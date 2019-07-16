Best Truck Caps: Make the Most of Your Truck 

There are many reasons to buy a truck, but the truck bed is probably one of the most popular. If you’re looking into a truck cap and want more information, take a look at our buying guide below. We’ve picked out the top three truck caps we consider to be the best overall, the best value, and one we just couldn’t help but mention.

Weighing in at 70 pounds, this truck cap can be quite hard to install and remove without help. This is also a relatively expensive product.

Each type of material on this soft cover is made for outdoor use, from the heat-sealed seams to the commercial-grade zippers. Also included is a third brake light kit.

Get the benefits of a hard truck cap without the hassle of installation and loss of fuel economy with the BeStop Supertop Soft Cover.

The Velcro seal on each side can easily become less effective if debris gets inside the fibers.

Combining an incredible price and enormous potential, the MaxMate Roll Up Tonneau Cover is sleek, capable, weatherproof, and flexible when not in use.

Included in this package are the stainless steel clamps you need to install the tonneau cover. You’ll also receive a weather sealing strip.

Benefits of Truck Caps A weather-proof, enclosed space. Truck beds alone are like a great big box you can store and transport items in, but sometimes you need shelter too. Don’t pack everything into the cab of the truck with you—invest in a truck cap.

Truck beds alone are like a great big box you can store and transport items in, but sometimes you need shelter too. Don’t pack everything into the cab of the truck with you—invest in a truck cap. Full use of truck bed storage. Adding a truck cap onto the bed of your 4x4 doesn’t mean you’ll sacrifice storage space. In fact, some truck caps even add height so you can store large objects in a covered area.

Adding a truck cap onto the bed of your 4x4 doesn’t mean you’ll sacrifice storage space. In fact, some truck caps even add height so you can store large objects in a covered area. Great business alternative. Rather than investing in additional trucks or commercial vehicles, you can easily throw a cap onto the truck you already own. This is especially helpful if you work in landscaping, construction, delivery, and other professions.

Rather than investing in additional trucks or commercial vehicles, you can easily throw a cap onto the truck you already own. This is especially helpful if you work in landscaping, construction, delivery, and other professions. Versatility. Depending on the type of truck cap you invest in, installation and removal don’t take very long. That makes it easy to transition your truck from an open-bed vehicle to one that can transport materials in a covered space. You won’t have to commit to either type unless you choose to.

Depending on the type of truck cap you invest in, installation and removal don’t take very long. That makes it easy to transition your truck from an open-bed vehicle to one that can transport materials in a covered space. You won’t have to commit to either type unless you choose to. Protection. Most people don’t realize that one of the main benefits of installing a truck cap is the protection it offers your truck bed. Though you might still use it often, the truck bed won’t be subjected to all kinds of weather such as damaging sun rays.

Most people don’t realize that one of the main benefits of installing a truck cap is the protection it offers your truck bed. Though you might still use it often, the truck bed won’t be subjected to all kinds of weather such as damaging sun rays. Additional features. Believe it or not, there are some characteristics that make installing a truck cap better than having an open truck bed. For example, anyone who travels or camps can install roof rack rails on the truck cap itself for even more storage. Types of Truck Caps Hard Hard truck caps are one of the most common types. You’ll typically see them painted the same color as the truck, but this is not always the case. Hard truck caps can offer more height in the covered truck bed space. Many of these hard truck caps include windows on the sides and rear, some of which will open. Hard caps are typically made of fiberglass. These fiberglass truck caps aren’t necessarily built to withstand the damage your car can sustain. However, fiberglass caps are still fairly heavy and easily weigh over 100 pounds. Soft Whereas hard truck caps are made from aluminum or other heavy-duty metals, soft caps are typically made of vinyl. Most materials are waterproof and/or weather-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about soaking what’s in the truck bed in inclement weather. Soft truck caps don’t usually weigh as much as hard caps, which can topple the scale at around 200 pounds. Most soft caps don’t exceed 80 pounds. Soft caps are also easier to remove and may include windows. Tonneau A type of soft truck cap, the tonneau cover pulls across the length of the truck bed instead of on top of it. Tonneau covers come in a variety of designs, from those that include multiple panels that fold on top of one another for access to covers that roll up like a blanket to be stored near the rear of the cab. Investing in a tonneau cover can be a good way to protect the objects you transport in your truck bed, but they don’t offer the advantage of height. Tent You’ve probably heard of putting a swimming pool in the back of a pickup truck, but have you ever seen one with a tent? Tent truck caps are basically meant for just a few people and use the added height of a truck bed to lift the tent off the ground. It’s a great way to the camp outside but still, feel secure. You can place a mattress inside the tent as long as it fits in the truck bed, and when you’re done simply fold the tent up and store it just as easily. Top Brands BeStop Headquartered in Colorado, BeStop was founded by Tom Bradley in 1954. The company specializes in soft-top covers, like this Supertop built specifically for Dodge Rams of certain years and makes. BAK Well-known in the industry for quite some time, BAK Industries is headquartered in Missouri. If you own a 2014-2019 GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado, they’ve got the Tonneau Cover for you. Search the company’s inventory to find out if it has a cover for your particular truck. Gator Based out of Florida, Gator has certainly made its mark on the industry. The Gator Evo Hard Bi-Fold Tonneau Cover is just one of their finely-made products you’ll come to depend on. Tyger Auto Still relatively new to the game after about five years in the business, Tyger Auto calls sunny California it's home. Check out its Low Profile Roll-Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover if you want to keep your truck’s exterior sleek while still being able to protect the bed. Truck Caps Pricing $99-$200: Most of the truck caps you’ll find in this price range will consist of various types of tents you can install in the bed for camping. You may be able to find a hard truck cap at this price point, but it likely won’t be very durable and may not necessarily come with the features you want.

Most of the truck caps you’ll find in this price range will consist of various types of tents you can install in the bed for camping. You may be able to find a hard truck cap at this price point, but it likely won’t be very durable and may not necessarily come with the features you want. $200-$800: Expect to pay anywhere from $300 to $700 for a decent truck cap in a wide variety of types. For example, you can find quality-made hard caps for around $400-$500. There are a number of soft truck caps in this range as well, including tonneau covers, with those at the higher end being a bit better built than others.

Expect to pay anywhere from $300 to $700 for a decent truck cap in a wide variety of types. For example, you can find quality-made hard caps for around $400-$500. There are a number of soft truck caps in this range as well, including tonneau covers, with those at the higher end being a bit better built than others. $800-$1,100+: You’ll find some tonneau covers available at this price range, as well as some soft caps. Typically, trucks with longer beds will require more expensive covers because there’s more material involved. Custom-built truck caps fall into this price point as well. Key Features Weatherproof Since one of the biggest reasons for purchasing a truck cap is to protect what’s within from the elements, a waterproof seal is almost always a requirement. The cap itself should be sealed, but it should also attach to the truck bed rails to create a weatherproof bond. You can avoid worrying about moisture getting into the contents of your truck bed with the best truck caps. Security Truck caps must be secure in two ways: They should lock your valuables inside and also clamp down securely onto your truck bed. Truck caps with side windows are designed so the windows can only be opened from inside the bed itself. However, the back glass should have some sort of locking mechanism with matching keys to creating a secure environment. The best truck caps also use strong, heavy-duty clamps to keep the cap secure. Durable Materials Whether hard or soft, truck caps should be made of durable materials that will withstand frequent outdoor use. These materials should be washable—whether via a pressure washer or through an automated car wash—and be designed to repel contaminants and debris. The best truck caps won’t rip or tear easily. Size Truck caps are extremely ineffective if they don’t fit your particular vehicle, so ordering the correct size is key. Of importance is not only the length and width but also the height. The best truck caps use their size to their advantage and allow you to transport more within the space of your truck bed. Other Considerations Windows: One of the features you may or may not like about truck caps is that they can include side and rear windows. Having windows installed in your truck cap can make for easy access, especially if you’re using your truck for work or business. Windows also make it easier to get airflow to the truck bed, which is ideal for pets or if you use the bed for camping.

One of the features you may or may not like about truck caps is that they can include side and rear windows. Having windows installed in your truck cap can make for easy access, especially if you’re using your truck for work or business. Windows also make it easier to get airflow to the truck bed, which is ideal for pets or if you use the bed for camping. Lining: Depending on the type of truck cap you choose, you may want to look into the types of lining you can install. Soft liners or those that provide insulation are great if you keep pets in the bed or plan to use it as a living space. Heavy-duty liners can also help if you pack a lot of tools and equipment into the bed beneath the truck cap.

Depending on the type of truck cap you choose, you may want to look into the types of lining you can install. Soft liners or those that provide insulation are great if you keep pets in the bed or plan to use it as a living space. Heavy-duty liners can also help if you pack a lot of tools and equipment into the bed beneath the truck cap. Off-Truck Storage: Storing your truck cap properly when it’s off your vehicle is important to consider. Soft caps and tonneau covers oftentimes roll up out of the way and can be stored in a garage or outdoor shed. However, you may want to consider purchasing or building a wooden base or pallet to store your hard truck cap when you’re not using it.

Storing your truck cap properly when it’s off your vehicle is important to consider. Soft caps and tonneau covers oftentimes roll up out of the way and can be stored in a garage or outdoor shed. However, you may want to consider purchasing or building a wooden base or pallet to store your hard truck cap when you’re not using it. Roof Rack Installation: You should consider whether or not you want your truck cap to have roof rails already installed or you’d like to add those on yourself at a later date. Having them installed before you place the truck cap on your vehicle is much easier to do than installing them when the cap is eight to 10 feet in the air on the back of your truck.

You should consider whether or not you want your truck cap to have roof rails already installed or you’d like to add those on yourself at a later date. Having them installed before you place the truck cap on your vehicle is much easier to do than installing them when the cap is eight to 10 feet in the air on the back of your truck. Warranty: The best truck caps will have a lifetime warranty. However, not all manufacturers will offer such an incentive. If you’re going to be using your truck cap for a long time, consider investing in a product that has a lifetime warranty. Those truck caps without lifetime warranties may not necessarily last as long or are as high quality. Best Truck Caps Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Truck Cap Overall: Tyger Auto Tri-Fold Truck Tonneau Cover

We chose the Tyger Auto Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover as our top pick for the best truck cap because of the many features it offers to a variety of truck owners. A tonneau cover is an easy way to get the coverage you need without having to add weight or mass to your truck. With the Tyger Auto Tonneau Cover, you can easily install and manipulate the product, and it won’t take too large a chunk out of your savings. Beyond the price, we chose this tonneau cover because it is made of a lightweight aluminum frame and heavy-duty vinyl material. Tyger Auto provides stainless steel clamps for installation, which doesn’t require the use of a drill. The entire unit itself only weighs about 38 pounds. Tyger Auto also includes a weather seal strip so you can make sure the contents of your bed don’t get wet. The cover mounts on top of the truck bed rail for a few more inches of clearance, and it comes fully assembled so all you have to do is install it. Our biggest concern with the Tyger Auto Tonneau Cover is that you may have to make some adjustments to fit it to your truck’s bed. For the best fit, be sure to measure and order the proper tonneau cover size. However, Tyger Auto does offer a simple solution for anyone looking to install and use a tonneau cover on their truck bed. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Truck Cap: MaxMate Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover

Rather than folding up like other models, this tonneau cover from MaxMate curls in on itself to roll up tight for storage or to simply to get it out of the way in order to use the entire truck bed. MaxMate’s product is affordable and easy to install, features we know make it easier to get the job done and get on your way. There are a lot of great features we found with this particular tonneau cover. As with many similar products, this cover is made from durable, high-strength vinyl material stretched across an aluminum powder-coated inner framework. The soft vinyl makes for a great polished, sleek look that adds to the overall styling of your truck while still protecting the objects in your truck bed. Velcro strips seal the tonneau cover on each side, which also features an adjustable tension system designed to keep the vinyl covering wrinkle-free and taut. A no-drill installation process and 10-year warranty round out the great features on the MaxMate Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover. One of the drawbacks of this particular design is that Velcro tends to wear quickly over time, especially when faced with the elements. All kinds of debris can make its way into the fibers of the Velcro and diminish the material’s ability to seal properly. That being said, this tonneau cover works great if you’re looking for a simple solution to cover your truck bed without having to invest in a large, heavy truck cap. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Truck Cap Honorable Mention: BeStop Black Diamond Supertop Soft Cover

