wheel mobility scooter allows the rider to have more maneuverability than if they ride a four-wheel mobility scooter. Scooters with three wheels are smaller and can more easily squeeze through tight spaces. One disadvantage is that they have a narrow footrest area. Four-wheeled scooters are much more stable and maybe slightly more comfortable because the footrest area tends to be larger, but they’re less maneuverable.

Top Brands

Pride Mobility

Pride Mobility is the world’s leading designer and manufacturer of mobility products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Exeter, Pennsylvania. It also operates in Australia, Canada, China, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. One top product is the Pride Mobility Go-Go Traveler Elite Plus 4-Wheel Scooter.

Golden Technologies

Founded in 1985, Golden Technologies is the world’s leading manufacturer of luxurious lift and recline chairs and has also produced growing lines of lift chairs, power wheelchairs, and scooters. The company is based in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, and one of its most popular products is the BUZZAROUND EX Extreme 4-Wheel Heavy Duty Long Range Travel Scooter.

Shoprider

Shoprider, based in Torrance, California, has been manufacturing scooters and power chairs in the United States since 1988. Its aim is to bring advanced features, innovative designs, and affordable pricing to consumers. One top product is the Shoprider Sunrunner 4 Wheel Scooter.

Drive Medical

Founded in 2000, Drive manufactures a variety of medical equipment, including power wheelchairs, power scooters, mobility products, rehabilitation products and more. Its corporate office is based in Port Washington, New York. One recommended product is the Drive Medical Scout Spitfire 4 Wheel Travel Power Scooter.

Mobility Scooter Pricing

Under $1,000: Some folding scooters such as travel scooters are not super expensive, but they move very slowly and cannot tolerate difficult terrain. There are also several other good-quality budget scooters that cost less than $1,000.

Some folding scooters such as travel scooters are not super expensive, but they move very slowly and cannot tolerate difficult terrain. There are also several other good-quality budget scooters that cost less than $1,000. Over $1,000: Premium folding, full-sized, and heavy-duty scooters can cost upwards of $3,000, depending on the features they provide. Three-wheeled scooters tend to be slightly less expensive than the four-wheel design.

Key Features

Weight Capacity

When you don't have a lot of mobility, it's easier to gain weight. That's why so many mobility scooters are built to accommodate larger people. However, some have the ability to carry less weight than others. The weight rating refers to the weight of the rider as well as whatever he or she is carrying, such as groceries. Choose a scooter with a weight limit that will accommodate your needs.

Operating Range

A large operating range will allow you to travel many miles on a single charge, which is important if you plan on using your scooter frequently. Some electric scooters have a range of just 10 miles before you need to recharge, while others will have a 30-mile range.

Maximum Speed

Many medical scooters are not very fast. However, you can find some really cool mobility scooters that travel up to speeds of 20 mph or more. If you have arthritic hands or difficulty executing precise steering motions, a slower scooter may be more your speed. But if it's replacing a vehicle, a faster scooter may be better.

Portability

A scooter intended for home-use only does not need to be very portable because you won't be taking it anywhere. But if you want to use your scooter both inside your house as well as around town, you need one that is not too difficult to put in and out of a car or load onto a car carrier.

Comfort

Be sure to choose a model that accommodates your weight as well as an adjustable steering column and a padded, adjustable seat so it's comfortable to operate. A good mobility scooter will also have a decent amount of legroom and padded, adjustable armrests that help give you a more comfortable ride.

Other Considerations

Storage: Most mobility scooters come with a basket or storage container that can hold a variety of items, such as a wallet, purse, cane, and grocery bags. These storage compartments make it easier for you to go from place to place with all the things you need on a daily basis.

Most mobility scooters come with a basket or storage container that can hold a variety of items, such as a wallet, purse, cane, and grocery bags. These storage compartments make it easier for you to go from place to place with all the things you need on a daily basis. Battery Indicator: The best electric mobility scooters run on battery power. It's important to have a colored light, LCD bar, or another indicator that lets you know when the battery is nearing depletion. If you want a back-up battery, it can cost as much as $100 or more. However, a second battery will allow you to run your scooter all day and keep riding while the other battery is being charged.

The best electric mobility scooters run on battery power. It's important to have a colored light, LCD bar, or another indicator that lets you know when the battery is nearing depletion. If you want a back-up battery, it can cost as much as $100 or more. However, a second battery will allow you to run your scooter all day and keep riding while the other battery is being charged. Tires: If you plan on largely using your mobility scooter indoors, the tires will last longer. The best indoor-outdoor mobility scooter will require good tires with good tread. This will enable you to achieve greater traction on surfaces such as wet sidewalks. It's important to retain control of your scooter at all times.

If you plan on largely using your mobility scooter indoors, the tires will last longer. The best indoor-outdoor mobility scooter will require good tires with good tread. This will enable you to achieve greater traction on surfaces such as wet sidewalks. It's important to retain control of your scooter at all times. Keyed Ignition: If you want to ensure that no one can easily ride your scooter, choose one with a keyed ignition. This will keep people from starting it without your permission. Some models even include alarms, which can also be purchased separately so you feel more protected against theft.

If you want to ensure that no one can easily ride your scooter, choose one with a keyed ignition. This will keep people from starting it without your permission. Some models even include alarms, which can also be purchased separately so you feel more protected against theft. Ground Clearance: If you plan on riding your mobility scooter a lot outside, you will need a higher ground clearance to get around obstacles (i.e., rocks and branches) that you wouldn't necessarily encounter on indoor floors. This will give you more flexibility if you travel a lot around town.

If you plan on riding your mobility scooter a lot outside, you will need a higher ground clearance to get around obstacles (i.e., rocks and branches) that you wouldn't necessarily encounter on indoor floors. This will give you more flexibility if you travel a lot around town. Freewheel Mode: This feature allows you to disengage the drive mechanism so you can easily move the scooter without turning it on. This is very useful because you may need to park in a tight space or maneuver in smaller areas. It's also helpful if the parked scooter is in your path and you want to quickly move it out of the way.

This feature allows you to disengage the drive mechanism so you can easily move the scooter without turning it on. This is very useful because you may need to park in a tight space or maneuver in smaller areas. It's also helpful if the parked scooter is in your path and you want to quickly move it out of the way. Added Features: Some models have hand-operated brakes so you can stop quickly. Others have headlights, which are necessary if you use it outside at night. Rearview mirrors will enable you to see what's behind you before you back up, which is helpful if you have problems turning your neck or torso. A speed limiter will prevent you from riding too fast.

Best Mobility Scooter Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Mobility Scooter Overall: Pride Mobility Go-Go Traveler Elite Plus 4-Wheel Scooter