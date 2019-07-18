Hands-on with the ABOX TrekPow Jump Starter

Does this little jumper live up to the hype? The fine people of ABOX sent me a unit to test on my perfectly working truck to find out. In the end, I can say the TrekPow is about as close to portable jump-starter perfection as you can get, if you don’t mind playing charades with the instruction manual. It's a powerful jump starter with some room for improvement.

That experience is why I’m always on the lookout for things I can add to my automotive emergency kit. Enter the ABOX TrekPow : a small car jump starter that promises to save lives and sandwiches alike and boasts some impressive specs like 1,500 peak power amps.

I used to think that true gear heads could disassemble engines with their bare hands and handle jump-starting a battery with nothing but a potato. This notion died the night I found myself stranded in a Jimmy Johns parking lot, fearing for my sandwich (and my life), locked out of my Prius that supposedly could never die.

This jump-starter is a clear winner when it comes to user-friendly operation. While the manual can be confusing to follow, it’s pretty easy to figure out as long as you get the plugs connected to the right battery leads before sending some electricity into your vehicle.

Overall Design If you have ever wanted to have something you can call a "black box," this is it. The design cues of the TrekPow lean towards being simple—a long rectangular case with a heavy-duty exterior and not much else. Besides the obvious "Press Me, I Dare You" red button, some LED power indicator lights, various charging points, and the main LED flashlight, there isn't much else to the TrekPow's design.

For the most part, unless you are looking for something filled with additional features, this is the kind of design you want in an ultraportable car jump starter. When you find yourself in a position to bring your vehicle back from the dead, it's nice not to have to spend a lot of time searching for the right button or port. With that said, ABOX has gone overboard somewhat in the simplicity department. Assuming you can tell the difference between a 12V DC and USB port power sources, most of the places you can plug something into are fairly obvious. There are a few finer details, however, that you may need to learn via a manual. The USB ports, for example, are color-coded but lack any indication of which one is the faster 3.0 port if you want to use it as a speedy portable charger.

The size of the jump starter falls in line with other competitors but combined with the soft-yet-rigid carrying case, you won't be fitting it into a glove box without sacrificing room for other things. You may find keeping the starter in smaller vehicles to be a challenge unless you're okay with it flopping around in the trunk or under seats. Using the TrekPow Getting this thing to actually jump your car is where this lithium jump starter shines. Not only does it look good on paper in terms of power specs, but the process of getting it connected to the battery is also about as simple as it gets. In testing the TrekPow, I found myself facing a bit of a challenge considering I don't keep dead batteries around to test. Short of running my truck's high beams for a few days straight while blaring my favorite Journey tracks on the stereo, I had to find another way to jump a perfectly good battery. Turns out all I really needed was a small, little lightbulb… literally. By hooking up a lightbulb between the engine and car's starter, the lightbulb adds enough resistance (similar to dirty or bad cable connections) to prevent the engine from turning on. In other words, no energy for the engine, tons of energy for an unconventional work light setup. This setup was perfect for an old fashioned jump test. There was no power to the engine, no Journey songs, nothing. Adding the jump starter itself into the equation was simple and straightforward: red clamp on the positive post, black clamp on the negative. The unit turns on automatically once the plugs are inserted into the car battery jump starter. Once you have the clamps connected to the posts, you can just start the engine as normal, making the whole jumping process convenient during an emergency situation. At the same time, the presence of the magic red button is a bit misleading since it doesn't do anything in the process except turn the power level indicators on. If you have some experience with jumping cars, the TrekPow will be intuitive to use. You may find the need to refer to the user manual once or twice, however, if you are new to the automotive juicing experience. In my case, I found the need to refer to it mainly to look at the pretty pictures to avoid blowing anything up. The negatives in using the TrekPow are few and far between. The power cables need to be a bit longer since the negative clamp may be too short to connect to the car's frame instead of the negative post. The clamps, like any others, were also prone to slipping and shifting as the engine cranked up if they weren't in the perfect spot on the battery posts. Included Accessories The one area where the jump starter doesn't shine, for better or worse, is in the accessories department. While there are plenty of jump starters available that borrow design cues from the 30+ tool Swiss army knives few actual survival experts would carry, meaning you get lots of charging ports for electronic devices, an LED light, a high-psi air compressor, an LCD screen, and barely enough peak amps to offer enough power to the engine, the TrekPow takes a different approach. In short, if you want something that does more than just jump the car battery, it may be best to look elsewhere.

