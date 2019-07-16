Best Moisture Meters: Detect Damp Wood and Sheetrock with Ease

While many people use moisture meters to measure the water content of wood, some models can also be used on drywall and concrete. They are versatile devices popular with contractors and building inspectors, as well as DIYers and those who enjoy woodworking. Check out our buying guide and moisture meter reviews to find the right tool for the job.

One problem is the meter needs to be calibrated every time you use it, which may require you to remove the battery and press a specific button sequence.

This meter gives you consistent/repeatable measurements on a variety of different woods. The readouts are super fast and within one percent. Also, the density chart in the directions is very helpful.

This inductive and pinless moisture meter is noninvasive and non-marring. It includes options for 10 different grades of timber density and has a large LCD screen and an automatic shutoff.

The cap protecting the prongs may be difficult to take off. Also, to get the best readings, you need to set the precise calibration and consult a large chart.

This durable and compact moisture meter is simple to use. It's easy to read during the day and at night, and it takes only a few seconds to get an accurate reading.

The pins can unscrew or break when inserted into certain hardwoods. The plastic around them appears flimsy, and it may be difficult to completely insert the pins into some materials.

This meter is easy to use and is very accurate. The LED-backlit display is large, clear, and easy to use, and the unit as a whole is solid and well-built.

This device functions both as a pin and pinless moisture meter. It works on brick, concrete, drywall, plaster, and carpet and displays moisture content as low, medium, or high.

Benefits of Moisture Meters They detect damp building materials. If moisture levels are too high, the wood or other building material you’re working with can expand, warp, or become brittle. Water damage can become a big problem in just a short time.

It's better to detect damp wood, sheetrock, or concrete sooner rather than later. It can be very expensive to repair moldy drywall and other issues if they’re not quickly diagnosed, while a moisture meter is not very costly. They identify wet firewood. If you burn a lot of firewood to heat your home or for other purposes, the best moisture meter can detect damp wood, which can produce heavy soot and won't burn as well as dry wood. Types of Moisture Meters Pin This type of moisture meter uses two pins that sink into the material and determine what the moisture levels are inside using an electrical current. A hardwood moisture meter with pins is usually very accurate, and it’s also less expensive than a pinless meter. The downside to pin-type meters is you will leave small holes in the wood or other material you’re testing. Pinless The best pinless moisture meter is also known as a contactless moisture meter. You check the moisture of a material by measuring it on the surface with a sensor. It typically measures about ¾ inches deep. This type of meter is quite accurate, and you don't need to put any holes into the material. One drawback is it costs more than a pin-type moisture meter. Also, it may not accurately measure thicker or tightly packed materials. Top Brands Calculated Industries Based in Carson City, Nevada, Calculated Industries has been manufacturing specialty construction calculators and digital measuring tools since 1978. Its products have been used by more than 10 million professionals. One top product is the Calculated Industries AccuMASTER Duo Pro Pin & Pinless Moisture Meter. Ryobi Japanese company Ryobi Seisakusho Co., Ltd. was founded in 1943, and it manufactures products for the automobile, electronics, and telecommunications industries. It operates 12 manufacturing facilities in six countries, including one in Shelbyville, Indiana. One popular product is the Ryobi Digital LED Pinless Moisture Meter. General Tools General Tools has been designing precision specialty tools for nearly a century. Founded in New York City in 1922, the company offers over 1,000 products, including digital test and measurement tools. One recommended product is the General Tools Digital Moisture Meter. Lignomat USA Lignomat started selling moisture meters and kiln control equipment in the United States in 1979. Today, it offers pin meters and pinless moisture meters, moisture meters for concrete, lumber dry kiln controls, and a variety of wireless monitoring devices for moisture and humidity conditions. One popular product is the Lignomat Moisture Meter Mini-Ligno E/D. Moisture Meter Pricing $25-$70: You can purchase a decent moisture meter without spending a lot of money. Those for general use typically cost less than $100, and a cheap moisture meter may be as little as $25.

The best moisture meter will quickly display the information you need. The screen should be simple to read and have a backlit display for better visibility. Also, make sure the menus are easy to navigate so you don't have to constantly switch functions to get the job done quickly and efficiently. Added Features: A good-quality digital moisture meter will also display temperature, which is helpful if you're investigating a possible hot or cold water leak. By following the changes in temperature, you can better pinpoint the leak. Other meters have options such as keeping track of measurements with a memory function. Best Moisture Meter Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Moisture Meter Overall: Calculated Industries AccuMASTER Duo Pro Pin & Pinless Moisture Meter

This device functions both as a pin and pinless moisture meter. The pinless pad can be used to scan for moisture behind a wall or under a floor, while the pin feature can pinpoint problem areas and leaks. It works on brick, concrete, drywall, plaster, and carpet. It displays moisture content as low, medium, or high, and has an accuracy of +/- three percent. It works on a 9v battery and has an automatic shut off. This moisture meter is easy to use and is very accurate. It beeps to indicate moisture level, so if the level is really low the beeping will be slow, but it beeps faster with more moisture. The LED-backlit display is large, clear, and easy to use, and the unit as a whole is solid and well built. The pins are sharp, and the product comes with an extra set in case you need them. One downside is the pins can easily unscrew, fall off, or break when inserted into certain hardwoods. Also, the plastic around the pins appears a bit flimsy. There have also been some complaints that it's difficult to completely insert the pins into some materials. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Moisture Meter: Tavool Wood Moisture Meter

This pin-type moisture meter displays the percentage of moisture content in wood on three levels: low (five to 12 percent), medium (12 to 17 percent) and high (17 to 60 percent). The LED-backlit display features a hold function, memory function, maximum/minimum moisture measurement, temperature, and automatic power-off. It comes with a two-year warranty. This durable and sturdy moisture meter is compact and simple to operate. The bright screen allows you to see moisture reading during the day, and you can see the display just as well when it's dark. It takes only a few seconds to get a reading, and it's very accurate. It also features an extensive calibration table for wood. As a bonus, it comes with batteries as well as the screwdriver you need to remove the back cover for installing them. One of the only downsides to this product is the cap protecting the prongs may be a little difficult to take off. There's no good way to grip the protective cover to remove it, which may be problematic for an elderly individual and could possibly damage the pins. Also, to get the best readings you need to precisely calibrate it and consult a large chart/table. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Moisture Meter Honorable Mention: Dr. Meter Pinless Wood Moisture Meter

