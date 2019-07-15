Best Electric Scooters: Commute to Work or Ride for Fun

Electric scooters may be one of the more interesting and unique ways to get around these days. They’re quick, cheaper than cars, and can get going in no time. Many people are choosing to use them on their daily commute to work, and cities are using them as commuter scooters to quickly get people where they need to go. If you’re considering a new form of travel or want something fun to zip around on, here are a few of the best e-scooters you can get.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The price range is on the higher side, and the deck is on the shorter side, so you may feel uncomfortable standing on your feet. Also, you may find that reaching the top speed is only achievable by going downhill.

You can easily monitor the amount of battery charge with the built-in level indicator. It includes five LED lights to let you know when you need to power it up again. It also comes with a speedometer with three variable speed modes. Plus, the airless pneumatic tires are capable of withstanding the harshest of bumps.

Macwheel’s electric scooter comes with a large 350-watt motor to propel the machine at speeds just over 15 mph. Charging the 270Wh, high-capacity, lithium-ion battery to full only takes around four hours.

It can be a little confusing to know when it is charged as there isn’t a battery monitor. Also, it may take up to 12 hours to fully charge the batteries. Another downside is the throttle comes with one speed and is not adjustable.

The best feature is you’ll get a lengthy 40-minute ride out of each charge and sometimes up to 45 minutes. Another excellent addition is that you can attach and remove the included seat.

The wheels are made of a high-quality and durable rubber material; however, they don’t provide a very smooth ride. Also, the battery is on the smaller side, and you will end up slowing down on an incline.

The frame is a lightweight, powder-coated, aircraft-grade aluminum alloy. It makes for easy storage by folding up the handlebars to meet with the deck. It can hold up to 255 pounds, travel up to 15 mph, and reach up to 15 miles by the end of a single charge.

This electric scooter comes with a 36-volt, 7.8ah lithium-ion battery to give several hours of charge. It comes with a quiet brushless hub motor rated at 250 watts.

Benefits of Electric Scooters They improve mobility. The compact design of electric scooters makes them more efficient at getting around. Cars, trucks, and SUVs are forced to use roads and highways to travel, but a scooter can bypass the majority of major traffic headaches with sidewalks or bike lanes.

The compact design of electric scooters makes them more efficient at getting around. Cars, trucks, and SUVs are forced to use roads and highways to travel, but a scooter can bypass the majority of major traffic headaches with sidewalks or bike lanes. They’re cost-effective. Commuting around in a larger vehicle is expensive. You constantly have to fill it up with fuel and make sure it’s running smoothly. With an electric scooter, you just plug it in and let electricity do the work. You can even charge it while you’re busy at work, school, or home, so there’s no need to go out of the way to visit a gas station.

Commuting around in a larger vehicle is expensive. You constantly have to fill it up with fuel and make sure it’s running smoothly. With an electric scooter, you just plug it in and let electricity do the work. You can even charge it while you’re busy at work, school, or home, so there’s no need to go out of the way to visit a gas station. They don’t require a license. You won’t need to worry about spending time at the DMV waiting in long lines to get a driver’s license. If you ride an electric scooter, you don't need a license at all.

You won’t need to worry about spending time at the DMV waiting in long lines to get a driver’s license. If you ride an electric scooter, you don't need a license at all. They’re great for commuters. With an electric scooter, you don’t have to spend time using public transportation. A scooter will help you get to your destination faster without relying on other modes of transportation such as an Uber, taxi, or Lyft.

With an electric scooter, you don’t have to spend time using public transportation. A scooter will help you get to your destination faster without relying on other modes of transportation such as an Uber, taxi, or Lyft. They're fun. Let’s face it, at the end of the day you just want to relax, and zipping around on your electric scooter is one way to do just that.

Let’s face it, at the end of the day you just want to relax, and zipping around on your electric scooter is one way to do just that. They’re environmentally friendly. Electric scooters are powered by electricity and do not release exhaust fumes, which contribute to air pollution. Zero-emission transportation is better for the environment, making electric scooters more eco-friendly. Types of Electric Scooter Off-road Some electric scooters are designed to function off the pavement. They generally have larger and thicker tires to keep them upright while traveling over tree roots, rocks, and bumps. They are also typically much faster than normal, everyday commuter electric scooters, and sometimes reach speeds of up to 50 mph. Standing A standing electric scooter is one where the rider simply stands in the center while riding. They are the closest to regular kick scooters where you have to use the power of your foot to move. These are the most common types of scooter you will come across. Sitting As one of the more comfortable types of scooters, these come with a seat fashioned to the center so you can sit down and enjoy your ride. Tricycle A tricycle electric scooter comes with three wheels to give you more control and provide a safer ride. Typically, the back wheel will be replaced by two smaller wheels; however, you may also find scooters that replace the front wheel with two others. This also keeps the scooter standing upright without having to use a kickstand. Top Brands Razor Based in Cerritos, California, Razor began making scooters in 2000. The company has since sold 13 million electric scooters. It also manufactures products centered around motocross, BMX, snowboarding, skateboarding, and surfing. Two recommended scooters are the Razor Electric 24 Volt Rechargeable Motorized Ride On Kids Scooter and the Razor E100 Electric Scooter. Mongoose Mongoose was founded in 1974 in Southern California. The company designs BMX, mountain, and pavement bikes, as well as scooters and other products for on and off the dirt. One recommended product is the Mongoose Trace Foldable Kick Scooter Series. Electric Scooter Pricing $200-$500: If you want to get your hands on a good-quality electric scooter, you’re looking to spend around $200 at a minimum.

If you want to get your hands on a good-quality electric scooter, you’re looking to spend around $200 at a minimum. Over $500: Here you’ll find a more selective style and set of premium electric scooters. They can even run up to $1,000 and feature larger batteries to give you more time to zip around. Scooters in this price range have higher performance abilities and are more sturdy and durable. Key Features Weight Capacity Electric scooters are built to get around quickly and, while they may have been originally designed for children, they can also carry the weight of an adult. Electric scooters are rated to hold up to at least 150 pounds. However, this also depends on the type of scooter. Check with the manufacturer or the guide book to see if the specific scooter you are looking at can carry more weight. More robust models can carry up to 300 pounds. Stowability Having an electric scooter gives you the freedom to bypass many hurdles or road headaches, but once reaching your destination, you’re going to have to put it somewhere safe. Many can be folded up to an even more compact position to make them easier to carry and stow away, while others can just as easily be carried into a building or locked to a bike rack. Motor Capacity Electric scooters typically have a top speed of 15 mph and can run for up to 15 miles. Scooters with more powerful motors producer higher acceleration. This can be helpful if you're climbing a steep hill or want a faster scooter. Your weight and the terrain also has a direct impact on the speed of the scooter. Other Considerations Build: While electric scooters are built to be easily maneuvered, the way they are constructed and assembled can impact their mobility. For example, higher-quality electric scooters are made up of thicker steel plates and tubular steel frames, while cheaper scooters tend to be made with plastic, making them less durable.

While electric scooters are built to be easily maneuvered, the way they are constructed and assembled can impact their mobility. For example, higher-quality electric scooters are made up of thicker steel plates and tubular steel frames, while cheaper scooters tend to be made with plastic, making them less durable. Battery: Electric scooters typically come with either a lithium-ion battery or a lead-acid rechargeable battery. Lithium-ion types typically take 10 to 12 hours to charge and can last up to 50 minutes on a single charge. Lead-acid batteries reach a full charge in a lot less time, between four and eight hours, and last up to 60 to 150 minutes on a single charge.

Electric scooters typically come with either a lithium-ion battery or a lead-acid rechargeable battery. Lithium-ion types typically take 10 to 12 hours to charge and can last up to 50 minutes on a single charge. Lead-acid batteries reach a full charge in a lot less time, between four and eight hours, and last up to 60 to 150 minutes on a single charge. Wheel Size: The size and girth of an electric scooter’s wheels is something to keep in mind. Larger wheels will provide the scooter with more grip, while smaller ones make for a smoother ride. For anyone wanting to go off-road, consider a set of larger robust wheels to handle rocks and bumps.

The size and girth of an electric scooter’s wheels is something to keep in mind. Larger wheels will provide the scooter with more grip, while smaller ones make for a smoother ride. For anyone wanting to go off-road, consider a set of larger robust wheels to handle rocks and bumps. Handlebar Height: Having the handlebars set at a certain level will make for a more comfortable ride. You can easily adjust the height of the bars to get your preferred angle. Consider setting them equal to your waist or hips to get the best ride possible. Best Electric Scooter Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Electric Scooter Overall: Glion Dolly Foldable Lightweight Adult Electric Scooter

Amazon

This electric scooter is fitted with a 36-volt, 7.8ah lithium-ion battery for several hours of charge. The quiet motor is rated at 250 watts with a peak of 600 watts and doesn’t include a chain or gears. This means you don’t have to bother with switching through a ton of gears to get the best performance. You also don’t have to fuss with waiting for it to fully charge. It takes about four hours to reach its maximum capacity. The frame is made up of a powder-coated, aircraft-grade, aluminum alloy, making it light and just shy of 30 pounds. That makes it easy to lift and stow when necessary. One of the best features of this particular scooter is you are able to fold up the handlebars to meet with the deck. This allows you to simply carry it as-is or fit it nicely into its carrying case. Don’t be fooled by its weight; it can hold up to 255 pounds, travel up to a speed of 15 mph, and reach 15 miles by the end of a single charge. It’s fit with a simple-to-use twist grip to control the throttle. While the wheels are made of high-quality and durable rubber material, they can make for a bumpy ride. This can be a pain for anyone traveling on a commute. The battery size is also on the smaller side, and you will end up slowing down or stopping on an incline. Depending on how steep the hill is, you may have to walk alongside the scooter. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Electric Value Scooter: Razor Seated Electric Scooter

Amazon

Razor is known for its brand of scooters, and this electric scooter comes fitted with an ultra-quiet, chain-driven motor. You’ll zip by without a sound and travel up to 15 mph with its dual set of rechargeable, 12-volt, sealed lead-acid batteries. Razor claims the charging time for both batteries is able to be reached in around eight hours—just long enough to get to work and plug it in for the entire shift. The best feature about the batteries is you’ll get a lengthy 40-minute ride out of each charge and sometimes up to 45 minutes. Another excellent addition is the included seat, which you can attach and remove whenever you please. This is extra comfort for the times you don’t want to stand on your ride. It’s also simple to put together, and it’s capable of holding up to 220 pounds. It can be a little confusing to know when it is charged. There is a red and green light system, but they don’t seem to register when it’s charged; plus, there is not a battery monitor. Also, while it does say the batteries reach a full charge in just eight hours, it may take up to 12 from time to time. Another downside is the throttle comes with one speed and is not adjustable. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Electric Scooter Honorable Mention: Macwheel Electric Scooter

Amazon